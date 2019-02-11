Sign in
Formula 1 / News

Williams and Toro Rosso take centre stage in latest F1 car unveilings

By:
Feb 11, 2019, 4:07 PM

Williams have revealed a brand new look for 2019, whilst Toro Rosso continue with their successful colour scheme as both teams unveil their F1 2019...

Williams have revealed a brand new look for 2019, whilst Toro Rosso continue with their successful colour scheme as both teams unveil their F1 2019 liveries.

With Williams ended their association with Martini at the end of last season, the team announced that telecommunications company ROKiT will be their title sponsor for 2019.

The change in sponsor has prompted a fresh livery, with the team going for a blend of light blue and white, with black accents on some of the more detailed aspects of the body work. The ROKiT logo features prominently across the car.

Note: Additional images to be shared if they become available.

Meanwhile, Toro Rosso released images of their 2019 car earlier today, releasing digital renderings of the STR14, complete with 2019-specification parts, although this is expected to still be some steps removed from the cars which will be seen in testing.

They continue with their dark royal blue and red livery, which proved popular with the fans when it was introduced for 2017.

Honda will continue with the team in 2019, having joined in 2018, and will also power the Red Bull Racing team. Toro Rosso will run with drivers Daniil Kvyat and Alexander Albon.

By: Luke Murphy

What do you think of the new Williams livery? Should Toro Rosso have changed theirs for this season? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Murphy

