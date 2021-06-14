Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Misano WSBK: Razgatlioglu clinches first Yamaha win of 2021
World Superbike / Misano News

Rinaldi: Misano WSBK wins silence critics who 'bashed me'

By:
Co-author:
Lorenza D'Adderio
, Featured writer

Michael Ruben Rinaldi feels his double win at Misano will serve to silence those critics who were “bashing” him following a lacklustre start to his first World Superbike season with Ducati.

Rinaldi: Misano WSBK wins silence critics who 'bashed me'

Rinaldi was promoted to the factory Ducati outfit in 2021 at the expense of Chaz Davies after finishing as the top independent rider with the GoEleven satellite squad last year with a victory at Aragon.

However, not only the Italian rider failed to finish on the podium in the opening two rounds of the new season, he was even beaten by Davies’ satellite Panigale V4 R in half the races.

But the 25-year-old managed to turn around his season on his home turf last weekend, outduelling six-time champion Jonathan Rea in Race 1 before bagging another win in the Superpole race on Saturday.

The Italian’s breakthrough results were witnessed by Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali, who attended the Misano races in his first WSBK appearance of the 2021 season.

Rinaldi hopes that he will be able to build on his Misano successes going into the next round at Donington Park, having answered critics who were questioning Ducati's decision to hand him a factory seat.

“I had the pace," he said. "I think I could go a little bit faster but fortunately Jonny [Rea] made a mistake and I gained four seconds. I tried to do a good pace, not to push too much but good pace to maintain the gap. 

“Really happy because it was my home race and we had a difficult start to the season. Already people [had] started talking, bashing me on social media, or media as well. But I told myself ‘people criticise [Marc] Marquez, who am I to not have any critics?’

“So I just tried to keep my focus. I knew I could make a good race here. So really happy. I need to capitalise on this situation.”

Rinaldi was denied the opportunity to claim a clean sweep of victories in Italy by Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu, the Turkish rider passing him into Turn 14 nine laps into the race.

Rinaldi said he was hoping to repass Razgatlioglu for the lead later in the race, but felt second place was better than risking a crash and losing crucial points in the championship.

“I gave my 100 percent today but the difference was the track conditions, it was hotter. So different track [conditions] means different feeling with the bike,” he explained.

“I tried to do the same strategy [as Race 1], go in front and push but I saw the pitboard, somebody was there and catching me and I was already pushing my 100 percent. Toprak passed me [and] he [just] went away. 

“I tried to keep 20 percent [in hand] to catch him again and pass him but I almost crashed twice in the last four laps. 

“I saw I couldn’t catch him so I told myself second is better than crashing. I was quite upset because I needed that win, I was so close. But they were just better than us today, they were really good.

"After a win yesterday and today we didn’t take the risk to change anything on the bike, that gives you the same bike but maybe you don’t improve too much and maybe with more temperature on the asphalt we struggled a little bit [and] that makes you finish second rather than first.”

shares
comments

Related video

Misano WSBK: Razgatlioglu clinches first Yamaha win of 2021

Previous article

Misano WSBK: Razgatlioglu clinches first Yamaha win of 2021
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback

49min
2
Formula 1

French GP date change was a “big challenge”, says Boullier

1h
3
Formula 1

Tost: Tsunoda must find F1 limit to use “unbelievable speed”

17h
4
Offroad

Spectator killed at Finke Desert Race

5h
5
Formula 1

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

18h
Latest news
Rinaldi: Misano WSBK wins silence critics who 'bashed me'
WSBK

Rinaldi: Misano WSBK wins silence critics who 'bashed me'

11m
Misano WSBK: Razgatlioglu clinches first Yamaha win of 2021
Video Inside
WSBK

Misano WSBK: Razgatlioglu clinches first Yamaha win of 2021

20h
Misano WSBK: Ducati’s Rinaldi scores another home win
Video Inside
WSBK

Misano WSBK: Ducati’s Rinaldi scores another home win

Jun 13, 2021
Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory
Video Inside
WSBK

Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory

Jun 12, 2021
BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race
WSBK

BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race

Jun 12, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu takes victory at Misano 00:28
World Superbike
16h

WSBK: Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu takes victory at Misano

WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory 03:47
World Superbike
Jun 12, 2021

WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory

WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf 00:37
World Superbike
Jun 12, 2021

WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf

WSBK: Jonathan Rea Interview 04:51
World Superbike
Jun 10, 2021

WSBK: Jonathan Rea Interview

WSBK: Rea wins final race at Estroil as Redding crashes 00:34
World Superbike
May 31, 2021

WSBK: Rea wins final race at Estroil as Redding crashes

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Misano WSBK: Razgatlioglu clinches first Yamaha win of 2021 Misano
Video Inside
World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Razgatlioglu clinches first Yamaha win of 2021

Misano WSBK: Ducati’s Rinaldi scores another home win Misano
Video Inside
World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Ducati’s Rinaldi scores another home win

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Michael Ruben Rinaldi More from
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory Misano
Video Inside
World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory

Misano WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf Misano
Video Inside
World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf

Ducati unveils 2021 World Superbike challenger
World Superbike

Ducati unveils 2021 World Superbike challenger

Ducati Aruba.IT More from
Ducati Aruba.IT
Redding hints at Ducati concept weakness versus Kawasaki
World Superbike

Redding hints at Ducati concept weakness versus Kawasaki

Redding “pissed off with myself” after costly Estoril crash Estoril
World Superbike

Redding “pissed off with myself” after costly Estoril crash

Estoril WSBK: Redding takes victory after tyre gamble Estoril
Video Inside
World Superbike

Estoril WSBK: Redding takes victory after tyre gamble

Trending Today

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback

French GP date change was a “big challenge”, says Boullier
Formula 1 Formula 1

French GP date change was a “big challenge”, says Boullier

Tost: Tsunoda must find F1 limit to use “unbelievable speed”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tost: Tsunoda must find F1 limit to use “unbelievable speed”

Spectator killed at Finke Desert Race
Offroad Offroad

Spectator killed at Finke Desert Race

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

Portimao WEC: #8 car wins after Toyota team orders
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Portimao WEC: #8 car wins after Toyota team orders

Herta, Rahal puzzled by O’Ward’s restart pace, Palou less so
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta, Rahal puzzled by O’Ward’s restart pace, Palou less so

Latest news

Rinaldi: Misano WSBK wins silence critics who 'bashed me'
World Superbike World Superbike

Rinaldi: Misano WSBK wins silence critics who 'bashed me'

Misano WSBK: Razgatlioglu clinches first Yamaha win of 2021
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Razgatlioglu clinches first Yamaha win of 2021

Misano WSBK: Ducati’s Rinaldi scores another home win
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Ducati’s Rinaldi scores another home win

Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.