World Superbike / Losail / Race report

Qatar WSBK: Rea leads dominant Kawasaki 1-2

Qatar WSBK: Rea leads dominant Kawasaki 1-2
David Gruz
By: David Gruz
1h ago

Reigning champion Jonathan Rea took his 11th consecutive World Superbike victory in Race 1 at Qatar from Tom Sykes and Alex Lowes, who beat Eugene Laverty to the final podium spot in a thrilling last-lap duel.

It is Rea's 17th win of the year, which equals Doug Polen's record from 1991.

Starting first and second, Rea and Sykes changed positions off the line and the former led the rest of the race, his victory bid never at risk.

Rea quickly built a lead of over a second but didn't pull away further, eventually finishing the race 1.4s from Sykes.

Behind the Kawasaki duo, Lowes and Laverty had a race-long fight for third place.

Laverty was ahead for most of the race as he passed Lowes on the opening lap and later breezed past the Yamaha on the main straight a few laps after Lowes had made a successful move to retake position.

Lowes never let Laverty escape and passed him on the last lap at Turn 4, only for Laverty to launch a successful counter-attack two corners later.

But Lowes was able to overtake again into Turn 12 and Laverty made a mistake at the final turn, nearly crashing, before settling for fourth.

Xavi Fores kept Marco Melandri at bay for the whole race only to dramatically drop down the order on the last lap, finishing 13th.

Melandri took fifth, with Loris Baz charging through the field to sixth - a run that included a pair of overtakes on Chaz Davies and Michael van der Mark in a single lap.

Davies struggled in the late stages and was passed by van der Mark as well to end up eighth.

Jake Gagne and Toprak Razgatlioglu completed the top 10.

Leon Camier crashed while MV Agusta's Maximilian Schieb, who replaced Jordi Torres at the outfit, also retired.

Race 1 results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea  Kawasaki 17 33'34.913  
2 United Kingdom Tom Sykes  Kawasaki 17 33'36.337 1.424
3 United Kingdom Alex Lowes  Yamaha 17 33'38.618 3.705
4 Ireland Eugene Laverty  Aprilia 17 33'39.636 4.723
5 Italy Marco Melandri  Ducati 17 33'45.492 10.579
6 France Loris Baz  BMW 17 33'48.086 13.173
7 Netherlands Michael van der Mark  Yamaha 17 33'49.470 14.557
8 United Kingdom Chaz Davies  Ducati 17 33'52.129 17.216
9 United States Jake Gagne  Honda 17 33'52.190 17.277
10 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu  Kawasaki 17 33'53.092 18.179
11 Italy Lorenzo Savadori  Aprilia 17 33'59.837 24.924
12 Argentina Leandro Mercado  Kawasaki 17 34'05.096 30.183
13 Spain Xavi Fores  Ducati 17 34'09.844 34.931
14 Spain Roman Ramos  Kawasaki 17 34'21.764 46.851
15 Italy Gabriele Ruiu  Kawasaki 17 34'33.803 58.890
  Chile Maximilian Scheib  MV Agusta 8 9 laps 9 Laps
  United Kingdom Leon Camier  Honda 7 10 laps 10 Laps
 
