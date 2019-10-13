Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Villicum / Race report

Argentina WSBK: Rea dominates despite mistake

shares
comments
Argentina WSBK: Rea dominates despite mistake
By:
Oct 13, 2019, 7:50 PM

World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea took a second consecutive victory at Villicum in confident fashion, even though a mistake from him briefly gifted the lead to Alvaro Bautista.

Rea led from pole position and quickly pulled away from the duo of Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu as the pair of them traded places on the opening lap.

His lead was up to one second in two laps and he didn't seem troubled until he ran wide at the end of the main straight, losing just enough time for Bautista to move ahead.

But Rea was all over Bautista almost instantly and made a move at Turn 7 in two laps' time.

Bautista could not only keep up with Rea afterwards, but started to lose more time and positions.

He gave up second place to Ducati teammate Chaz Davies, who had lost ground at the start but then passed Yamaha duo Alex Lowes and Michael van der Mark, as well as Razgatlioglu to move up to third.

When he also dispatched Bautista, Rea already had a 2.4s lead over him, which remained intact for the majority of the race before Rea pulled away even more in the final couple of laps.

He eventually won by 5.1s with Davies safely securing second.

Razgatlioglu stole third from Bautista, who also ended up falling behind van der Mark and finishing only fifth.

Lowes was sixth with Eugene Laverty (GoEleven Ducati) taking his best result since his return from an extended injury break in sixth, the Irishman picking off several riders in the late stages.

He was closely followed by home hero Leandro Mercado (Orelac), who led fellow Kawasaki riders Jordi Torres (Pedercini) and Leon Haslam.

Honda's Alessandro Delbianco and BMW's Tom Sykes both retired.

Cla Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 21  
2 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 21 5.158
3 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Kawasaki 21 14.511
4 Netherlands Michael van der Mark Yamaha 21 17.046
5 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 21 17.771
6 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Yamaha 21 18.976
7 Ireland Eugene Laverty Ducati 21 33.901
8 Argentina Leandro Mercado Kawasaki 21 35.233
9 Spain Jordi Torres Kawasaki 21 36.783
10 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Kawasaki 21 37.478
11 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 21 44.053
12 France Loris Baz Yamaha 21 45.623
13 United Kingdom Leon Camier Honda 21 51.082
14 Italy Marco Melandri Yamaha 21 1'06.298
15 Germany Sandro Cortese Yamaha 21 1'10.768
16 Germany Markus Reiterberger BMW 21 1'10.937
17 Japan Ryuichi Kiyonari Honda 21 1'12.519
  Italy Alessandro Del Bianco Honda 14  
  United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 6  
View full results
Next article
Argentina WSBK: Rea beats Bautista in Superpole race

Previous article

Argentina WSBK: Rea beats Bautista in Superpole race
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Villicum
Sub-event SBK Race 2
Drivers Jonathan Rea
Teams Kawasaki Racing
Author David Gruz

World Superbike Next session

Villicum

Villicum

11 Oct - 13 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

Kubica says Williams 'crossed boundaries' by removing wing

2
Formula 1

FIA to impound protested Renault's ECUs and steering wheels

3
Formula 1

Leclerc gets double penalty for clash, late stop

4
Formula 1

Japanese GP results altered after race was declared early

5
World Superbike

Laverty blasts "spineless" Rea for breaking boycott

Latest videos

WorldSBK San Juan: Race 2 start 03:06
World Superbike
58m

WorldSBK San Juan: Race 2 start

WSBK Onboard: Marco Melandri at Circuito San Juan Villicum 02:13
World Superbike

WSBK Onboard: Marco Melandri at Circuito San Juan Villicum

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights 01:36
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash 01:01
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 1 highlights 01:36
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 1 highlights

Latest news

Argentina WSBK: Rea dominates despite mistake
WSBK

Argentina WSBK: Rea dominates despite mistake

Argentina WSBK: Rea beats Bautista in Superpole race
WSBK

Argentina WSBK: Rea beats Bautista in Superpole race

Davies: FIM shouldn't have homologated Villicum track
WSBK

Davies: FIM shouldn't have homologated Villicum track

Laverty blasts "spineless" Rea for breaking boycott
WSBK

Laverty blasts "spineless" Rea for breaking boycott

Argentina WSBK: Bautista wins as several riders refuse to race
WSBK

Argentina WSBK: Bautista wins as several riders refuse to race

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.