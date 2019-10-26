Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP3 in
02 Hours
:
14 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
WU in
10 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
First Practice in
00 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Qualifying 2 in
11 Hours
:
09 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WTCR / Suzuka / Breaking news

Priaulx lashes out at Catsburg after Suzuka clash

shares
comments
Priaulx lashes out at Catsburg after Suzuka clash
By:
Oct 26, 2019, 11:09 AM

Andy Priaulx says Nicky Catsburg should be excluded from the remainder of the World Touring Car Cup season for their clash at Suzuka, but Catsburg believes Priaulx was at fault.

The two collided towards the end of the 26-lap opening race as they jostled for 13th position.

As Priaulx moved to the inside and braked for the first corner, Catsburg - who a lap earlier had been allowed through by his title-contending BRC Racing Hyundai teammate Norbert Michelisz - hit the rear of the Lynk & Co 03.

That sent Priaulx, who had been in a three-car Cyan Racing train behind Yvan Muller and Yann Ehrlacher, through the gravel trap and into the barriers, while Catsburg ceded a position to Michelisz after the contact but before the safety car was deployed. 

"That was totally intentional to swap positions and then drive me off the road," said Priaulx. "That was the most unsporting thing I've ever seen in my life. He was using his car as a weapon of intent, that is super-dangerous.

"As a factory driver you shouldn't be doing that kind of thing as an example for all the young drivers coming through.

"If I had killed a marshal, hurt myself or hit Yann side on, who knows what that kind of driving behaviour could have caused. I think that should [warrant] immediate exclusion for the rest of the season."

Catsburg said he thought the incident was caused by a "crazy, unexpected move" from Priaulx to defend his position.

"He moved under braking and braked way too early," said Catsburg. "Obviously it looks like I fired him off but I cannot anticipate a driver doing something like that.

"It’s a shame that he was in the wall and I don’t want anyone to be in the wall, especially not Andy, Andy and I have a good relationship and I understand now that he has been very angry. 

"In the end I really feel it was his mistake. We are for sure going to have to defend ourselves in court, I was going to say, but at race direction.

"Let’s see what happens but in my opinion what he did I could almost say it was intentional, I don’t know, I shouldn’t say it, but it was very unexpected.

"I don’t know what to say more about it but I hope the race direction will come to a good conclusion." 

Priaulx elaborated further on the incident speaking to Motorsport.com, saying he did not want to speak to Catsburg and that "I don't trust the guy".

Explaining his movement under braking, he said: "It wasn’t erratic, it was slow, moving to the right from my position which you’re entitled to do, one change of direction.

"I came across progressively obviously to defend into Turn 1, and then as soon as I braked, ‘boom’, around I go. 

"Obviously when you’re slightly off line you do have to brake earlier, you can’t brake at the same speed you would be and he can’t brake at the same speed.”

Update: Catsburg has been handed a 30-second penalty for the collision, dropping him to 23rd and last of the classified finishers. Priaulx, meanwhile, will drop 10 places on tomorrow's grid for his role in the incident - and has also been slapped with a 1000 euro fine for his unsporting gesture after his retirement.

Next article
Suzuka WTCR: Guerrieri wins opener, Priaulx left fuming

Previous article

Suzuka WTCR: Guerrieri wins opener, Priaulx left fuming
Load comments

About this article

Series WTCR
Event Suzuka
Drivers Andy Priaulx , Nick Catsburg
Teams Polestar Cyan Racing
Author Jack Cozens

WTCR Next session

Suzuka

Suzuka

25 Oct - 27 Oct
Race 2 Starts in
12 Hours
:
14 Minutes
:
12 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grosjean: Illegal Renault system in use since 2015

2h
2
Formula 1

Winning car to join driver on Mexico podium

3
Formula 1

Netflix series boosts Mexico F1 ticket sales among women

25m
4
NASCAR Truck

Tanner Gray's 'odd' path from NHRA champ to NASCAR driver

5
MotoGP

MotoGP riders divided on Sunday qualifying plan

2h

Latest videos

WTCR Suzuka Race 1 Highlights 01:25
WTCR
3h

WTCR Suzuka Race 1 Highlights

Priaulx vs Catsburg: etiquette lessons 00:36
WTCR

Priaulx vs Catsburg: etiquette lessons

WTCR returns to Motorsport.tv for Suzuka 00:35
WTCR

WTCR returns to Motorsport.tv for Suzuka

WTCR: Ningbo Race 3 highlights 01:54
WTCR

WTCR: Ningbo Race 3 highlights

WTCR: Ningbo Race 2 Highlights 01:38
WTCR

WTCR: Ningbo Race 2 Highlights

Latest news

Priaulx lashes out at Catsburg after Suzuka clash
WTCR

Priaulx lashes out at Catsburg after Suzuka clash

Suzuka WTCR: Guerrieri wins opener, Priaulx left fuming
WTCR

Suzuka WTCR: Guerrieri wins opener, Priaulx left fuming

Syahrin braced for "crazy" WTCR/EWC double-header
WTCR

Syahrin braced for "crazy" WTCR/EWC double-header

Hyundai forced to replace Farfus in Macau line-up
WTCR

Hyundai forced to replace Farfus in Macau line-up

WTCR adds Aragon race to 2020 schedule
WTCR

WTCR adds Aragon race to 2020 schedule

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.