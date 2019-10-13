Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Race in
00 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
49 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Villicum / Race report

Argentina WSBK: Rea beats Bautista in Superpole race

shares
comments
Argentina WSBK: Rea beats Bautista in Superpole race
By:
Oct 13, 2019, 4:36 PM

Reigning world champion Jonathan Rea eased to his 13th win of the 2019 World Superbike season, after beating Alvaro Bautista in the Superpole race at Villicum.

After six riders opted to sit out the first race of the weekend over dangerous track conditions on Saturday, a full WSBK field lined up for the 10-lap sprint contest.

Kawasaki’s Rea leaped up to second off the line behind Race 1 winner and poleman Bautista and ahead of Puccetti Kawasaki counterpart Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Bautista’s lead was short-lived, however, as Rea scythed up the inside of the Ducati rider at the Turn 7 right-hander and resisted a counterattack into Turn 8 at the end of the straight.

Once clear of Bautista, Rea immediately opened up a lead of a handful of tenths, with his gap close to a second by the third tour.

Rea continued to extend this, though was dealt a scare on the penultimate lap when he lost the front end of his ZX-10RR on the way into Turn 10.

Remaining mounted, he cruised to the chequered flag ahead of Bautista, who in turn was able to gap the chasing Razgatlioglu – who secured the independent riders’ title with his third-place finish on Saturday.

The sister works Ducati of Chaz Davies was lucky to escape a moment exiting Turn 9 on the first lap while duelling with Yamaha’s Michael van der Mark, and was forced into a recovery ride after dropping to seventh.

Using the sheer grunt of the Panigale V4 R on the straights, he quickly disposed of the Yamahas of Sandro Cortese (GRT), van der Mark and Alex Lowes.

He was able to eat into Razgatlioglu’s gap ahead of him, but ran out of laps to mount an assault on the final podium place.

Lowes was the top Yamaha runner across the line in fifth ahead of van der Mark and Cortese, with Kawasaki’s Leon Haslam, Tom Sykes on the BMW and home hero Leandro Mercado (Orelac Kawasaki) rounding out the top 10.

Ten Kate rider Loris Baz returned to action on Sunday after missing Saturday’s race with a sprained wrist and a mild head injury following a crash at the start of Superpole.

Unfortunately, Baz suffered an identical off-throttle highside at Turn 16 at the end of the opening lap and was relegated to onlooker for the rest of the race.

Rea’s victory puts him on pole position for this final feature race later today, with Bautista and Razgatlioglu making up the front row.

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time
1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 10  
2 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 10 2.140
3 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Kawasaki 10 3.682
4 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 10 5.549
5 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Yamaha 10 8.322
6 Netherlands Michael van der Mark Yamaha 10 9.478
7 Germany Sandro Cortese Yamaha 10 11.393
8 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Kawasaki 10 15.326
9 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 10 16.704
10 Argentina Leandro Mercado Kawasaki 10 16.933
11 Spain Jordi Torres Kawasaki 10 19.519
12 United Kingdom Leon Camier Honda 10 20.615
13 Ireland Eugene Laverty Ducati 10 22.785
14 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 10 25.670
15 Italy Marco Melandri Yamaha 10 26.558
16 Italy Alessandro Del Bianco Honda 10 30.148
17 Germany Markus Reiterberger BMW 10 42.116
18 Japan Ryuichi Kiyonari Honda 10 42.663
  France Loris Baz Yamaha 0  
View full results
Next article
Davies: FIM shouldn't have homologated Villicum track

Previous article

Davies: FIM shouldn't have homologated Villicum track
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Villicum
Sub-event SBK SP Race
Drivers Jonathan Rea
Teams Kawasaki Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

World Superbike Next session

Villicum

Villicum

11 Oct - 13 Oct
SSP Race Starts in
00 Hours
:
38 Minutes
:
07 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Kubica says Williams 'crossed boundaries' by removing wing

2
Formula 1

FIA to impound protested Renault's ECUs and steering wheels

3
Formula 1

Leclerc gets double penalty for clash, late stop

4
World Superbike

Laverty blasts "spineless" Rea for breaking boycott

5
Formula 1

Japanese GP results altered after race was declared early

Latest videos

WSBK Onboard: Marco Melandri at Circuito San Juan Villicum 02:13
World Superbike

WSBK Onboard: Marco Melandri at Circuito San Juan Villicum

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights 01:36
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash 01:01
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 1 highlights 01:36
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 1 highlights

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: van der Mark crash 00:45
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: van der Mark crash

Latest news

Argentina WSBK: Rea beats Bautista in Superpole race
WSBK

Argentina WSBK: Rea beats Bautista in Superpole race

Davies: FIM shouldn't have homologated Villicum track
WSBK

Davies: FIM shouldn't have homologated Villicum track

Laverty blasts "spineless" Rea for breaking boycott
WSBK

Laverty blasts "spineless" Rea for breaking boycott

Argentina WSBK: Bautista wins as several riders refuse to race
WSBK

Argentina WSBK: Bautista wins as several riders refuse to race

Argentina WSBK: Bautista snatches pole from van der Mark
WSBK

Argentina WSBK: Bautista snatches pole from van der Mark

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.