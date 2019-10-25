Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP2 in
00 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP3 in
05 Hours
:
10 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
First Practice in
18 Hours
:
25 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Qualifying 1 in
05 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Losail / Race report

Qatar WSBK: Rea wins despite Davies charge

shares
comments
Qatar WSBK: Rea wins despite Davies charge
By:
Oct 25, 2019, 5:55 PM

World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea resisted a late charge from Chaz Davies in Qatar race one to secure his 14th win of the season and the manufacturers’ title for Kawasaki.

The Kawasaki rider grabbed the holeshot from pole position, and was never removed from the lead for the entire 17 laps despite a moment late on allowing Davies to mount pressure on him.

Rea led Yamaha rider Lowes, GRT’s Sandro Cortese and Davies on the opening lap, with Tom Sykes dropping to fourth after running too into Turn 1 having briefly held second.

The BMW rider’s race would last just 15 more corners, as he would run into the back of Leon Haslam’s Kawasaki at Turn 1 at the start of lap two.

Rea and Lowes quickly broke away from the chasing Cortese and Davies, with the Ducati rider seizing third from the GRT Yamaha rider at Turn 7 on the sixth tour.

The 2020 KRT teammates ran line astern for half the race, with the gap between Lowes and Rea hovering around the three-tenth mark.

Rea began to open his advantage out slightly to half a second by lap 10, while Davies wiped time out of Lowes over the next few tours.

Davies moved ahead of Lowes at the final corner to begin the chase on Rea with five laps to go, and was thrown a chance when the Kawasaki rider had a moment through Turn 8 and ran wide at the corner after as a result.

This allowed Davies to close to within eight tenths of the lead, though Rea regrouped and soon had the gap back out to over a second to ease to the chequered flag to wrap up Kawasaki’s fifth-successive manufacturers’ championship.

Davies recovery from 12th on the grid concluded with runner-up spot to Rea, while Lowes’s hopes of claiming third in the standings took a step forward after he held third and Yamaha teammate Michael van der Mark was pipped to sixth by Haslam.

Alvaro Bautista completed the top four on the second works Ducati, while Loris Baz took the chequered flag in seventh on the Ten Kate Yamaha ahead of Markus Reiterberger (BMW), Go Eleven’s Eugene Laverty and Honda’s Leon Camier.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was a factor in the battle for fifth with Haslam, van der Mark and Baz for much of the race, but the Puccetti rider ended up 11th after running off track at Turn 6 in the latter stages.

Leandro Mercado was forced to retire due to a mechanical issue with his Orelac Kawasaki, while Pedercini’s Jordi Torres didn’t even make the start after crashing at Turn 1 on the warm-up lap.

Race results

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 17 33'34.518  
2 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 17 33'37.250 02.732
3 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Yamaha 17 33'39.941 05.423
4 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 17 33'42.561 08.043
5 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Kawasaki 17 33'52.238 17.720
6 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark Yamaha 17 33'52.256 17.738
7 76 France Loris Baz Yamaha 17 33'52.694 18.176
8 28 Germany Markus Reiterberger BMW 17 33'54.997 20.479
9 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty Ducati 17 33'59.018 24.500
10 2 United Kingdom Leon Camier Honda 17 34'03.838 29.320
11 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Kawasaki 17 34'07.684 33.166
12 33 Italy Marco Melandri Yamaha 17 34'09.191 34.673
13 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 17 34'17.179 42.661
14 23 Japan Ryuichi Kiyonari Honda 17 34'24.538 50.020
15 52 Italy Alessandro Del Bianco Honda 17 34'29.003 54.485
16 9 Switzerland Dominic Schmitter Yamaha 17 34'43.100 01'08.582
  36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Kawasaki 6 11 laps  
  11 Germany Sandro Cortese Yamaha 5 12 laps  
  66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 1 16 laps  
  81 Spain Jordi Torres Kawasaki 0    
View full results
Next article
Qatar WSBK: Rea on pole as Ducatis fade

Previous article

Qatar WSBK: Rea on pole as Ducatis fade
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Losail
Sub-event SBK Race 1
Author Lewis Duncan

World Superbike Next session

Losail

Losail

24 Oct - 26 Oct
SBK SP Race Starts in
18 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
03 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton's race engineer Bonnington to miss Mexico, Austin

2
Formula 1

Renault to consider F1 future as part of "deep review"

1h
3
Formula 1

Mexican GP: Hamilton leads Leclerc by 0.1s in FP1

2h
4
WRC

Tanak to leave Toyota for Hyundai in shock 2020 move

3h
5
Formula 1

Mexican GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Latest videos

WorldSBK San Juan: Race 2 start 03:06
World Superbike

WorldSBK San Juan: Race 2 start

WSBK Onboard: Marco Melandri at Circuito San Juan Villicum 02:13
World Superbike

WSBK Onboard: Marco Melandri at Circuito San Juan Villicum

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights 01:36
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash 01:01
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 1 highlights 01:36
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 1 highlights

Latest news

Qatar WSBK: Rea wins despite Davies charge
WSBK

Qatar WSBK: Rea wins despite Davies charge

Qatar WSBK: Rea on pole as Ducatis fade
WSBK

Qatar WSBK: Rea on pole as Ducatis fade

Qatar WSBK: Davies sets pace in Thursday practice
WSBK

Qatar WSBK: Davies sets pace in Thursday practice

Camier secures World Superbike stay with Barni Ducati
WSBK

Camier secures World Superbike stay with Barni Ducati

GRT Yamaha announces all-new 2020 WSBK line-up
WSBK

GRT Yamaha announces all-new 2020 WSBK line-up

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.