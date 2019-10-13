Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Race in
04 Hours
:
43 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Villicum / Breaking news

Davies: FIM knew Villicum track had problems

shares
comments
Davies: FIM knew Villicum track had problems
By:
Oct 13, 2019, 12:27 PM

Chaz Davies has accused the FIM of knowingly approving the El Villicum World Superbike circuit in Argentina knowing it “didn’t come up to homologation spec”.

The Ducati rider was one of six who decided against racing on Saturday after raising safety concerns over the circuit due to the thick dust and poor asphalt quality causing several crashes and riding issues all weekend.

Originally “90 percent” of riders agreed not to race, before the organisers allegedly went behind their backs to their team managers to put pressure on them to contest the opening race.

Among them was world champion Jonathan Rea, who came under fire from Davies and Eugene Laverty on Saturday for making a “spineless” decision to turn his back on the boycott having initially been in favour of it.

In a scathing outburst to Eurosport during the race, Davies – whose teammate Alvaro Bautista did take part and won – says WSBK shouldn’t have even been in Argentina as the state of the track was known about for some time beforehand.

“For a few months we’ve known the conditions of San Juan and on Wednesday night the circuit was homologated, even though admittedly by the FIM they said that the circuit didn’t come up to homologation spec,” he said.

“The temperature has come up and up, and we felt as riders… 80, 90 percent of the riders before the race all agreed that it was incredibly risky to go do it.”

He added: “I stand by the decision some of us made, I think sometimes you’ve got to do that and I’m disappointed that it hasn’t worked out.

“We shouldn’t be in this situation coming to a circuit in 2019 with conditions like this. We shouldn’t be here full stop, and the pressure that then puts on you to go out there in risky conditions is massive and nothing is bigger than safety in the sport.

“It’s dangerous enough, and Loris Baz went home with a broken wrist and we saw that coming already yesterday. So, it’s a bit of a crap situation.”

Baz crashed on an outlap during Superpole, but revealed on social media after missing the race that he did not break his wrist and was instead just suffering from pain in it as well as his head.

Laverty backed up Davies’s claims over the circuit’s wrongful homologation, and says the problem of oil seeping through to the surface when temperatures soar is down to the asphalt being laid by “guys that surface the street”.

“This track should never have been homologated,” he fumed. “But what’s the point in having the homologation standards in place if you come and you look at a list of five items and see they haven’t even done anything close to that, and then feeling peer pressure or whatever from TV and all the rest and signing off on it Thursday night?

“I mean, the asphalt level isn’t even homologated to FIM standards. The guys that did the track are guys that surface the street and they didn’t use the correct mix and that’s why it’s [oil] coming up at a certain temperature.

“Whenever conditions were cool I was able to lap in 1m41s. Whenever it was hot, I was 1m50s – that’s nine seconds, that’s like wet conditions. The track isn’t up to standard.”

Eugene Laverty, Team Go Eleven

Eugene Laverty, Team Go Eleven

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Next article
Laverty blasts "spineless" Rea for breaking boycott

Previous article

Laverty blasts "spineless" Rea for breaking boycott
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Villicum
Drivers Eugene Laverty , Chaz Davies
Teams Ducati Aruba.IT
Author Lewis Duncan

World Superbike Next session

Villicum

Villicum

11 Oct - 13 Oct
SBK SP Race Starts in
02 Hours
:
43 Minutes
:
12 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA to impound protested Renault's ECUs and steering wheels

2h
2
Formula 1

Leclerc gets double penalty for clash, late stop

3h
3
World Superbike

Laverty blasts "spineless" Rea for breaking boycott

4
Formula 1

Kubica says Williams 'crossed boundaries' by removing wing

2h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen lost 25% downforce in Leclerc clash

25m

Latest videos

WSBK Onboard: Marco Melandri at Circuito San Juan Villicum 02:13
World Superbike

WSBK Onboard: Marco Melandri at Circuito San Juan Villicum

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights 01:36
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash 01:01
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 1 highlights 01:36
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 1 highlights

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: van der Mark crash 00:45
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: van der Mark crash

Latest news

Davies: FIM knew Villicum track had problems
WSBK

Davies: FIM knew Villicum track had problems

Laverty blasts "spineless" Rea for breaking boycott
WSBK

Laverty blasts "spineless" Rea for breaking boycott

Argentina WSBK: Bautista wins as several riders refuse to race
WSBK

Argentina WSBK: Bautista wins as several riders refuse to race

Argentina WSBK: Bautista snatches pole from van der Mark
WSBK

Argentina WSBK: Bautista snatches pole from van der Mark

Argentina WSBK: Bautista beats Rea in Friday practices
WSBK

Argentina WSBK: Bautista beats Rea in Friday practices

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.