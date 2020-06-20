Top events
Esports
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Iowa
17 Jun
-
17 Jun
Event finished
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Race in
20 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
ARCA / Race report

Drew Dollar cashes in on first ARCA victory at Talladega

shares
comments
Drew Dollar cashes in on first ARCA victory at Talladega
By:
Jun 20, 2020, 8:02 PM

Drew Dollar waited patiently for his opportunity to strike and when he did, he came away with his first ARCA Menards Series victory.

Dollar, 19, dominated the first half of Saturday’s General Tire 200 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway but found himself running behind leader Riley Herbst for most of the second.

When Michael Self and Herbst made contact racing for the lead with one of 76 laps remaining, Dollar powered back into the top spot and held off Ryan Repko to earn the win.

Bret Holmes finished third, Herbst finished fourth and Self held on to round out the top-five.

“I definitely needed this one. I’m definitely out of breath right now,” Dollar said. “Venturini guys gave me the car out here today. Had the best team, had the best spotter in the stand in Joe White. He guided me through it.

“I lost a family member over the break so this is definitely emotional. This one’s for him. I know he’s watching from up above.”

Saturday’s race was ARCA’s first since March 6 at Phoenix Raceway, a span of 107 days. The series had been on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was just hoping that caution didn’t come out there at the end. They let it go all the way to the checkered (flag), I think that was the right move and it put on a good show,” Dollar said.

Venturini Motorsports drivers have now won the first three races of the 2020 ARCA Menards Series season.’

Dollar grabbed the lead on Lap 1 and led the first 50 laps as the top-five cars remained in a tight group up front.

Dollar and Herbst got side-by-side for the lead right before the caution was displayed for the halfway break.

Following the 5-minute halfway break, Herbst quickly got around Dollar with a push from Deegan on the restart and moved into the lead.

With 10 laps remaining in the race, Herbst remained out front followed by Dollar and Holmes.

 
Next article
Dirt star Logan Seavey wins inaugural Saturday Night Thunder

Previous article

Dirt star Logan Seavey wins inaugural Saturday Night Thunder
Load comments

About this article

Series ARCA
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
General

Zanardi’s prognosis is not yet clear, says his surgeon

2h
2
NASCAR Cup

Stewart-Haas, Penske employees test positive for COVID-19

3
Formula 1

Why McLaren has joined Williams in hunt for new owners

4
General

Hamilton launches new commission to improve diversity in racing

2h
5
General

Zanardi airlifted to hospital after serious handbike accident

Latest news

Drew Dollar cashes in on first ARCA victory at Talladega
ARCA

Drew Dollar cashes in on first ARCA victory at Talladega

Dirt star Logan Seavey wins inaugural Saturday Night Thunder
Esports

Dirt star Logan Seavey wins inaugural Saturday Night Thunder

Sam Mayer wins wild ARCA East season opener at New Smyrna
ARCA

Sam Mayer wins wild ARCA East season opener at New Smyrna

Michael Self holds off Hailie Deegan for Daytona ARCA win
ARCA

Michael Self holds off Hailie Deegan for Daytona ARCA win

Hailie Deegan to honor Lyn St. James in Mustang GT debut
IMSA

Hailie Deegan to honor Lyn St. James in Mustang GT debut

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.