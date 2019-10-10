Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
14 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
43 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
First Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 4 in
13 Hours
:
10 Minutes
:
43 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Cross-Country Rally / Morocco Rally / Breaking news

Alonso left with "bittersweet" feeling in Morocco

shares
comments
Alonso left with "bittersweet" feeling in Morocco
By:
Co-author: Sergio Lillo
Oct 10, 2019, 9:31 AM

Fernando Alonso says his run to 26th place overall in the Morocco Rally has left him with a "bittersweet" feeling, as a decision whether he will take part in the Dakar Rally looms.

The two-time Formula 1 champion faced the first major test of his fledging cross-country rally career in the five-day Morocco event, the traditional warm-up to the Dakar.

He and co-driver Marc Coma were running in the top 10 in their factory-entered Toyota Hilux when they sustained heavy front suspension damage in a crash in a ditch that was not marked in the roadbook during Monday's third stage.

In the end Alonso was classified 26th, some 77 hours behind rally-winning Toyota stablemate Giniel de Villiers after picking up some 70 hours worth of penalties.

"This rally has been complicated in every way, because of the difficulties we have encountered every day, because of the little things that surprised us," reflected Alonso. "But [it was] no more complicated than I thought. I knew the challenge.

"Sometimes I have taken a bit of bittersweet taste in the stages, because you see that you have wasted time here and there, and we have not been able to do any of the normal five days, clean of surprises, not even today [Wednesday].

"But these are things that happen to you and to everyone else and I also have to learn from it and always be constant. To do this type of rallies is more to do 90 percent every day, rather than peaks of 100 percent and troughs of 50 percent. So, much to improve, but happy."

Alonso said prior to the rally that Morocco would be critical to his final call on whether to contest the Dakar in Saudi Arabia next January, and speaking on Wednesday the Spaniard said he would use the next few days to reflect on his latest cross-country experience.

"I do not know," he said when asked by Motorsport.com if he knows yet if he is certain to contest the Dakar. "Now the rally is over I'll think about it for a few days and I will talk to the team. We will make the best decision.

"Let's also see what the next months are like, what preparation should be done to arrive 100 percent prepared and be as competitive as possible in the case of going to Dakar."

Alonso's likely next steps

Should Alonso press ahead with his Dakar preparations as expected, Motorsport.com has learned that the Spaniard has two tests planned to continue gaining mileage and test different configurations of the Toyota Hilux, including fine-tuning the seat position.

After that, he is poised to compete in a round of the Saudi Desert Rally Championship - either the Ula Neom Rally on November 4-9 or the Sharqiya Rally on December 5-7. The final round of the series is too close to the Dakar to be possible logistically. 

It's understood Alonso may be joined in either one of those events by several high-profile cross-country rally regulars, as it allows them to get around the ban on testing in Saudi Arabia in the run-up to the Dakar imposed by rally organiser ASO.

Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa is building a completely new Hilux that the Spanish driver would premiere on that event. 

A press conference to confirm Toyota's Dakar line-up is scheduled for October 24.

#314 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Fernando Alonso

#314 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Fernando Alonso

Photo by: Rally of Morocco

Next article
Morocco Rally: De Villiers wins, Alonso 27th

Previous article

Morocco Rally: De Villiers wins, Alonso 27th
Load comments

About this article

Series Cross-Country Rally
Event Morocco Rally
Drivers Fernando Alonso Shop Now
Teams Toyota Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Cross-Country Rally Next session

Morocco Rally

Morocco Rally

3 Oct - 9 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

Drivers want Friday call on typhoon-threatened qualifying

11m
2
Formula 1

First look: Mercedes' Japanese GP upgrades

3
Formula 1

Williams drivers did well to "hide" spares shortage - Kubica

1h
4
Formula 1

Vettel admits team orders defiance was "not right"

2h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull's fuel supplier to use new chemicals in Japan

39m

Latest videos

RDM: Leg 5 Highlights 06:53
Cross-Country Rally
2h

RDM: Leg 5 Highlights

Rallye du Maroc: Day 7 News 04:03
Cross-Country Rally

Rallye du Maroc: Day 7 News

RDM: Leg 4 Highlights 07:00
Cross-Country Rally

RDM: Leg 4 Highlights

Rallye du Maroc: Day 6 News 03:08
Cross-Country Rally

Rallye du Maroc: Day 6 News

RDM: Leg 3 Highlights 07:41
Cross-Country Rally

RDM: Leg 3 Highlights

Latest news

Alonso left with "bittersweet" feeling in Morocco
ICCR

Alonso left with "bittersweet" feeling in Morocco

Morocco Rally: De Villiers wins, Alonso 27th
ICCR

Morocco Rally: De Villiers wins, Alonso 27th

Morocco Rally: Sainz tops Stage 4, de Villiers takes lead
ICCR

Morocco Rally: Sainz tops Stage 4, de Villiers takes lead

Morocco Rally: Sainz wins Stage 3, Al-Attiyah retains lead
ICCR

Morocco Rally: Sainz wins Stage 3, Al-Attiyah retains lead

Alonso crashes out of third stage of Morocco Rally
ICCR

Alonso crashes out of third stage of Morocco Rally

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.