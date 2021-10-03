Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Frustrated Rea ready to step up aggression against Razgatlioglu
World Superbike / Algarve Race report

Portimao WSBK: Van der Mark gets first BMW win, Rea crashes again

By:
, News Editor

Michael van der Mark scored his first World Superbike victory as a BMW rider in a damp Superpole race at Portimao, as Jonathan Rea crashed out for a second race in succession.

Portimao WSBK: Van der Mark gets first BMW win, Rea crashes again

On a damp-but-drying track, van der Mark was the clear class of the field, scything through from fifth on the grid to take the lead from Scott Redding's Ducati and then escaping at the head of the field.

The Dutchman went on to give the BMW M1000RR its first victory and end an eight-year wait since the German marque's last WSBK win.

There was more big drama on the opening lap as Kawasaki rider Rea suffered a low-side crash at Turn 13, having snatched the lead from championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu at Turn 5.

But Saturday race winner Razgatlioglu had already conceded second to Redding by this stage, and on the second lap the Yamaha rider was passed for second by van der Mark's BMW.

By lap 3 of 10, van der Mark was all over the back of his future teammate Redding, and what was looking like an inevitable move for the lead came at Turn 5 on lap four.

With a lap van der Mark's advantage out front was up to 1.5 seconds, a margin that doubled over the following two laps, the Dutchman taking his fifth win in WSBK by a comfortable 5.3s.

Redding hung on for second place despite coming under pressure for Loris Baz on the Go Eleven Ducati in the closing stages, with the Frenchman making it back-to-back podium finishes.

Razgatlioglu failed to make the most of his adversary Rea failing to finish, slipping to sixth place for his worst finish since July's Donington Park round, gaining a place back when Leon Haslam crashed at Turn 13 while battling Baz.

It means Razgatlioglu takes a 49-point lead into the final race of the weekend, for which Rea will start 10th on the grid.

Razgatlioglu's struggles meant Andrea Locatelli was Yamaha's top finisher in fourth, ahead of Alvaro Bautista on the surviving factory Honda.

Axel Bassani put in another strong wet-weather performance on the Motocorsa Ducati in seventh, while the remaining points went to Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha) and Eugene Laverty (BMW).

The second works Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi was another first-lap casualty, the Italian suffering a major high-side crash at Turn 7 and requiring trackside medical attention.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark BMW 10  
2 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding Ducati 10 5.330
3 11 France Loris Baz Ducati 10 7.066
4 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 10 9.264
5 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Honda 10 9.753
6 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 10 16.745
7 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 10 19.047
8 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 10 19.115
9 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty BMW 10 20.901
10 32 Spain Isaac Viñales Kawasaki 10 28.977
11 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Honda 10 31.057
12 76 Italy Samuele Cavalieri Ducati 10 38.997
13 94 Germany Jonas Folger BMW 10 41.330
14 53 Spain Tito Rabat Kawasaki 10 51.079
15 16 Italy Gabriele Ruiu BMW 10 55.894
16 23 France Christophe Ponsson Yamaha 10 56.194
17 83 Australia Lachlan Epis Kawasaki 10  
  91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Honda 0  
  3 Japan Kohta Nozane Yamaha 0  
  1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 0  
  21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 0  
  84 Belgium Loris Cresson Kawasaki 0  
View full results
shares
comments
Frustrated Rea ready to step up aggression against Razgatlioglu

Previous article

Frustrated Rea ready to step up aggression against Razgatlioglu
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery

3 h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo

1 d
3
MotoGP

Jack Miller “sick” of repeating tyre issues in MotoGP qualifying

5 h
4
MotoGP

Rossi heaps praise on Bagnaia’s MotoGP pole streak for Ducati

2 h
5
World Superbike

Portimao WSBK: Van der Mark gets first BMW win, Rea crashes again

42 min
Latest news
Portimao WSBK: Van der Mark gets first BMW win, Rea crashes again
WSBK

Portimao WSBK: Van der Mark gets first BMW win, Rea crashes again

42m
Frustrated Rea ready to step up aggression against Razgatlioglu
WSBK

Frustrated Rea ready to step up aggression against Razgatlioglu

19 h
Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins thriller, huge crash for Rea
WSBK

Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins thriller, huge crash for Rea

21 h
Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu snatches pole from Rea
Video Inside
WSBK

Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu snatches pole from Rea

Oct 2, 2021
Lowes declared unfit for remainder of Portimao WSBK round
WSBK

Lowes declared unfit for remainder of Portimao WSBK round

Oct 2, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Razgatlioglu snatches pole from Rea 00:52
World Superbike
21 h

WSBK: Razgatlioglu snatches pole from Rea

WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in Friday practice at Portimao 00:46
World Superbike
Oct 2, 2021

WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in Friday practice at Portimao

WSBK: Folger and Bonovo BMW to miss final two rounds 00:46
World Superbike
Oct 1, 2021

WSBK: Folger and Bonovo BMW to miss final two rounds

New rules could 01:02
World Superbike
Sep 30, 2021

New rules could "destroy" World Supersport

WSBK: Sykes likely to leave series and return to BSB in 2022 17:56
World Superbike
Sep 30, 2021

WSBK: Sykes likely to leave series and return to BSB in 2022

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Frustrated Rea ready to step up aggression against Razgatlioglu Algarve
World Superbike

Frustrated Rea ready to step up aggression against Razgatlioglu

Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins thriller, huge crash for Rea Algarve
World Superbike

Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins thriller, huge crash for Rea

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Michael van der Mark More from
Michael van der Mark
Yamaha: Van der Mark made "wrong decision" to join BMW
World Superbike

Yamaha: Van der Mark made "wrong decision" to join BMW

Barcelona WSBK: Van der Mark wins, Bautista crashes out Barcelona
World Superbike

Barcelona WSBK: Van der Mark wins, Bautista crashes out

BMW signs van der Mark for 2021 WSBK season
World Superbike

BMW signs van der Mark for 2021 WSBK season

BMW Motorrad Motorsport More from
BMW Motorrad Motorsport
Sykes sidelined for second weekend in a row after crash Algarve
World Superbike

Sykes sidelined for second weekend in a row after crash

Sykes likely to leave WSBK and return to BSB in 2022
Video Inside
World Superbike

Sykes likely to leave WSBK and return to BSB in 2022

Laverty replaces injured Sykes at BMW for Jerez WSBK Jerez
Video Inside
World Superbike

Laverty replaces injured Sykes at BMW for Jerez WSBK

Trending Today

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery

Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo

Jack Miller “sick” of repeating tyre issues in MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Jack Miller “sick” of repeating tyre issues in MotoGP qualifying

Rossi heaps praise on Bagnaia’s MotoGP pole streak for Ducati
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi heaps praise on Bagnaia’s MotoGP pole streak for Ducati

Portimao WSBK: Van der Mark gets first BMW win, Rea crashes again
World Superbike World Superbike

Portimao WSBK: Van der Mark gets first BMW win, Rea crashes again

Americas MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

Americas MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?
MotoGP MotoGP

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?

Mir was “scared” when Suzuki blew up in COTA MotoGP practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir was “scared” when Suzuki blew up in COTA MotoGP practice

Latest news

Portimao WSBK: Van der Mark gets first BMW win, Rea crashes again
World Superbike World Superbike

Portimao WSBK: Van der Mark gets first BMW win, Rea crashes again

Frustrated Rea ready to step up aggression against Razgatlioglu
World Superbike World Superbike

Frustrated Rea ready to step up aggression against Razgatlioglu

Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins thriller, huge crash for Rea
World Superbike World Superbike

Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins thriller, huge crash for Rea

Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu snatches pole from Rea
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu snatches pole from Rea

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.