Previous
World Superbike / Jerez / Race report

Jerez WSBK: Redding claims first win to take points lead

shares
comments
Jerez WSBK: Redding claims first win to take points lead
By:
Aug 1, 2020, 12:46 PM

Scott Redding converted his maiden World Superbike pole into his first series win after beating Jonathan Rea in the first feature race at Jerez.

The two-time MotoGP podium finisher was promoted to the works Ducati squad in WSBK this year having won the British Superbike title last season for the Italian manufacturer. 

Beating Rea to pole by 0.034 seconds, Redding usurped the Kawasaki rider in the latter stages to score his first win in just his fourth WSBK start.

Reigning champion Rea jumped a slow-starting Redding off the line to take the lead into Turn 1, with Yamaha man Toprak Razgatlioglu coming from fifth to second ahead of the Ducati and BMW’s Tom Sykes.

The latter would run wide at Turn 6, which allowed Ten Kate Yamaha rider Loris Baz to come through into fourth and get stuck into the podium battle in the early stages.

Baz would quickly just lose touch with the top three, with Sykes in turn isolating himself into fifth before a technical issue forced him into the pits on lap five.

Rea would lead Razgatlioglu and Redding until lap 12, when the Ducati rider finally lined up and move on the Yamaha to snatch second away at Turn 6.

The top two immediately built up a small buffer to Razgatlioglu, though this was wiped out when Redding launched a raid on Rea into Turn 6 on lap 14. 

Redding used the power of the V4 R to draw alongside Rea on the run into the Pedrosa corner and muscled his way through, Rea only just holding second having been forced out wide. 

The Ducati rider almost allowed Rea back through on the following tour when he ran deep into Turn 6, but managed to hold the position. 

Redding would come under no threat to the chequered flag, with Rea trailing him in second. 

Razgatlioglu came under attack from a resurgent Chaz Davies on the second works Ducati for the final podium place, but resisted his advances to secure the last rostrum spot.

Baz was relegated to fifth come the chequered flag, while Michael Ruben Rinaldi was sixth on the Go Eleven Ducati to back up the strong pace he showed in Friday practice.

Alvaro Bautista got the Honda to the line in seventh, while the returning Marco Melandri rose from 19th to eighth in his first outing for the Barni Ducati team ahead of pre-race points leader Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) and the second works Honda of Leon Haslam.

Michael van der Mark was forced out of the race on lap nine when his Yamaha expired. 

Redding’s win now puts him into the lead of the WSBK standings by six points from Lowes.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding Ducati 20  
2 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 20 1.147
3 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 20 2.252
4 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 20 2.699
5 76 France Loris Baz Yamaha 20 3.301
6 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 20 6.367
7 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Honda 20 10.228
8 33 Italy Marco Melandri Ducati 20 18.713
9 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 20 20.421
10 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Honda 20 24.361
11 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 20 26.610
12 23 France Christophe Ponsson Aprilia 20 34.651
13 12 Spain Xavi Fores Kawasaki 20 34.709
14 11 Germany Sandro Cortese Kawasaki 20 38.138
15 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty BMW 20 38.365
16 20 France Sylvain Barrier Ducati 20 49.601
17 63 Italy Lorenzo Gabellini Honda 20 52.357
18 13 Japan Takumi Takahashi Honda 20 53.802
  66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 14  
  77 Chile Maximilian Scheib Kawasaki 13  
  36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Ducati 11  
  60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark Yamaha 8  
  64 Italy Federico Caricasulo Yamaha 3  
View full results
About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Jerez
Drivers Scott Redding
Teams Ducati Aruba.IT
Author Lewis Duncan

