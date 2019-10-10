Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
14 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams drivers did well to "hide" spares shortage - Kubica

shares
comments
Williams drivers did well to "hide" spares shortage - Kubica
By:
Oct 10, 2019, 9:45 AM

Robert Kubica says that Williams did well to "hide" its issue with a lack of key spares for the FW42 until George Russell's crash in the Russian GP brought it into the open.

Kubica also distanced himself from sponsor PKN Orlen, who last week issued a statement saying that it had asked Williams for clarification on Kubica's retirement in Sochi, and hinting at potential contractual issues.

Russell crashed in the race due to a wheel retention issue, and because the Englishman had also suffered damage to two front wings the previous weekend in Singapore, Williams feared that it might be left short of parts in Japan should Kubica also have an incident in the race.

Read Also:

He was thus called in and retired shortly after Russell's crash.

Asked by Motorsport.com if the team should have just let him race to the flag, he made it clear that he wasn't happy with the decision.

"It was a bit disappointing from a driver's point of view because we have been in this situation, or at least in races where somehow there is always a risk, but also there is a driver who knows exactly what the situation is," Kubica said.

"I think I did pretty well during all the year to - let's say - save the car as much as you can.

"But I think on the other hand you have to react to the situation we are in and probably from the team's perspective this was the right choice.

"But it's a bit disappointing, especially that it's not the first race of the season, and we have been doing F1 for a pretty long time.

"Of course we were unfortunate with George losing two front wings in Singapore and one in Russia, but still it's racing and it can happen, and I think we were pretty lucky that it happened so late in the season, because probably we would have faced the same problem of Russia earlier in the season.

"As a team we have to react to what happened, and hopefully it will not happen again."

Kubica said he had no issue with the fact that his Sochi race was compromised despite the wing damage occurring on his teammate's car.

"Yeah, but in the end it's a team outcome, and it could happen to me. I think we were very lucky, somehow you have to be lucky as well, because a first lap accident could happen to you every time – you don't know, you have no control over the others.

"Together with George we have been lucky all the season to not do silly things or to limit silly things, and we were able to, let's say, hide the problem for a pretty long time.

"But unfortunately Singapore and Russia showed up that we were not ready for what is called the risk of motorsport and racing, because in the end nothing strange happened - we just lost a couple of front wings. Which might happen every weekend."

Kubica insisted that he didn't know if PKN Orlen was happy with the response it received from the team after a PR spokesman posted a message saying that the company had questioned Williams on the reason for the retirement.

"You'd have to ask my sponsor. Well, not even my sponsor, a sponsor. If you asked me what I think and what my feeling is, there is nothing really to add. I don't have to be happy with the response Orlen got, I don't know what response they got."

Asked if he was surprised by Orlen's intervention he said: "I don't know, I'm not surprised about anything in this world.

"So it's not surprising. I don't know where it came from. I think asking for clarification is correct, I would say. I put myself in different places. But I honestly don't know, I'm not involved in this."

Next article
Vettel admits team orders defiance was "not right"

Previous article

Vettel admits team orders defiance was "not right"

Next article

Red Bull's fuel supplier to use new chemicals in Japan

Red Bull's fuel supplier to use new chemicals in Japan
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Robert Kubica
Teams Williams
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

10 Oct - 13 Oct
FP1 Starts in
14 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 11 Oct
03:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 11 Oct
07:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 12 Oct
05:00
12:00
QU Sat 12 Oct
08:00
15:00
Race Sun 13 Oct
07:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Drivers want Friday call on typhoon-threatened qualifying

15m
2
Formula 1

Williams drivers did well to "hide" spares shortage - Kubica

1h
3
Formula 1

First look: Mercedes' Japanese GP upgrades

4
Formula 1

Vettel admits team orders defiance was "not right"

2h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull's fuel supplier to use new chemicals in Japan

43m

Latest videos

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good 05:50
Formula 1

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good

The dent to Red Bull's confidence before Honda's home F1 race 06:44
Formula 1

The dent to Red Bull's confidence before Honda's home F1 race

A lap of Suzuka in F1 2019 01:46
Formula 1

A lap of Suzuka in F1 2019

Mark Webber: Suzuka track guide 02:28
Formula 1

Mark Webber: Suzuka track guide

What it takes to become a race driver? 07:07
Formula 1

What it takes to become a race driver?

Latest news

Drivers want Friday call on typhoon-threatened qualifying
F1

Drivers want Friday call on typhoon-threatened qualifying

Red Bull's fuel supplier to use new chemicals in Japan
F1

Red Bull's fuel supplier to use new chemicals in Japan

Williams drivers did well to "hide" spares shortage - Kubica
F1

Williams drivers did well to "hide" spares shortage - Kubica

Vettel admits team orders defiance was "not right"
F1

Vettel admits team orders defiance was "not right"

Ricciardo's legal dispute with ex-advisor settled
F1

Ricciardo's legal dispute with ex-advisor settled

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.