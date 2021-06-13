Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Misano WSBK: Ducati’s Rinaldi scores another home win
World Superbike / Misano Race report

Misano WSBK: Razgatlioglu clinches first Yamaha win of 2021

By:

Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed Yamaha’s first win of the 2021 World Superbike season in the final race at Misano, denying Ducati’s Michael Ruben Rinaldi a clean sweep of the weekend.

Misano WSBK: Razgatlioglu clinches first Yamaha win of 2021

Starting second on the grid, Razgatlioglu first attempted to pass polesitter Rinaldi at Turn 4 on the opening lap, only to run wide and allow an opportunistic Jonathan Rea to pass both of them in one move.

However, six-time champion Rea didn’t have the pace to head the pack on his factory Kawasaki, with first Rinaldi dispatching him at Turn 8 on lap 3 and Razgatlioglu then following the Italian on the next tour at the same corner.

From there on Razgatlioglu kept the pressure up on Rinaldi as the two engaged in a straight duel for victory, finally making the decisive move on lap 9 going into Turn 14, the slowest corner on the track.

Rinaldi tried to fight back with seven laps to run in the race, but the Turkish rider upped his own pace to bring the gap back up to one second and prevent any chances of a late attack.

This marked Razgatlioglu’s first WSBK win since his pair of successes in the Portimao finale last year, ending the duopoly of Kawasaki and Ducati in 2021.

Rea finished third on the lead Kawasaki behind Rinaldi, missing out on a win for the first time in any round this season, but he actually extended his points advantage as his chief rival Scott Redding (Ducati) again finished outside the podium in fourth.

GRT Yamaha’s Garrett Gerloff earned the honour of the top independent rider after passing the factory Kawasaki of Alex Lowes with less than a handful of laps to run, with Axel Bassani also impressing on the Motocorsa Ducati to bag a seventh place finish.

Alvaro Bautista could only manage eighth on the Honda, with Yamaha’s Andrea Locatelli and BMW rider Michael van der Mark completing the top 10.

Van der Mark’s teammate Tom Sykes slipped from seventh at the start to finish a disappointing 12th, behind the Puccetti Kawasaki of Lucas Mahias. Kohta Nozane (GRT), Tito Rabat (Barni Ducati) and Eugene Laverty (RC Squadra Corsa BMW) were the last of the points scorers.

Chaz Davies’ miserable weekend continued as he was forced to pull into the pits with a reported mechanical problem on his GoEleven Ducati, having crashed out of the previous two races at Misano.

Race 2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 21  
2 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 21 1.286
3 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 21 2.987
4 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding Ducati 21 9.102
5 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 21 10.695
6 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 21 13.117
7 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 21 17.621
8 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Honda 21 17.893
9 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 21 22.458
10 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark BMW 21 25.118
11 44 France Lucas Mahias Kawasaki 21 27.107
12 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 21 28.353
13 3 Japan Kohta Nozane Yamaha 21 33.391
14 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 21 38.817
15 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty BMW 21 41.262
16 94 Germany Jonas Folger BMW 21 43.046
17 32 Spain Isaac Viñales Kawasaki 21 53.844
18 23 France Christophe Ponsson Yamaha 21 1'00.109
19 76 Italy Samuele Cavalieri Kawasaki 21 1'11.934
20 84 Belgium Loris Cresson Kawasaki 21 1'23.648
  7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 4  
  91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Honda 3  
View full results
shares
comments
Misano WSBK: Ducati’s Rinaldi scores another home win

Previous article

Misano WSBK: Ducati’s Rinaldi scores another home win
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

Huge shunt for Rosenqvist halts IndyCar race at Detroit

18h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

1d
3
NASCAR Truck

Ross Chastain disqualified from Texas NASCAR Truck race

15h
4
World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Ducati’s Rinaldi scores another home win

3h
5
IndyCar

Power blows up at “dumb decisions” by IndyCar

15h
Latest news
Misano WSBK: Razgatlioglu clinches first Yamaha win of 2021
WSBK

Misano WSBK: Razgatlioglu clinches first Yamaha win of 2021

33m
Misano WSBK: Ducati’s Rinaldi scores another home win
WSBK

Misano WSBK: Ducati’s Rinaldi scores another home win

3h
Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory
Video Inside
WSBK

Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory

Jun 12, 2021
BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race
WSBK

BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race

Jun 12, 2021
Misano WSBK: Rea smashes lap record for third pole of 2021
WSBK

Misano WSBK: Rea smashes lap record for third pole of 2021

Jun 12, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory 03:47
World Superbike
20h

WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory

WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf 00:37
World Superbike
Jun 12, 2021

WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf

WSBK: Jonathan Rea Interview 04:51
World Superbike
Jun 10, 2021

WSBK: Jonathan Rea Interview

WSBK: Rea wins final race at Estroil as Redding crashes 00:34
World Superbike
May 31, 2021

WSBK: Rea wins final race at Estroil as Redding crashes

WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win Superpole Race 00:25
World Superbike
May 30, 2021

WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win Superpole Race

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Misano WSBK: Ducati’s Rinaldi scores another home win Misano
World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Ducati’s Rinaldi scores another home win

Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory Misano
Video Inside
World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Trending Today

Huge shunt for Rosenqvist halts IndyCar race at Detroit
IndyCar IndyCar

Huge shunt for Rosenqvist halts IndyCar race at Detroit

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

Ross Chastain disqualified from Texas NASCAR Truck race
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Ross Chastain disqualified from Texas NASCAR Truck race

Misano WSBK: Ducati’s Rinaldi scores another home win
World Superbike World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Ducati’s Rinaldi scores another home win

Power blows up at “dumb decisions” by IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Power blows up at “dumb decisions” by IndyCar

Magnussen: Ending eight-year win drought "really special"
IMSA IMSA

Magnussen: Ending eight-year win drought "really special"

Alonso felt he was "losing time" in F1 before taking break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso felt he was "losing time" in F1 before taking break

Vettel: 'Wild' costs of junior categories need to be cut
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: 'Wild' costs of junior categories need to be cut

Latest news

Misano WSBK: Razgatlioglu clinches first Yamaha win of 2021
World Superbike World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Razgatlioglu clinches first Yamaha win of 2021

Misano WSBK: Ducati’s Rinaldi scores another home win
World Superbike World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Ducati’s Rinaldi scores another home win

Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory

BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race
World Superbike World Superbike

BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.