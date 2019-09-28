Top events
Previous
World Superbike / Race report

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu scores maiden win from 16th

shares
comments
Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu scores maiden win from 16th
By:
Sep 28, 2019, 1:05 PM

Toprak Razgatlioglu snatched a historic maiden victory from Jonathan Rea on the last lap of a thrilling 800th World Superbike race in the opening contest at Magny-Cours.

Dry track time ahead of the first feature race in France was limited to the 20-minute FP3 on Saturday morning, and this led to an exciting multi-rider scrap early on.

Rea grabbed the holeshot from pole position, with Yamaha’s Michael van der Mark and Leon Haslam on the sister works Kawasaki slotting into third.

Van der Mark drew alongside Rea on the run into the Adelaide hairpin, with the pair clashing twice as the Yamaha rider tried and failed to pass Rea around the outside of the turn.

Behind, BMW’s Tom Sykes took third from Haslam at Turn 9 on the opening lap, before passing van der Mark into the Imola chicane to give former KRT teammate Rea chase onto the second tour.

Sykes used the nimbleness of the S1000RR to carve up the inside of Rea at the long right of Estoril, with Rea retaliating and resisting all the way to the Nurburgring chicane – ultimately losing out to the BMW.

Ducati’s Chaz Davies had worked his way from 11th on the grid to run this battle close, with Razgatlioglu moving up to fifth having started from 16th.

Davies quickly deposed Rea, and took the lead from Sykes at Adelaide on the third lap, though would lose the position to Sykes, Razgatlioglu and Rea after nearly highsiding exiting Turn 9.

In his bid to get back into podium contention, Davies crashed on lap four after making an ambitious lunge into Lycee at the end of the lap on Razgatlioglu for third.

This forced the Puccetti rider wide, allowing Rea through into second and putting him into a position to attack Sykes on the sixth tour at Adelaide. 

Sykes resisted, with van der Mark taking second from Rea at Turn 13 after the Kawasaki rider had a moment applying the throttle exiting the corner before.

Van der Mark moved into the lead at the Golf kink on lap seven, while Rea dropped to fourth again after running wide at Adelaide.

The Yamaha rider was able to quickly build a second lead by lap nine, and opened that up to 1.6s at one stage as Rea went to battle over second with Razgatlioglu.

With seven laps remaining, Rea began to eat into van der Mark’s lead, and was within three tenths as they started lap 19.

Rea wasn’t close enough to strike on the run to Adelaide, but van der Mark cracked under the pressure and crashed.

The Kawasaki rider now held a 1.4s lead over Razgatlioglu, though the Puccetti rider put on a massive push on the penultimate lap to wipe a second out of Rea as the started the last tour.

Sliding his way into Turn 9, Razgatlioglu was on the rear wheel of Rea as they ran into the Imola chicane and made a pass at Turn 13 stick.

Taking an extremely defensive line into the final corners, Razgatlioglu prevailed by 0.240s to secure his maiden WSBK win and the first in the series’ history for a Turkish rider.

Rea’s second allowed him to open his championship lead to 100 points over Alvaro Bautista, who ended up fifth on the Ducati after starting 14th.

Sykes recovered his pace late on to prevail in a battle with Ten Kate’s Loris Baz to complete the podium, while Alex Lowes rounded out the top six behind Bautista on the Crescent Yamaha.

Leon Camier was seventh on the Honda in his first race since the Assen round, beating GRT’s Marco Melandri, Go Eleven’s Eugene Laverty and the sister GRT of Sandro Cortese.

Haslam joined Davies on the sidelines, after crashing out of the top eight at the final corner in the closing stages.

Race results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Kawasaki -  
2 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 0.240  
3 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 6.839  
4 France Loris Baz Yamaha 8.497  
5 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 9.368  
6 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Yamaha 15.129  
7 United Kingdom Leon Camier Honda 25.067  
8 Italy Marco Melandri Yamaha 26.869  
9 Ireland Eugene Laverty Ducati 32.091  
10 Germany Sandro Cortese Yamaha 32.823  
11 Spain Jordi Torres Kawasaki 35.409  
12 Argentina Leandro Mercado Kawasaki 41.945  
13 Netherlands Michael van der Mark Yamaha 46.640  
14 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati > 1'  
15 Italy Alessandro Del Bianco Honda > 1'  
16 Germany Markus Reiterberger BMW > 1'  
17 France Sylvain Barrier Ducati > 1'  
18 Japan Ryuichi Kiyonari Honda > 1'  
  United Kingdom Leon Haslam Kawasaki    
  United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati    
View full results

 

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Toprak Razgatlioglu
Teams Kawasaki Racing Team
Author Lewis Duncan

World Superbike Next session

Magny-Cours

Magny-Cours

27 Sep - 29 Sep
SBK SP Race Starts in
18 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
30 Seconds

