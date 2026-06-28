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Inside Nurburgring turf war: The conflict from different perspectives

Endurance
Endu Endurance
Inside Nurburgring turf war: The conflict from different perspectives

What life is like as a Williams F1 simulator driver

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
What life is like as a Williams F1 simulator driver

Silly season’s forgotten man, Callum Ilott pushing for “one more shot” in IndyCar for 2027

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Silly season’s forgotten man, Callum Ilott pushing for “one more shot” in IndyCar for 2027

Inside the Nurburgring turf war: Why a new series?

Endurance
Endu Endurance
Inside the Nurburgring turf war: Why a new series?

Porsche Motorsport boss reaffirms program stability amid corporate realignment

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Porsche Motorsport boss reaffirms program stability amid corporate realignment

Why GT3 may need a ‘rethink’ in line with WEC’s 2030 Hypercar refresh

WEC
WEC WEC
Why GT3 may need a ‘rethink’ in line with WEC’s 2030 Hypercar refresh

Inside the Nurburgring turf war: Introducing the players and what's at stake

Endurance
Endu Endurance
Inside the Nurburgring turf war: Introducing the players and what's at stake

GT World Challenge and WEC clash: What will teams and drivers racing both championships do?

WEC
WEC WEC
GT World Challenge and WEC clash: What will teams and drivers racing both championships do?

Laurin Heinrich secures dramatic runner-up at Road America despite 'exploding' door

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Road America
Laurin Heinrich secures dramatic runner-up at Road America despite 'exploding' door

Winward Racing closes in on GTD title after big Road America win

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Road America
Winward Racing closes in on GTD title after big Road America win

Formula E changes 2027 Monaco date to avoid WEC clash

Formula E
FE Formula E
Formula E changes 2027 Monaco date to avoid WEC clash

Jack Aitken and Kevin Estre sound off on race-ending collision at Road America

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Road America
Jack Aitken and Kevin Estre sound off on race-ending collision at Road America

Every circuit to have hosted a WEC round since 2012

WEC
WEC WEC
Every circuit to have hosted a WEC round since 2012

Wayne Taylor “so f***ing happy” after WTR ends IMSA win drought

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Road America
Wayne Taylor “so f***ing happy” after WTR ends IMSA win drought

IMSA at Road America lap-by-lap commentary and race updates

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Road America
IMSA at Road America lap-by-lap commentary and race updates

Wayne Taylor Racing ends IMSA win drought in chaotic Road America finish

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Road America
Wayne Taylor Racing ends IMSA win drought in chaotic Road America finish

IMSA Road America: Julien Andlauer leads Porsche 1-2 at halfway

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Road America
IMSA Road America: Julien Andlauer leads Porsche 1-2 at halfway

Robert Wickens embraces last-minute call-up for IMSA Endurance debut at Road America

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Road America
Robert Wickens embraces last-minute call-up for IMSA Endurance debut at Road America

Lilou Wadoux claims historic first IMSA GTD pole at Road America

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Road America
Lilou Wadoux claims historic first IMSA GTD pole at Road America

Nick Yelloly leads Acura 1-2 in IMSA Road America qualifying

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Road America
Nick Yelloly leads Acura 1-2 in IMSA Road America qualifying

Tech analysis: Inside Ferrari's updated 499P for the 2027 WEC season

WEC
WEC WEC
Tech analysis: Inside Ferrari's updated 499P for the 2027 WEC season

Why Porsche reunited Timo Bernhard and Jorg Bergmeister for its final 718 Cayman

NLS
VLN NLS
Why Porsche reunited Timo Bernhard and Jorg Bergmeister for its final 718 Cayman

BMW to run special Spider-Man livery in IMSA’s Road America enduro

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Road America
BMW to run special Spider-Man livery in IMSA’s Road America enduro

Analysis: BoP Setback for Cadillac, further breaks for BMW in Road America BoP

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Road America
Analysis: BoP Setback for Cadillac, further breaks for BMW in Road America BoP

Multiple internal changes reignite winning formula for Vasser Sullivan Racing

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Road America
Multiple internal changes reignite winning formula for Vasser Sullivan Racing

WRT boss Vincent Vosse: "I don’t want to win thanks to BoP, but nobody wants to talk about this issue"

GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
WCES GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
WRT boss Vincent Vosse: "I don’t want to win thanks to BoP, but nobody wants to talk about this issue"

Ferrari and Peugeot begin work on updated hypercars for 2027 WEC

WEC
WEC WEC
Ferrari and Peugeot begin work on updated hypercars for 2027 WEC

Porsche Penske reveals retro liveries for IMSA’s Road America enduro

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Road America
Porsche Penske reveals retro liveries for IMSA’s Road America enduro

WEC replaces Middle East rounds with new races in Barcelona and Monza

WEC
WEC WEC
WEC replaces Middle East rounds with new races in Barcelona and Monza

Aitken 'not desperately trying to hold onto podium streak' at Road America

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Road America
Aitken 'not desperately trying to hold onto podium streak' at Road America

New Nurburgring bombshell as ADAC Nordrhein launches NLS rival Nordschleife series

Endurance
Endu Endurance
New Nurburgring bombshell as ADAC Nordrhein launches NLS rival Nordschleife series

IMSA’s return to Road America for extended six-hour showcase welcomes 54 entries

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Road America
IMSA’s return to Road America for extended six-hour showcase welcomes 54 entries

The latest on Ford and McLaren’s hypercar developments

WEC
WEC WEC
The latest on Ford and McLaren’s hypercar developments

Nick Yelloly explains “bittersweet” Acura IMSA exit and why Ford was “the way to go”

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Nick Yelloly explains “bittersweet” Acura IMSA exit and why Ford was “the way to go”

Crunch time in IMSA: Inside the 2026 WeatherTech Championship title fights

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Crunch time in IMSA: Inside the 2026 WeatherTech Championship title fights

Why strategic variation makes WEC 2026 a fascinating watch

WEC
Interlagos
Why strategic variation makes WEC 2026 a fascinating watch

Tom Dillmann gets "cool" redemption with IMSA win at CTMP

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Mosport
Tom Dillmann gets "cool" redemption with IMSA win at CTMP

Short-fill propels Vasser Sullivan Racing to GTD Pro victory at CTMP

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Mosport
Short-fill propels Vasser Sullivan Racing to GTD Pro victory at CTMP

How BMW adapted its Spa trick to win the Sao Paulo 6 Hours

WEC
Interlagos
How BMW adapted its Spa trick to win the Sao Paulo 6 Hours

Valentino Rossi aims for Nurburgring permit before end of 2026

NLS
VLN NLS
Valentino Rossi aims for Nurburgring permit before end of 2026

Cars, stars, and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

General
Cars, stars, and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Inter Europol, Vasser Sullivan and Winward claim IMSA wins in Canada

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Mosport
Inter Europol, Vasser Sullivan and Winward claim IMSA wins in Canada

WEC Brazil: BMW pips Ferrari to second Hypercar win of 2026

WEC
WEC WEC
Interlagos
WEC Brazil: BMW pips Ferrari to second Hypercar win of 2026

IMSA Chevrolet Grand Prix starting lineup: Late drama decides LMP2, GTD pole position

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Mosport
IMSA Chevrolet Grand Prix starting lineup: Late drama decides LMP2, GTD pole position

Lando Norris gives McLaren MCL-HY public debut at Goodwood

Goodwood Festival of Speed
Goodwood Festival of Speed
Lando Norris gives McLaren MCL-HY public debut at Goodwood

WEC Brazil: Will Stevens leads front-row lockout for Cadillac, Toyota struggles

WEC
WEC WEC
Interlagos
WEC Brazil: Will Stevens leads front-row lockout for Cadillac, Toyota struggles

FIA recognises companies through global road safety programme during the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo

General
Misc General
FIA recognises companies through global road safety programme during the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo

Robert Wickens full of “gratitude” in home race return after extraordinary industry effort

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Mosport
Robert Wickens full of “gratitude” in home race return after extraordinary industry effort

Road to Victory: Inside the fight to win at the highest level of endurance racing

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Road to Victory: Inside the fight to win at the highest level of endurance racing

Prodrive admits prototype return “very appealing now” amid WEC hypercar boom

WEC
WEC WEC
Interlagos
Prodrive admits prototype return “very appealing now” amid WEC hypercar boom

“You should ask him” - Felipe Nasr keeps the pressure on Roger Penske for IndyCar seat

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
“You should ask him” - Felipe Nasr keeps the pressure on Roger Penske for IndyCar seat

Vote: Autosport Best of the Month for June 2026

General
Misc General
Vote: Autosport Best of the Month for June 2026

New breed of race-first GT3 cars “the right way to do it”, says Ben Keating

GT
GT GT
New breed of race-first GT3 cars “the right way to do it”, says Ben Keating

Vasser Sullivan honors late Dennis Reinbold with emotional Watkins Glen Victory

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Watkins Glen
Vasser Sullivan honors late Dennis Reinbold with emotional Watkins Glen Victory

Filipe Albuquerque doesn’t see Acura’s exit as “downfall” for IMSA’s GTP class

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Watkins Glen
Filipe Albuquerque doesn’t see Acura’s exit as “downfall” for IMSA’s GTP class

Watkins Glen win “feels a bit surreal” as Jack Aitken extends podium streak

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Watkins Glen
Watkins Glen win “feels a bit surreal” as Jack Aitken extends podium streak

AO Racing survives late thriller at Watkins Glen for first LMP2 win of 2026 season

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Watkins Glen
AO Racing survives late thriller at Watkins Glen for first LMP2 win of 2026 season

Laurin Heinrich left "disappointed" to lose ground in championship despite podium rally

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Watkins Glen
Laurin Heinrich left "disappointed" to lose ground in championship despite podium rally

Cadillac wins chaotic Watkins Glen IMSA race under caution

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Watkins Glen
Cadillac wins chaotic Watkins Glen IMSA race under caution

Whelen Cadillac leads messy IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen at halfway

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Watkins Glen
Whelen Cadillac leads messy IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen at halfway
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