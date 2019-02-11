Hamilton secures ROKiT backing for 2019 BTCC entry

Hamilton, brother of five-time world champion Lewis, contested 12 rounds of BTCC in 2015 at the wheel of an Audi S3, but is set to tackle the full 30-race programme this time.

The programme will be backed by telecommunications firm ROKiT, which was also unveiled as the new title backer of the Williams Formula 1 team on Monday.

The 26-year-old, who has cerebral palsy and races a specially adapted car, said: “I can’t actually believe that I will be back on the grid this year. I have been in and out of different series since I started racing due to a lack of funding and general support.

“A lot of people assume that due to my name, I will have all the funding in the world. This could not be any further from the truth. I have been on my own for the past six years, grinding away, trying to get a full season under my belt with all the support I need.

“I have not had a continuous career in motorsport that allows me to work on my foundation. I have just been testing at the races, doing a decent job due to my funding level and experience, but getting judged on who I am related to.”

The Motorbase cars will be shaken down in mid-February before the team heads to Spain for an intensive testing schedule ahead the 2019 campaign.

Motorbase Performance team principal David Bartrum said he was delighted to be welcoming Hamilton into the Kent-based squad: “He brings a different type of journey for us to go on with him. He also brings with him a steely determination, a willingness to learn and a craving to succeed.

“His approach is very professional and I would defy anyone to spend five minutes in his company not to be inspired by him.”

Hamilton will join former BTCC Independents Trophy winner Tom Chilton and Ollie Jackson in the three-car Motorbase Performance team.

Nic Hamilton, Motorbase Performance Ford Focus RS Photo by: Motorbase Performance

2019 BTCC line-up so far

WSR BMW: Colin Turkington, Tom Oliphant, Andrew Jordan

Team Dynamics Honda: Matt Neal, Dan Cammish

Motorbase Performance Ford: Tom Chilton, Ollie Jackson, Nic Hamilton

Speedworks Motorsport Toyota: Tom Ingram

Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes: Daniel Rowbottom

AmD Tuning Honda: Sam Tordoff, Rory Butcher

Laser Tools Racing Mercedes: Aiden Moffat

Simpson Racing Honda: Matt Simpson

Team Hard VW: Mike Bushell, Carl Boardley, Bobby Thompson, Michael Crees

Excelr8 Motorsport MG: Rob Smith

Trade Price Cars Audi: Jake Hill

BTC Racing Honda: Chris Smiley