Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ex-MotoGP rider Syahrin gets MIE Honda WSBK seat Next / Bautista couldn't wait for Honda to become competitive
World Superbike / Mandalika News

Sykes to make BMW WSBK return in Indonesia finale

By:
, News Editor

Tom Sykes will make his return to World Superbike action in this weekend's Indonesia season finale, in what will mark his final outing as a BMW rider.

Sykes to make BMW WSBK return in Indonesia finale

The 2013 world champion has been absent since the crash in the third and final race in September's Barcelona round that left him with a concussion, but no other serious injuries.

He skipped the subsequent Jerez, Portimao and Argentina rounds, with Eugene Laverty taking over his works M1000RR for those races.

However, ahead of WSBK's first visit to Indonesia's brand-new Mandalika street venue, BMW announced that Sykes will be taking up his regular seat alongside teammate Michael van der Mark.

"I'm very much looking forward to getting back on my BMW M1000RR," said Sykes. "It has been a long time since I last raced and obviously we have a little bit of work to do to catch up.

"But having said, I have to say that the excitement of going to a totally new venue is quite something, not only because Indonesia is a great part of the world. Everybody looks to be doing an incredible job on the new circuit of Mandalika."

The Mandalika races will serve as Sykes' BMW farewell, as Scott Redding will replace him in the German marque's works line-up for the 2022 season.

Sykes is widely expected to return to the British Superbike championship next year, and has been tipped to join forces with the Paul Bird Ducati squad that Redding won the title for in 2019.

Elsewhere, Tito Rabat continues to stand in for injured Puccetti Kawasaki rider Lucas Mahias, while Pedercini Kawasaki man Loris Cresson is likewise skipping the Indonesia season finale due to injury.

Czech rider Oliver Konig, who raced in the World Supersport 300 category this year, will make his WSBK debut with Pedercini this weekend.

shares
comments
Ex-MotoGP rider Syahrin gets MIE Honda WSBK seat
Previous article

Ex-MotoGP rider Syahrin gets MIE Honda WSBK seat
Next article

Bautista couldn't wait for Honda to become competitive

Bautista couldn't wait for Honda to become competitive
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Calderon says third season in Super Formula is unlikely
Super Formula

Calderon says third season in Super Formula is unlikely

Nissan confirms GT-R GT500 car will be replaced for 2022
Super GT

Nissan confirms GT-R GT500 car will be replaced for 2022

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark Prime
Super Formula

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

Tom Sykes More from
Tom Sykes
BMW's Sykes to also miss Argentina WSBK round Villicum
World Superbike

BMW's Sykes to also miss Argentina WSBK round

Sykes sidelined for second weekend in a row after crash Algarve
World Superbike

Sykes sidelined for second weekend in a row after crash

Sykes likely to leave WSBK and return to BSB in 2022
Video Inside
World Superbike

Sykes likely to leave WSBK and return to BSB in 2022

BMW Motorrad Motorsport More from
BMW Motorrad Motorsport
Van der Mark: Dry-weather BMW win would be "real story" Algarve
World Superbike

Van der Mark: Dry-weather BMW win would be "real story"

Portimao WSBK: Van der Mark gets first BMW win, Rea crashes again Algarve
Video Inside
World Superbike

Portimao WSBK: Van der Mark gets first BMW win, Rea crashes again

Laverty replaces injured Sykes at BMW for Jerez WSBK Jerez
Video Inside
World Superbike

Laverty replaces injured Sykes at BMW for Jerez WSBK

Latest news

Bautista couldn't wait for Honda to become competitive
World Superbike World Superbike

Bautista couldn't wait for Honda to become competitive

Sykes to make BMW WSBK return in Indonesia finale
World Superbike World Superbike

Sykes to make BMW WSBK return in Indonesia finale

Ex-MotoGP rider Syahrin gets MIE Honda WSBK seat
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Ex-MotoGP rider Syahrin gets MIE Honda WSBK seat

Gerloff hoping for a "more normal year" in 2022
World Superbike World Superbike

Gerloff hoping for a "more normal year" in 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.