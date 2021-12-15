Tickets Subscribe
BTCC News

Cammish returns to BTCC with NAPA-backed Motorbase

By:

Dan Cammish will return to the British Touring Car Championship in 2022 as one half of a two-car Ford Focus superteam at Motorbase Performance, operating under the NAPA Racing banner.

Motorbase owner Pete Osborne has pulled in major backing from the UK division of automotive parts giant NAPA, which is famed for its NASCAR sponsorship.

Cammish, who scored eight wins and twice finished third in the standings in a three-year stint with Honda squad Team Dynamics from 2018-20, is the first driver confirmed.

Cammish only lost his Dynamics drive for commercial reasons in the wake of Honda UK’s withdrawal of support, and told Motorsport.com that his intention was to return to the BTCC.

“While I was out of it I did look at other options and think, ‘What else is out there?’, and you suddenly realise there’s not much,” said the 32-year-old.

“I had sponsors based in the UK that didn’t want to go abroad, and certainly if I went to Porsche Supercup they [the opposition] are two thirds my age.

“Suddenly you’re back in touring cars and that fits with where I am in life. It was a no-brainer for me to come back.”

James Mundy, who led the design on the fourth-generation Focus ST that made its debut in 2020, will engineer Cammish.

“He’s had such an influence in this-shape car,” said Cammish. “We know each other from many years ago when he ran Jamun Racing in Formula Ford and I was competing against him. We’ve got a great relationship.

“Motorbase seem a really great bunch of guys. I’ve had a few days there, and everybody seems motivated for a good season. It’ll be a challenge with the new hybrid, but from what I’ve seen they’re up for that.”

Dan Cammish, BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R

Dan Cammish, BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Cammish had also been linked with BMW squad West Surrey Racing, and said that his first communication with Motorbase came as recently as October.

“My first conversation with them was at Donington [scene of the penultimate rounds of the BTCC and Carrera Cup].

“At that time the issue was that my current sponsor, who played a big part in getting me back on the grid in 2021, was going to be a conflict of interest for the NAPA opportunity.

“Initially it was a non-starter, and then a few things changed down the line.

“I had my name mentioned [in the frame for WSR] and had a few conversations with them, but as far as I know I didn’t really get much further than that.”

Cammish added that he doesn’t “expect to be out until very early March” in the Focus, but “we’ve got a very good programme from then onwards”.

Motorbase chief Osborne said: “Dan was a key element for our plans going into 2022. It’s a big year for us in many ways and we acknowledged that we needed a specific type of driver, of which there aren’t many around.

“In Dan we have someone we can really work with and rely on his talent and experience, along with his character.

“As a driver and team our targets are the same, we’re expecting success on and off track and we aim to enjoy the journey together.

“The whole team is buzzing with excitement at the moment, there is a really good feeling about the future of Motorbase.”

Jake Hill, who was fifth in the 2021 standings in the lead Motorbase-run car, is strongly tipped for a switch to another leading team in the BTCC, while two-time race winner Ollie Jackson and Osborne’s son Sam are expected to stay on to race the two Focuses outside the NAPA stable.

Sources suggest that another established BTCC top-line driver is close to a deal to pilot the other NAPA entry, but Cammish remained coy.

“I think my teammate’s going to be great, and as a pairing we’ll be fantastic…” was all he would say on the subject.

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Motorsport.com picks out the best performers.

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Prime

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Prime

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Prime

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
