Navarra WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground
World Superbike / Navarra Race report

Navarra WSBK: Redding scores third win in a row in Superpole race

By:

Ducati’s Scott Redding claimed his third World Superbike on the trot in the Superpole race at Navarra after coming out on top in an early duel with the Kawasaki of Jonathan Rea.

Navarra WSBK: Redding scores third win in a row in Superpole race

In a repeat of Saturday’s opening encounter, Redding got the jump on polesitter Rea at the start of the race - and was able to fend off the six-time world champion when he threw his Kawasaki up the inside at Turn 2.

Rea shadowed Redding through the next lap and a half and finally made his move on the second tour, pulling out of his slipstream on the run down to the Turn 9 right-hander.

But the Ducati rider immediately fought back, getting a better run out of the final corner to snatch the lead at the start of lap 3.

From there on, Redding started pulling a buffer for himself, his advantage stretching to the best part of a second over the 34-year-old at halfway point of the 10-lap sprint.

Rea cut into his advantage in the second half of the race and was at one stage just three tenths behind the BMW-bound Brit, but couldn’t close down the gap enough to attempt a move.

Redding eventually took the chequered flag by 0.631s over the championship leader, clinching pole position for the final race of the weekend and putting himself firmly back in the title fight.

Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu was the big gainer at the start, jumping to third behind the leading duo with a rapid getaway from eighth on the grid.

However, after briefly passing Redding for second before slipping back to third, the Turkish rider was unable to keep up with the pace of the leading duo, eventually crossing the line three seconds behind.

Razgatlioglu’s teammate Andrea Locatelli finished fourth after a mid-race dice with the second Kawasaki of Alex Lowes, while Tom Sykes slipped to sixth in the best of the BMWs after starting on the front row.

GoEleven Ducati’s Chaz Davies was the top independent rider in seventh, seven seconds behind the race winner, as Michael van der Mark finished eighth to complete a double top 10 finish for the factory BMW team.

Garrett Gerloff had another uninspiring race en route to ninth on the GRT Yamaha, while factory Honda racer Alvaro Bautista rounded out the top 10.

The Spaniard narrowly edged the second GRT Yamaha of Kohta Nozane, the Motocorsa Ducati of Axel Bassani and the second works Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi - the four riders separated by just a second at the finish.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Time
1 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding Ducati 0 LEAD
2 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 0 0.631
3 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 0 3.040
4 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 0 3.845
5 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 0 4.501
6 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 0 6.302
7 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 0 7.203
8 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark BMW 0 10.054
9 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 0 10.620
10 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Honda 0 16.297
11 3 Japan Kohta Nozane Yamaha 0 16.791
12 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 0 17.321
13 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 0 17.353
14 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Honda 0 18.531
15 44 France Lucas Mahias Kawasaki 0 18.578
16 94 Germany Jonas Folger BMW 0 20.506
17 23 France Christophe Ponsson Yamaha 0 23.206
18 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Honda 0 23.308
19 6 Japan Naomichi Uramoto Suzuki 0 28.254
20 84 Belgium Loris Cresson Kawasaki 0 40.060
21 14 United States Jayson Uribe Kawasaki 0 41.263
  53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 0  
Navarra WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground

Navarra WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground
