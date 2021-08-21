Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK
World Superbike / Navarra Race report

Navarra WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground

By:
, News Editor

Scott Redding secured his fourth victory of the World Superbike season in the series' first-ever race at Navarra, as Toprak Razgatlioglu conceded ground to points leader Jonathan Rea.

Navarra WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground

Ducati rider Redding, who is switching to the BMW camp for 2022, passed poleman Rea on lap six of 23 to make it back-to-back wins following his triumph in the final race in the previous round at Most.

It means Redding has closed to within 45 points of series leader Rea, who in turn holds a seven-point advantage over third-place finisher Razgatlioglu.

From second on the grid, Redding got the jump to take an early lead, but was repassed midway round the opening tour by Rea's Kawasaki.

But Rea was never able to stretch a gap out front, and Redding was able to make use of his traction coming out the final corner to blast ahead of Rea heading into Turn 1 on lap six.

Rea was powerless to close in again, running wide at Turn 9 on at least two occasions in a vain bid to keep up with the Ducati rider - finally crossing the line 2.5 seconds in arrears.

Razgatlioglu completed the podium in third place a further three seconds back, but in the process conceded four points to Rea in the title race.

The Turkish rider made incisive early progress from eighth, climbing to fourth on the opening lap, but it took him until the seventh lap to pass Yamaha teammate Andrea Locatelli for the final podium spot.

Alex Lowes was a distant fifth on the second Kawasaki ahead of the BMWs of Tom Sykes and Michael van der Mark.

Garrett Gerloff slipped from ninth on the grid to 15th in the early stages but recovered to finish where he started, narrowly missing out on eighth place to Axel Bassani's Motocorsa Ducati.

Redding's works Ducati teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi was 10th, almost 30 seconds off the win.

Kohta Nozane scored his best full-length WSBK result in 11th on the second GRT Yamaha ahead of Tito Rabat's Barni Ducati.

Leon Haslam was a disappointing 13th on the only Honda to finish the race, as Alvaro Bautista crashed out and Leandro Mercado was involved in an incident with Christophe Ponsson's Yamaha.

Chaz Davies (Go Eleven Ducati) and Lucas Mahias (Puccetti Kawasaki) likewise both suffered early crashes.

Suzuki wildcard Naomichi Uramoto was a lapped 16th, missing out on the final point to a remounting Ponsson.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding Ducati 23  
2 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 23 2.519
3 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 23 5.894
4 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 23 9.405
5 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 23 16.219
6 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 23 20.600
7 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark BMW 23 24.158
8 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 23 26.497
9 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 23 26.718
10 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 23 29.602
11 3 Japan Kohta Nozane Yamaha 23 39.387
12 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 23 41.316
13 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Honda 23 44.338
14 94 Germany Jonas Folger BMW 23 48.470
15 23 France Christophe Ponsson Yamaha 23  
16 6 Japan Naomichi Uramoto Suzuki 23  
17 84 Belgium Loris Cresson Kawasaki 23  
18 14 United States Jayson Uribe Kawasaki 22  
  19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Honda 0  
  7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 0  
  44 France Lucas Mahias Kawasaki 0  
  36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Honda 0  
View full results
shares
comments
Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK

Previous article

Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

16 h
2
Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

1 d
3
Formula 1

Red Bull could never accept 2021 F1 development sacrifice

5 h
4
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Michigan?

19 h
5
World Superbike

BMW rules out expanding to third factory WSBK bike for Sykes

5 h
Latest news
Navarra WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground
WSBK

Navarra WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground

13m
Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK
WSBK

Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK

2 h
Navarra WSBK: Rea extends pole streak, Razgatlioglu P8
WSBK

Navarra WSBK: Rea extends pole streak, Razgatlioglu P8

3 h
BMW rules out expanding to third factory WSBK bike for Sykes
Video Inside
WSBK

BMW rules out expanding to third factory WSBK bike for Sykes

5 h
Navarra WSBK: Rea leads Razgatlioglu in Friday practice
WSBK

Navarra WSBK: Rea leads Razgatlioglu in Friday practice

22 h
Latest videos
WSBK: BMW rules out expanding to third factory bike for Sykes 00:37
World Superbike
1 h

WSBK: BMW rules out expanding to third factory bike for Sykes

WSBK: Redding makes sensational BMW switch 00:34
World Superbike
Aug 19, 2021

WSBK: Redding makes sensational BMW switch

WSBK: Suzuki to make first appearance since 2018 in Navarra 00:38
World Superbike
Aug 12, 2021

WSBK: Suzuki to make first appearance since 2018 in Navarra

WSBK: Doubt shadowing Redding's future career with Ducati 02:15
World Superbike
Aug 12, 2021

WSBK: Doubt shadowing Redding's future career with Ducati

WSBK: Lowes still suffering from physical 00:49
World Superbike
Aug 11, 2021

WSBK: Lowes still suffering from physical "restrictions"

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Toyota's Suzuka qualifying woes pinned on tyre selection Suzuka
Super GT

Toyota's Suzuka qualifying woes pinned on tyre selection

Navarra WSBK: Rea extends pole streak, Razgatlioglu P8 Navarra
World Superbike

Navarra WSBK: Rea extends pole streak, Razgatlioglu P8

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Scott Redding More from
Scott Redding
Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK Navarra
World Superbike

Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK

BMW rules out expanding to third factory WSBK bike for Sykes
Video Inside
World Superbike

BMW rules out expanding to third factory WSBK bike for Sykes

Is there any hope for Britain's bleak MotoGP future? Prime
MotoGP

Is there any hope for Britain's bleak MotoGP future?

Ducati Aruba.IT More from
Ducati Aruba.IT
Redding no longer "trying too hard" in WSBK title fight Autodrom Most
Video Inside
World Superbike

Redding no longer "trying too hard" in WSBK title fight

Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep Autodrom Most
World Superbike

Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep

Redding 'pissed off' with last-lap Razgatlioglu pass Autodrom Most
World Superbike

Redding 'pissed off' with last-lap Razgatlioglu pass

Trending Today

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Red Bull could never accept 2021 F1 development sacrifice
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull could never accept 2021 F1 development sacrifice

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Michigan?
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Michigan?

BMW rules out expanding to third factory WSBK bike for Sykes
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

BMW rules out expanding to third factory WSBK bike for Sykes

Aprilia wants Vinales to race its MotoGP bike this season
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Aprilia wants Vinales to race its MotoGP bike this season

Nurburgring DTM: Van der Linde extends lead with commanding win
DTM DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Van der Linde extends lead with commanding win

What channel is IndyCar on? Gateway start time, TV channel & more
IndyCar IndyCar

What channel is IndyCar on? Gateway start time, TV channel & more

Latest news

Navarra WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground
World Superbike World Superbike

Navarra WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground

Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK

Navarra WSBK: Rea extends pole streak, Razgatlioglu P8
World Superbike World Superbike

Navarra WSBK: Rea extends pole streak, Razgatlioglu P8

BMW rules out expanding to third factory WSBK bike for Sykes
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

BMW rules out expanding to third factory WSBK bike for Sykes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.