Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Cross-Country Rally / Morocco Rally / Leg report

Morocco Rally: Sainz tops Stage 4, de Villiers takes lead

shares
comments
Morocco Rally: Sainz tops Stage 4, de Villiers takes lead
By:
Oct 8, 2019, 3:44 PM

Two-time World Rally champion Carlos Sainz won the penultimate stage of the Morocco Rally on Tuesday, as Giniel de Villiers took advantage of Nasser Al-Attiyah’s troubles to surge into the overall lead.

The fourth stage of the five-day event was shortened to 311km from a planned distance of 408km, as non-functioning of one of the helicopters meant organisers weren't able to guarantee the safety of competitors through the entirety of the route.

In a repeat of Monday's Stage 3, X-Raid MINI's Stephane Peterhansel held an early 2m19s lead in the first 64km, before extending that advantage to over four minutes heading into the dune complex.

However, Sainz rapidly clawed back the deficit, moving 1m16s clear before the neutralisation section and eventually winning the stage by 2m36s.

Sainz's second successive stage win came on a dismal day for Toyota's Al-Attiyah, who had been leading the cross-country rally from the onset.

Six kilometres before the entry to the dunes section, Al-Attiyah's Hilux developed technical problems and had to be towed back to the bivouac, virtually ending Qatari driver's chances of repeating his Dakar triumph.

Peterhansel had his own late issues as he dumped his MINI Cooper in a cliff at the 293km, although his buggy escaped any physical damage.

Al-Attiyah and Peterhansel's troubles meant that his Toyota's de Villiers moved into the lead for the first time, after finishing third behind winner Sainz and Jakub Przygonski.

Meanwhile, two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso enjoyed his best stage finish with a run to seventh, 27m37s down on Sainz.

The Spaniard is classified ninth overall heading into the final day of his maiden cross-country rally.

The bikes category also saw a new leader in stage 4, as Husqvarna's Andrew Short seized the top spot amid troubles for the KTM contingent - including Toby Price.

Short leads by just 35 seconds from teammate Pablo Quintanilla, with Honda's Ricky Brabec 2m12s behind in third.

The stage was won by Paulo Goncalves, who joined Indian manufacturer Hero in April this year.

Read Also:

Next article
Morocco Rally: Sainz wins Stage 3, Al-Attiyah retains lead

Previous article

Morocco Rally: Sainz wins Stage 3, Al-Attiyah retains lead
Load comments

About this article

Series Cross-Country Rally
Event Morocco Rally
Drivers Carlos Sainz , Giniel de Villiers
Author Sergio Lillo

Cross-Country Rally Next session

Morocco Rally

Morocco Rally

3 Oct - 9 Oct
Leg 4 Starts in
11 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
53 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Rules delay means 2021 F1 car designs will be "rough"

2h
2
World Superbike

Kawasaki confirms Haslam's departure from WSBK team

3
Formula 1

Mercedes admits McLaren supply deal "a risk"

1h
4
Formula 1

Honda will match Mercedes, Ferrari power in 2020 - Marko

5
Formula 1

The dent to Red Bull's confidence before Honda's home race

Latest videos

RDM: Leg 3 Highlights 07:41
Cross-Country Rally

RDM: Leg 3 Highlights

Rallye du Maroc: Day 5 News 03:06
Cross-Country Rally

Rallye du Maroc: Day 5 News

RDM: Leg 2 Highlights 07:00
Cross-Country Rally

RDM: Leg 2 Highlights

Rallye du Maroc: Day 4 News 03:22
Cross-Country Rally

Rallye du Maroc: Day 4 News

RDM: Leg 1 Highlights 07:02
Cross-Country Rally

RDM: Leg 1 Highlights

Latest news

Morocco Rally: Sainz tops Stage 4, de Villiers takes lead
ICCR

Morocco Rally: Sainz tops Stage 4, de Villiers takes lead

Morocco Rally: Sainz wins Stage 3, Al-Attiyah retains lead
ICCR

Morocco Rally: Sainz wins Stage 3, Al-Attiyah retains lead

Alonso crashes out of third stage of Morocco Rally
ICCR

Alonso crashes out of third stage of Morocco Rally

Morocco Rally: Al-Attiyah leads, Alonso inside top 10
ICCR

Morocco Rally: Al-Attiyah leads, Alonso inside top 10

Morocco Rally: Al-Attiyah tops Stage 1, rocky start for Alonso
ICCR

Morocco Rally: Al-Attiyah tops Stage 1, rocky start for Alonso

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.