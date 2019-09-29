Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Race in
00 Hours
:
42 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Race in
08 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
10 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Magny-Cours / Race report

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea for second win

shares
comments
Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea for second win
By:
Sep 29, 2019, 9:39 AM

Toprak Razgatlioglu once again beat Kawasaki counterpart Jonathan Rea in France, after charging through from 16th to take victory in the 10-lap World Superbike Superpole race.

The Puccetti rider made history on Saturday when he came through from 16th in the first feature race to beat Rea in a thrilling last-lap battle to secure his maiden win and the first for a Turkish rider in WSBK.

Once more having to start from 16th after a tough wet qualifying, Razgatlioglu had carved his way up to eighth by the end of the first lap, while Yamaha’s Michael van der Mark grabbed the lead from poleman Rea off the line.

Rea tried to squeeze van der Mark on his way around the outside of the Adelaide hairpin on lap two, but couldn’t make the move stick, while Razgatlioglu found his way to fifth.

Van der Mark was overhauled by Rea moments later at the Imola chicane, but was unable to break away from a lead group which stood at eight riders at the start of lap three.

By lap five, Razgatlioglu had worked his way onto the rear of van der Mark and managed to successfully execute a pass into Adelaide, and began the hunt for Rea.

Rea’s lead stood at close to half a second as Razgatlioglu navigated his way past van der Mark, but this was quickly wiped out by the customer Kawasaki rider.

Razgatlioglu put Rea under siege as they started the seventh tour, and nailed his run out of Estoril and through the Golf kink to out-brake Rea into Adelaide.

Rea feinted a couple of attempts at Adelaide over the next couple of tours, and looked like he might have nailed the pass at the same corner on the final lap.

But he ran in too deep and allowed Razgatlioglu to cut back through, with the Puccetti rider coming under no further threat through to the chequered flag.

Van der Mark held onto third to make up for his crash from the lead in race one, with the Ducati duo of Chaz Davies and Alvaro Bautista – who started 14th – completing the top five.

Alex Lowes crossed the line sixth on the sister works Yamaha, ahead of Ten Kate’s Loris Baz, the BMW of Tom Sykes, with Leon Haslam (KRT) taking the final point in ninth.

Honda’s Ryuichi Kiyonari crashed on lap six, but remounted to finish last of the 20 runners.

Rea heads into the final race of the weekend with a 104-point lead over Bautista, meaning he needs to outscore the Ducati rider by 21 points to clinch the title.

Razgatlioglu’s victory puts him on pole for the second feature race later on Sunday.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Kawasaki 21  
2 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 21 0.240
3 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 21 6.839
4 76 France Loris Baz Yamaha 21 8.497
5 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 21 9.368
6 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Yamaha 21 15.129
7 2 United Kingdom Leon Camier Honda 21 25.067
8 33 Italy Marco Melandri Yamaha 21 26.869
9 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty Ducati 21 32.091
10 11 Germany Sandro Cortese Yamaha 21 32.823
11 81 Spain Jordi Torres Kawasaki 21 35.409
12 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Kawasaki 21 41.945
13 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark Yamaha 21 46.640
14 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 21 1'03.136
15 52 Italy Alessandro Del Bianco Honda 21 1'07.315
16 28 Germany Markus Reiterberger BMW 21 1'07.679
17 20 France Sylvain Barrier Ducati 21 1'08.30
18 23 Japan Ryuichi Kiyonari Honda 21 1'11.449
  91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Kawasaki 16  
  7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 4  
View full results

 

Next article
Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu scores maiden win from 16th

Previous article

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu scores maiden win from 16th
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Magny-Cours
Drivers Toprak Razgatlioglu
Author Lewis Duncan

World Superbike Next session

Magny-Cours

Magny-Cours

27 Sep - 29 Sep
SSP Race Starts in
00 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
19 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sainz: All midfield drivers frustrated by F1 not airing battles

3h
2
Formula 1

Russian GP: Starting grid in pictures

3
Formula 1

Toro Rosso requests 2020 name change to AlphaTauri

4
FIA F2

Matsushita, Mazepin taken to hospital after Sochi crash

58m
5
World Superbike

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea for second win

47m

Latest videos

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 1 highlights 01:36
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 1 highlights

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: van der Mark crash 00:45
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: van der Mark crash

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 1 start 03:08
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 1 start

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Chaz Davies crash in Race 1 01:36
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Chaz Davies crash in Race 1

Onboard WorldSBK at Magny-Cours 02:14
World Superbike

Onboard WorldSBK at Magny-Cours

Latest news

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea for second win
WSBK

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea for second win

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu scores maiden win from 16th
WSBK

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu scores maiden win from 16th

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea qualifies on pole, Bautista 14th
WSBK

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea qualifies on pole, Bautista 14th

Magny-Cours WSBK: Van der Mark quickest in wet practice
WSBK

Magny-Cours WSBK: Van der Mark quickest in wet practice

Ducati hasn't updated V4 R all season - Bautista
WSBK

Ducati hasn't updated V4 R all season - Bautista

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.