Previous
Dakar / Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2020, Stage 6: Brabec extends lead, Price drops back

shares
comments
Dakar 2020, Stage 6: Brabec extends lead, Price drops back
By:
Jan 10, 2020, 10:48 AM

Honda rider Ricky Brabec completed the first half of the 2020 Dakar Rally with a second stage win and an advantage of more than 20 minutes overall, as Toby Price hit trouble.

Honda was the most competitive bike in Stage 6, the last test of the rally before the mid-event rest day, as its riders topped the timesheets at every checkpoint.

Jose Ignacio Cornejo and Kevin Benavides were fastest early on but Brabec took over after 200 kilometres and never surrendered the lead afterwards.

Brabec's lead was never comfortable as Benavides was able to keep the gap at less than a minute, the duo separated by just 25s at the last checkpoint, 53km from the finish.

But then Benavides ground to a halt due to an engine problem and lost crucial time, allowing Brabec to top the stage.

Price, Brabec's main rival in the overall standings, had also hit trouble in the final part of the stage as he came to a standstill, costing the reigning champion about eight minutes.

Opening the road, Price was already far behind Brabec before his misfortune, but the incident caused him to end up 16m33s adrift.

The Australian fell to third overall, behind Pablo Quintanilla, in the general standings as the Husqvarna rider took fourth in the stage, only beaten by Brabec, Joan Barreda (Honda) and top KTM Matthias Walkner.

Price is also just two seconds ahead of Cornejo, as the Chilean and Barreda completed the top five at halfway point of the Dakar Rally.

Standings after Stage 6 (Bikes, top 10):

Pos. Rider Bike Time/Gap
1

United States Ricky Brabec

 Honda 23h43m17s
2

Chile Pablo Quintanilla

 Husqvarna 20m56s
3

Australia Toby Price

 KTM 25m39s
4

Chile Jose Ignacio Cornejo

 Honda 25m41s
5 Spain Joan Barreda Honda 32m58s
6

Austria Matthias Walkner

 KTM 33m39s
7

Argentina Luciano Benavides

 KTM 39m02s
8

United States Skyler Howes

 Husqvarna 1h04m50s
9 Slovakia Stefan Svitko KTM 1h07m49s
10 Argentina Franco Caimi Yamaha 1h10m24s

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Sub-event Stage 6: Ha'il - Riyadh
Drivers Ricky Brabec
Teams Monster Energy Honda Team
Author David Gruz

