WTCR / Macau / Race report

Macau WTCR: Priaulx completes Lynk & Co hat-trick

shares
comments
Macau WTCR: Priaulx completes Lynk & Co hat-trick
By:
Nov 17, 2019, 4:04 AM

Three-time World Touring Car champion Andy Priaulx claimed his first WTCR victory by holding off Rob Huff in a tense Macau Guia Race finale, completing a hat-trick of wins for Lynk & Co.

Priaulx, who has two previous Guia Race wins from his BMW World Touring Car Championship spell, set up victory by passing polesitter Huff before the approach to the Reservoir kink at the start of the race.

While Huff's Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen was able to close up in the second and third sectors on the mountain, Priaulx had superior drive off the Melco hairpin each time and was able to gap his compatriot through the final sector in preparation for the long run to Lisboa.

Huff set the fastest lap on the antepenultimate tour in one final bid to close in on Priaulx, but the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver went faster still on the following lap.

Huff closed up once more in the third and fourth sectors, but Priaulx held tight to clinch his first World Touring Car win in nine years - also denying Huff a record 10th win in Macau.

Jean-Karl Vernay jostled with Huff and his teammate Johan Kristoffersson at the start, settling into third place at Lisboa in his WRT Audi.

Some way behind the lead quartet, Thed Bjork had occupied fifth, but dropped two positions on the final lap to boost Cyan teammate Yvan Muller's points haul.

BRC Racing Hyundai driver Nicky Catsburg instead claimed the place, having kept Muller at bay, while the fourth Lynk & Co of Yann Ehrlacher came home eighth, ahead of Kevin Ceccon (Mulsanne Alfa Romeo) and title hopeful Esteban Guerrieri (Munnich Honda).

Points leader Norbert Michelisz was 12th in his BRC Racing Hyundai. He now has nine points in hand over Guerrieri, while Muller is two points further back in third.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Chassis Laps Gap
1 111 Guernsey Andy Priaulx Lynk & Co 11  
2 12 United Kingdom Rob Huff Volkswagen 11 0.352
3 69 France Jean-Karl Vernay Audi 11 1.193
4 14 Sweden Johan Kristoffersson Volkswagen 11 1.855
5 88 Netherlands Nick Catsburg Hyundai 11 20.030
6 100 France Yvan Muller Lynk & Co 11 21.096
7 11 Sweden Thed Björk Lynk & Co 11 21.552
8 68 France Yann Ehrlacher Lynk & Co 11 22.194
9 31 Italy Kevin Ceccon Alfa Romeo 11 22.565
10 86 Argentina Esteban Guerrieri Honda 11 23.506
11 50 Netherlands Tom Coronel CUPRA 11 23.884
12 5 Hungary Norbert Michelisz Hyundai 11 24.597
13 10 Netherlands Niels Langeveld Audi 11 25.054
14 6 Germany Luca Engstler Hyundai 11 27.552
15 22 Belgium Frederic Vervisch Audi 11 27.925
16 9 Hungary Attila Tassi Honda 11 29.259
17 29 Argentina Nestor Girolami Honda 11 30.140
18 25 Morocco Mehdi Bennani Volkswagen 11 30.527
19 18 Portugal Tiago Monteiro Honda 11 31.317
20 96 Spain Mikel Azcona CUPRA 11 31.500
21 33 Germany Benjamin Leuchter Volkswagen 11 32.319
22 55 China Ma Qing Hua Alfa Romeo 11 34.602
23 21 France Aurelien Panis CUPRA 11 37.051
24 2 Sweden Robert Dahlgren CUPRA 11 39.756
25 36 Lo Kai Audi 11 51.272
26 1 Italy Gabriele Tarquini Hyundai 3 8 Laps
View full results
About this article

Series WTCR
Event Macau
Sub-event Race 3
Drivers Andy Priaulx
Teams Polestar Cyan Racing
Author Jack Cozens

WTCR Next session

Macau

Macau

14 Nov - 17 Nov

