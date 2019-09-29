Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Race in
05 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
10 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Magny-Cours / Race report

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea secures fifth straight title

shares
comments
Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea secures fifth straight title
By:
Sep 29, 2019, 12:48 PM

Jonathan Rea is the 2019 World Superbike champion, after taking victory in the second feature race in France while main title rival Alvaro Bautista crashed early on.

WSBK’s first five-time champion held a 61-point deficit to Bautista during June’s Jerez round, but a spate of crashes allowed Rea to overturn that deficit to come into the final race at Magny-Cours 104 points clear.

Rea beat poleman Toprak Razgatlioglu on the run to Turn 1 at the start, with the Puccetti rider dropping to fifth after he was forced to run wide at the Adelaide hairpin when he suffered a massive snap under braking.

This released Yamaha’s van der Mark into second, and he moved ahead of Rea into the Nurburgring chicane.

Razgatlioglu quickly got back on terms with Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista, and edged ahead with a move up the inside of Turn 13 on lap two as he sought to secure a third-successive win.

However, he lost the front of his ZX-10RR, and Bautista was powerless to avoid striking Razgatlioglu’s bikes.

This made Rea’s unlikely coronation a reality, though he still had to win the race ensure a record fifth-straight world title.

Rea set about trying to cement his title with a move on van der Mark into the Imola chicane on the sixth lap.

This battle allowed the sister works Yamaha of Alex Lowes to close right in, with van der Mark once again taking the lead on lap eight.

Rea and van der Mark continued to trade places over the next few tours, with the Kawasaki rider making the decisive move on lap 13 at the Nurburgring chicane.

He proceeded to build up his advantage over van der Mark, which stood at over a second as he started the penultimate lap.

Rea remained unchallenged to the chequered flag to secure the title with six races to run, etching himself into the history books as WSBK’s most successful rider ever.

Van der Mark headed Lowes in second, the latter fading in the closing stages, while Chaz Davies (Ducati) beat Ten Kate’s Loris Baz to fourth.

Marco Melandri’s completed the top six on the sole-remaining GRT Yamaha, after teammate Sandro Cortese dropped out of the race.

Leon Haslam on the sister KRT bike was seventh, with BMW’s Tom Sykes, Honda’s Leon Camier and the Pedercini Kawasaki of Jordi Torres rounding out the top 10.

Race results:

Cla Rider Bike Gap
1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki  
2 Netherlands Michael van der Mark Yamaha 0.862
3 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Yamaha 1.702
4 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 4.014
5 France Loris Baz Yamaha 4.989
6 Italy Marco Melandri Yamaha 19.939
7 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Kawasaki 20.130
8 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 20.305
9 United Kingdom Leon Camier Honda 26.564
10 Spain Jordi Torres Kawasaki 27.855
11 Argentina Leandro Mercado Kawasaki 30.190
12 Ireland Eugene Laverty Ducati 32.283
13 France Sylvain Barrier Ducati 48.0
14 Japan Ryuichi Kiyonari Honda 48.298
15 Germany Markus Reiterberger BMW 48.703
16 Italy Alessandro Del Bianco Honda 54.384
17 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati  
  Germany Sandro Cortese Yamaha  
  Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati  
  Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Kawasaki  
View full results

 

Next article
Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea for second win

Previous article

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea for second win
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Magny-Cours
Drivers Jonathan Rea
Teams Kawasaki Racing Team
Author Lewis Duncan

World Superbike Next session

Magny-Cours

Magny-Cours

27 Sep - 29 Sep
SSP300 Race Starts in
00 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
07 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Russian GP: Hamilton snatches win amid Ferrari dramas

31m
2
Formula 1

Sainz: All midfield drivers frustrated by F1 not airing battles

3
Formula 1

Russian GP: The race as it happened

2h
4
Formula 1

Toro Rosso requests 2020 name change to AlphaTauri

5
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 employees dismissed following racism complaint

Latest videos

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash 01:01
World Superbike
59m

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 1 highlights 01:36
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 1 highlights

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: van der Mark crash 00:45
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: van der Mark crash

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 1 start 03:08
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 1 start

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Chaz Davies crash in Race 1 01:36
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Chaz Davies crash in Race 1

Latest news

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea secures fifth straight title
WSBK

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea secures fifth straight title

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea for second win
WSBK

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea for second win

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu scores maiden win from 16th
WSBK

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu scores maiden win from 16th

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea qualifies on pole, Bautista 14th
WSBK

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea qualifies on pole, Bautista 14th

Magny-Cours WSBK: Van der Mark quickest in wet practice
WSBK

Magny-Cours WSBK: Van der Mark quickest in wet practice

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.