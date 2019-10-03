Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
16 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
43 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
First Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
15 Hours
:
33 Minutes
:
43 Seconds
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Cross-Country Rally / Morocco Rally / Preview

Alonso: Morocco Rally key to Dakar decision

shares
comments
Alonso: Morocco Rally key to Dakar decision
By:
Co-author: Sergio Lillo
Oct 3, 2019, 9:12 AM

Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso says this week's Morocco Rally will give him a "concrete" idea of whether he wishes to press ahead with plans to contest the Dakar Rally.

Alonso faces his first major test in his fledging cross-country rallying career in the five-day event based around Fez, the traditional warm-up event for next January's Dakar.

It follows his first competitive taste of the discipline in last month's Lichtenburg 400, in which the Spaniard and his co-driver Marc Coma finished 16th after suffering an early roll and two broken windscreens in his factory-run Toyota Hilux.

Since then, Alonso has spent another four days testing, but insists he is still trying to gain experience and is not yet in a position to fight for top positions.

The Spaniard is still not fully committed to contesting the Dakar but says he expects Morocco will give him a very clear idea of whether he wishes to proceed.

"It may be an important moment," Alonso told selected media earlier this week, including Motorsport.com. "It will be eight or nine car days [including testing] and many kilometers, many more than I have done so far.

"The clearest and most concrete idea of how I feel and whether or not I want [to run the Dakar] will be after Morocco."

He added: "I'm getting into a totally different world, in a land they know very well. Morocco is to them what Barcelona is to us [Formula 1 drivers]. They do all the tests there.

"I know that I will not be at the level of the best, but at the same time I hope to continue learning, complete many kilometres and see what feelings I have."

"Everyone has told me that it is unforgettable to spend so many days in the desert, to have to do your own repairs sometimes, to live the race 'in the wild', without the precision or even the comforts of F1.

"But the objective in terms of competitiveness I can't say, because I have no references."

331# Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

331# Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Alonso will be one of four factory Toyota drivers in action in Morocco, joining Nasser Al-Attiyah - winner of the last five editions of the rally - Giniel de Villiers, who has a new co-driver in the form of Alex Haro, and Bernhard ten Brinke.

Elsewhere, the X-raid Mini squad is spearheaded by Stephane Peterhansel and Carlos Sainz in a pair of John Cooper Works Buggys, the pair having both been confirmed for the Dakar this week.

Nani Roma is contesting his first major event as a Borgward driver with a new co-driver, Dani Oliveras, while Peterhansel is being navigated by his wife Andrea, with his previous co-driver David Castera having switched to the role of Dakar director for the 2020 event.

Alonso and Coma will be carrying number 314 in Morocco, in deference to the number 14 Alonso used for the latter portion of his F1 career.

Morocco Rally 2019 itinerary:

Day Start Finish Stage Distance (Bikes, Quads, FIA Cars)
Liaison Special Total
Oct. 4 Fez Fez Bike Prologue 7.3 7.3
Oct. 5 Fez Erfoud 1 137 436 483
Oct. 6 Erfoud Erfoud 2 170 370 540
Oct. 7 Erfoud Erfoud 3 93 440 533
Oct. 8 Erfoud Erfoud 4 44 412 456

Oct. 9

 Erfoud Fez 5 284 210 494
    Total km: 728 1,868 2,506
Next article
Alonso finishes 16th on eventful rally-raid debut

Previous article

Alonso finishes 16th on eventful rally-raid debut
Load comments

About this article

Series Cross-Country Rally
Event Morocco Rally
Drivers Fernando Alonso Shop Now
Teams Toyota Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Cross-Country Rally Next session

Morocco Rally

Morocco Rally

3 Oct - 9 Oct
Bikes Prologue Starts in
1 day

Latest videos

Silk Way Rally Teaser 00:31
Cross-Country Rally

Silk Way Rally Teaser

Merzouga Rally: Stage 5 Highlights 08:11
Cross-Country Rally

Merzouga Rally: Stage 5 Highlights

Merzouga Rally: Stage 4 Highlights 05:30
Cross-Country Rally

Merzouga Rally: Stage 4 Highlights

Merzouga Rally: Stage 3 Highlights 05:33
Cross-Country Rally

Merzouga Rally: Stage 3 Highlights

Merzouga Rally: Stage 2 Highlights 05:27
Cross-Country Rally

Merzouga Rally: Stage 2 Highlights

Latest news

Alonso: Morocco Rally key to Dakar decision
ICCR

Alonso: Morocco Rally key to Dakar decision

Alonso finishes 16th on eventful rally-raid debut
ICCR

Alonso finishes 16th on eventful rally-raid debut

Price to consult doctor after experiencing numbness on comeback
DAKR

Price to consult doctor after experiencing numbness on comeback

Alonso: "Shocking" to climb dunes for first time
DAKR

Alonso: "Shocking" to climb dunes for first time

Alonso begins Dakar 2020 preparations with Toyota
DAKR

Alonso begins Dakar 2020 preparations with Toyota

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.