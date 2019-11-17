Top events
TCR Australia / Bend II / Race report

The Bend TCR: Cameron passes Brown for maiden win

The Bend TCR: Cameron passes Brown for maiden win
By:
Nov 17, 2019, 3:10 AM

Melbourne Performance Centre VW driver Aaron Cameron defeated Will Brown to clinch his maiden TCR Australia victory at The Bend on Sunday.

Polesitter Brown led the field at the start in his Hyundai, but couldn't shake off the bright red-and-white Volkswagen of Cameron, who started alongside him on the front row.

Cameron had a look at Brown at the final corner on Lap 2 and finally made a move two laps later, taking advantage of a mistake from the newly-crowned championship to seize the lead.

Once in front Cameron quickly disappeared into the distance, claiming a crushing victory by 7.976s .

Brown, meanwhile, fell into the clutches of Cox but held on to second, the gap to his Garry Rogers Motorsport rival rival less than four-tenths at the flag.

James Moffat finished fourth in another GRM entry, having passed the Wall Racing-run Honda of Tony D’Alberto with a brave move on Lap 5.

Brown’s HMO Customer Racing teammate Nathan Morcom finished right on D’Alberto’s tail in sixth, with first ever TCR Australia race winner Jason Bright (Melbourne Performance Centre VW) taking seventh.

Chris Pither (Garry Rogers Motorsport Renault) was next up in eighth, while the Top 10 was completed by the Melbourne Performance Centre-entered Audi of Russell Ingall and Kelly Racing’s Andre Heimgartner.

Unlike this weekend's opening encounter, which featured an extended, four-lap Safety Car period, Race 2 ran largely without drama, with Dylan O'Keefe the only non-classified finisher.

About this article

Series TCR , TCR Australia
Event Bend II
Sub-event Race 2
Author Rachit Thukral

