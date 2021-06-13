Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory
World Superbike / Misano Race report

Misano WSBK: Ducati’s Rinaldi scores another home win

By:

Ducati’s Michael Ruben Rinaldi charged to a second successive World Superbike win at Misano, passing both Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu to take top honours in the Superpole race.

Misano WSBK: Ducati’s Rinaldi scores another home win

Rea started the 10-lap encounter from pole position but could do little to prevent the Yamaha of Razgatlioglu to take the lead into Turn 1, as Rinaldi held third position from teammate Scott Redding.

The Italian dispatched Rea’s Kawasaki with ease on lap 2 and then set about chasing Razgatlioglu for the lead, breaking the circuit lap record to close the gap to the Turkish rider.

On lap 6, Rinaldi dived down the inside of Razgatlioglu under braking into Turn 4 in what turned out to be the decisive move of the race.

From there on there was no stopping the 25-year-old, who cruised to his third career win in WSBK following triumphs in Estoril last year and the opening Misano race on Saturday.

Rea played no role in the victory fight, finishing nearly two seconds behind Rinaldi in third, with Redding also having an uneventful race en route to fourth.

Alex Lowes finished fifth again on the second factory Kawasaki, meaning the top five order was an exact replica of the first race of the weekend.

Alex Bassani was the lead independent rider in sixth on the Motocorsa Ducati, beating the works BMW of 2013 champion Tom Sykes, as GRT Yamaha’s Garrett Gerloff completed an incredible charge from the back of the pack to claim eighth.

The top 10 was completed by Yamaha’s Andrea Locatelli and the lead works Honda of Alvaro Bautista.

GoEleven Ducati rider Chaz Davies crashed at Turn 2 on the opening lap of the race, his second consecutive DNF of the weekend, joining Michael van der Mark (BMW) and Lucas Mahias (Puccetti Kawasaki) in the list of retirees.

Superpole race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 10  
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 10 0.485
3 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 10 1.865
4 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding Ducati 10 2.419
5 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 10 5.671
6 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 10 7.448
7 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 10 10.560
8 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 10 13.102
9 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 10 13.110
10 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Honda 10 16.348
11 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Honda 10 18.585
12 3 Japan Kohta Nozane Yamaha 10 20.167
13 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty BMW 10 20.796
14 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 10 21.207
15 32 Spain Isaac Viñales Kawasaki 10 27.728
16 23 France Christophe Ponsson Yamaha 10 30.205
17 76 Italy Samuele Cavalieri Kawasaki 10 35.374
18 84 Belgium Loris Cresson Kawasaki 10 35.643
19 94 Germany Jonas Folger BMW 10 37.066
  44 France Lucas Mahias Kawasaki 8  
  60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark BMW 5  
  7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 0  
View full results
shares
comments
Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory

Previous article

Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

Huge shunt for Rosenqvist halts IndyCar race at Detroit

15h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

1d
3
Formula 1

Alonso felt he was "losing time" in F1 before taking break

2h
4
BTCC

Shedden excluded from qualifying, team blames ‘finger trouble’

15h
5
IndyCar

Power blows up at “dumb decisions” by IndyCar

12h
Latest news
Misano WSBK: Ducati’s Rinaldi scores another home win
WSBK

Misano WSBK: Ducati’s Rinaldi scores another home win

34m
Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory
Video Inside
WSBK

Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory

21h
BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race
WSBK

BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race

Jun 12, 2021
Misano WSBK: Rea smashes lap record for third pole of 2021
WSBK

Misano WSBK: Rea smashes lap record for third pole of 2021

Jun 12, 2021
Misano WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf
Video Inside
WSBK

Misano WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf

Jun 11, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory 03:47
World Superbike
17h

WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory

WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf 00:37
World Superbike
Jun 12, 2021

WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf

WSBK: Jonathan Rea Interview 04:51
World Superbike
Jun 10, 2021

WSBK: Jonathan Rea Interview

WSBK: Rea wins final race at Estroil as Redding crashes 00:34
World Superbike
May 31, 2021

WSBK: Rea wins final race at Estroil as Redding crashes

WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win Superpole Race 00:25
World Superbike
May 30, 2021

WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win Superpole Race

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory Misano
Video Inside
World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory

BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race Misano
World Superbike

BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Michael Ruben Rinaldi More from
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Misano WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf Misano
Video Inside
World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf

Ducati unveils 2021 World Superbike challenger
World Superbike

Ducati unveils 2021 World Superbike challenger

Rinaldi knows late-season form "not enough" for Ducati
World Superbike

Rinaldi knows late-season form "not enough" for Ducati

Ducati Aruba.IT More from
Ducati Aruba.IT
Redding hints at Ducati concept weakness versus Kawasaki
World Superbike

Redding hints at Ducati concept weakness versus Kawasaki

Redding “pissed off with myself” after costly Estoril crash Estoril
World Superbike

Redding “pissed off with myself” after costly Estoril crash

Estoril WSBK: Redding takes victory after tyre gamble Estoril
Video Inside
World Superbike

Estoril WSBK: Redding takes victory after tyre gamble

Trending Today

Huge shunt for Rosenqvist halts IndyCar race at Detroit
IndyCar IndyCar

Huge shunt for Rosenqvist halts IndyCar race at Detroit

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

Alonso felt he was "losing time" in F1 before taking break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso felt he was "losing time" in F1 before taking break

Power blows up at “dumb decisions” by IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Power blows up at “dumb decisions” by IndyCar

Ross Chastain disqualified from Texas NASCAR Truck race
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Ross Chastain disqualified from Texas NASCAR Truck race

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service

Watch live: FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup returns in Riga
Video Inside
Drifting Drifting

Watch live: FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup returns in Riga

Shedden excluded from qualifying, team blames ‘finger trouble’
BTCC BTCC

Shedden excluded from qualifying, team blames ‘finger trouble’

Latest news

Misano WSBK: Ducati’s Rinaldi scores another home win
World Superbike World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Ducati’s Rinaldi scores another home win

Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory

BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race
World Superbike World Superbike

BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race

Misano WSBK: Rea smashes lap record for third pole of 2021
World Superbike World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Rea smashes lap record for third pole of 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.