DTM / Spielberg / Race report

Red Bull Ring DTM: Rast takes shock win after Juncadella penalty

shares
comments
Red Bull Ring DTM: Rast takes shock win after Juncadella penalty
David Gruz
By: David Gruz
Sep 22, 2018, 12:57 PM

Rene Rast took his third consecutive DTM victory in a chaotic Red Bull Ring race after a late penalty to Daniel Juncadella for a safety car restart infringement.

Juncadella was set to win after a race-long battle with Mike Rockenfeller, but Timo Glock's stationary car on track brought out the safety car just a few laps away from finish.

On the restart, Juncadella kept the lead from Rockenfeller, but received a drive-through penalty for a restart infringement just as he began the last lap of the race.

Rockenfeller, now set to win, was at that point followed by Audi stablemates Nico Muller and Rast.

However, Rockenfeller and Muller both let Rast past at the penultimate corner to allow the defending champion to take his fourth win of the season and close the gap to Mercedes' title contenders Paul di Resta and Gary Paffett.

Behind the all-Audi podium, di Resta took fourth followed by Jamie Green and Lucas Auer.

Marco Wittmann was battling for third before the late safety car, first aggressively holding off Rast at Rauch and then Remus as well.

However, Wittmann lost out massively during the safety car restart lap to end up seventh, followed by BMW teammates Philipp Eng and Augusto Farfus.

Gary Paffett salvaged one point despite dropping to last place on the opening lap.

Eng had been tapped into spinning Robin Frijns around at Remus, the Dutchman then making contact with Loic Duval, who himself was hit by Paffett.

Duval retired at the end of the opening lap while Frijns also had to pit with damage, before recovering to 11th.

Mercedes wildcard Sebastien Ogier took an impressive 12th, just 1.1s away from a top 10 finish.

Juncadella was classified 14th after his penalty was applied.

With three races remaining, Paffett is nine points behind di Resta in the standings, and Rast has closed the gap to 42.

Race results

Cla Driver Car Laps Gap
1 Germany René Rast  Audi RS5 DTM 37 56'53.591
2 Germany Mike Rockenfeller  Audi RS5 DTM 37 0.705
3 Switzerland Nico Müller  Audi RS5 DTM 37 0.887
4 United Kingdom Paul di Resta  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 37 1.153
5 United Kingdom Jamie Green  Audi RS5 DTM 37 1.444
6 Austria Lucas Auer  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 37 1.553
7 Germany Marco Wittmann  BMW M4 DTM 37 6.730
8 Austria Philipp Eng  BMW M4 DTM 37 6.752
9 Brazil Augusto Farfus  BMW M4 DTM 37 7.307
10 United Kingdom Gary Paffett  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 37 7.598
11 Netherlands Robin Frijns  Audi RS5 DTM 37 8.406
12 France Sébastien Ogier  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 37 8.650
13 Germany Pascal Wehrlein  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 37 9.315
14 Spain Daniel Juncadella  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 37 27.238
15 Sweden Joel Eriksson  BMW M4 DTM 37 27.621
16 Italy Edoardo Mortara  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 37 36.870
17 Germany Timo Glock  BMW M4 DTM 31 6 Laps
18 Canada Bruno Spengler  BMW M4 DTM 30 7 Laps
