Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Navarra WSBK: Redding scores third win in a row in Superpole race
World Superbike / Navarra Race report

Navarra WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins to tie Rea on points

By:
, News Editor

Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu took victory in the final race of World Superbike's first visit to Navarra to tie with Jonathan Rea at the head of the championship.

Navarra WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins to tie Rea on points

Aided by a front-row start, Razgatlioglu seized the lead on the opening lap of the 23-lap contest on Sunday afternoon and didn't look back, going on to secure a sixth win of the 2021 campaign.

With Kawasaki rider Rea only managing third behind Ducati's Scott Redding, it means Razgatlioglu and Rea are now tied at the top of the riders' table with six rounds left in the season.

After a delayed start, caused by Kohta Nozane (GRT Yamaha) and then Lucas Mahias (Puccetti Kawasaki) stalling on the grid, it was Redding that got the initial jump from pole position ahead of the Yamahas of Andrea Locatelli and Razgatlioglu, while Rea dropped to fifth from second.

Locatelli made a brief cameo in the lead as he muscled his way by Redding, only to then run wide, but several corners later there was a Yamaha back in front as Razgatlioglu passed Redding.

Rea was soon on the move, recovering to third by the end of the opening lap and then likewise clearing Redding to move up to second.

The six-time champion then started pressuring his title rival Razgatlioglu, but couldn't make a pass, and as the race approached the halfway point Rea started to fall back towards Redding.

After a couple of lurid saves while chasing Razgatlioglu, Rea had to turn his attention towards defending from Redding, but another mistake with four laps to go gave Redding the chance he needed to take second.

By this stage Razgatlioglu was home and dry for the win, crossing the line 1.1 seconds clear of Redding, who closed to within 38 points of Rea and remains very much in title contention.

After his early error, Locatelli recovered to finish fourth for a fifth race in a row, while Tom Sykes was fifth for his best result in full-distance race on the BMW since Donington Park.

Alex Lowes concluded another low-key weekend on the second Kawasaki in sixth, ahead of Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Ducati), Michael van der Mark (BMW), Alvaro Bautista (Honda) and Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Ducati).

Chaz Davies lost the front of his Go Eleven Ducati on the opening lap at Turn 9, wiping out the GRT Yamaha of Garrett Gerloff in the process, while Leon Haslam was another crasher on the other works Honda.

shares
comments
Navarra WSBK: Redding scores third win in a row in Superpole race

Previous article

Navarra WSBK: Redding scores third win in a row in Superpole race
Load comments

Trending

1
Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

23 h
2
Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

18 h
3
DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Dominant Albon claims maiden win in Race 2

13 min
4
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo’s ambitious plans can attract top line F1 driver

4 h
5
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H16: Toyotas lead, Ferrari vs. Corvette in GTE Pro

6 h
Latest news
Navarra WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins to tie Rea on points
WSBK

Navarra WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins to tie Rea on points

2m
Navarra WSBK: Redding scores third win in a row in Superpole race
WSBK

Navarra WSBK: Redding scores third win in a row in Superpole race

3 h
Navarra WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground
Video Inside
WSBK

Navarra WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground

Aug 21, 2021
Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK
Video Inside
WSBK

Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK

Aug 21, 2021
Navarra WSBK: Rea extends pole streak, Razgatlioglu P8
WSBK

Navarra WSBK: Rea extends pole streak, Razgatlioglu P8

Aug 21, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground 00:40
World Superbike
19 h

WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground

WSBK: Redding states that BMW has given him 00:49
World Superbike
20 h

WSBK: Redding states that BMW has given him "more fire to succeed"

WSBK: BMW rules out expanding to third factory bike for Sykes 00:37
World Superbike
Aug 21, 2021

WSBK: BMW rules out expanding to third factory bike for Sykes

WSBK: Redding makes sensational BMW switch 00:34
World Superbike
Aug 19, 2021

WSBK: Redding makes sensational BMW switch

WSBK: Suzuki to make first appearance since 2018 in Navarra 00:38
World Superbike
Aug 12, 2021

WSBK: Suzuki to make first appearance since 2018 in Navarra

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Suzuka SUPER GT: NISMO wins as Nissan locks out podium Suzuka
Video Inside
Super GT

Suzuka SUPER GT: NISMO wins as Nissan locks out podium

Le Mans 24h, H12: Toyota, Ferrari maintain control at halfway point 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H12: Toyota, Ferrari maintain control at halfway point

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Toprak Razgatlioglu More from
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha now most consistent bike in WSBK, says Redding
World Superbike

Yamaha now most consistent bike in WSBK, says Redding

Razgatlioglu was obvious choice for Petronas SRT - Crutchlow
MotoGP

Razgatlioglu was obvious choice for Petronas SRT - Crutchlow

Razgatlioglu explains set-up change that cost him clean sweep Autodrom Most
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu explains set-up change that cost him clean sweep

Crescent Racing More from
Crescent Racing
Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race Autodrom Most
Video Inside
World Superbike

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Redding, Rea crashes Autodrom Most
Video Inside
World Superbike

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Redding, Rea crashes

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Lowes in wet/dry practice Autodrom Most
Video Inside
World Superbike

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Lowes in wet/dry practice

Trending Today

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

Nurburgring DTM: Dominant Albon claims maiden win in Race 2
DTM DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Dominant Albon claims maiden win in Race 2

Alfa Romeo’s ambitious plans can attract top line F1 driver
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo’s ambitious plans can attract top line F1 driver

Le Mans 24h, H16: Toyotas lead, Ferrari vs. Corvette in GTE Pro
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H16: Toyotas lead, Ferrari vs. Corvette in GTE Pro

Le Mans 24h, H20: Toyota on course for win despite issues
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H20: Toyota on course for win despite issues

Gateway IndyCar: Newgarden wins, disaster for Ganassi
IndyCar IndyCar

Gateway IndyCar: Newgarden wins, disaster for Ganassi

Nurburgring DTM: Albon scores maiden pole in wet qualifying
DTM DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Albon scores maiden pole in wet qualifying

Latest news

Navarra WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins to tie Rea on points
World Superbike World Superbike

Navarra WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins to tie Rea on points

Navarra WSBK: Redding scores third win in a row in Superpole race
World Superbike World Superbike

Navarra WSBK: Redding scores third win in a row in Superpole race

Navarra WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Navarra WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground

Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.