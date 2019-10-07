Alonso crashes out of third stage of Morocco Rally

The Spaniard and co-driver Marc Coma were forced to retire from the stage after breaking the suspension of their Toyota around the 75km mark of Monday's stage.

Alonso hit a hole that caused heavy damage to the front suspension of his Hilux.

The duo stopped near the road back to Erfoud and was waiting for Toyota's assistance to return to the bivouac.

The team confirmed to Motorsport.com that both Alonso and Coma were unscathed in the accident.

Toyota hopes to repair the car in order to allow Alonso to complete tomorrow's stage and allow the Spanish driver to continue to get experience in off-road racing.

Alonso had moved into the top 10 after yesterday's second stage of the rally.