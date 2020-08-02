Top events
Previous
World Superbike / Jerez / Breaking news

Jerez WSBK: Rea wins Superpole race from Redding

shares
comments
Jerez WSBK: Rea wins Superpole race from Redding
By:
Aug 2, 2020, 9:34 AM

Reigning World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea won the Superpole race at Jerez in dominant fashion, with Scott Redding strengthening his points lead.

Kawasaki rider Rea was the long-time leader in Saturday’s first feature race, but was usurped late on by Redding and had to settle for second.

In a repeat of race one’s start, Rea got the jump on Redding into Turn 1, while Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu leaped from fifth to third on the inside of his teammate Michael van der Mark.

The Turkish rider’s assault continued into Turn 2, with Redding being demoted to third as Rea tried to immediately build up a gap in the 10-lap sprint race.

The Ulsterman did just that, his lead standing at just under nine tenths as he went onto his fifth tour, with Razgatlioglu 1.2s in arrears come the following tour.

Keeping it clean over the remaining laps, Rea eased across the line to claim his 90th win in WSBK and secure pole for this afternoon’s second feature race.

Razgatlioglu came under close attention from Redding in the latter stages, with the Ducati rider using the grunt of the V4 R to get the run on the Yamaha into the Turn 6 Pedrosa corner on lap seven.

As Redding pulled alongside Razgatlioglu, the Yamaha rider sat up as his R1 was struck by a technical issue.

The Turk was able to ride back to the pits, suggesting the problem wasn’t as serious as that which took teammate van der Mark out of Saturday’s race.

Redding took the chequered flag in second to eke out his points lead from six to nine points over Rea, while van der Mark made up for the disappointment of Saturday with third in the Superpole race – his first podium of the season.

Loris Baz didn’t factor in the podium battle on Sunday morning and was fourth on the Ten Kate Yamaha, with Ducati’s Chaz Davies completing the top five.

Tom Sykes got the BMW to the finish in sixth after Saturday’s mechanical woes, with Alex Lowes recovering from 14th on the grid to seventh ahead of rookie Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha) and Honda’s Leon Haslam.

The top nine in the Superpole race will make up the top nine on the grid for this afternoon’s second feature race, with Razgatlioglu starting from 10th as the top qualifier from Saturday not to finish in the top nine. 

Jerez World Superbike, Superpole race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 10  
2 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding Ducati 10 0.522
3 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark Yamaha 10 2.701
4 76 France Loris Baz Yamaha 10 4.804
5 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 10 6.471
6 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 10 8.561
7 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 10 11.951
8 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 10 14.122
9 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Honda 10 14.285
10 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Honda 10 14.554
11 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 10 16.337
12 12 Spain Xavi Fores Kawasaki 10 17.268
13 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty BMW 10 17.971
14 11 Germany Sandro Cortese Kawasaki 10 18.741
15 77 Chile Maximilian Scheib Kawasaki 10 18.786
16 64 Italy Federico Caricasulo Yamaha 10 19.902
17 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Ducati 10 20.031
18 33 Italy Marco Melandri Ducati 10 25.819
19 23 France Christophe Ponsson Aprilia 10 26.219
20 63 Italy Lorenzo Gabellini Honda 10 36.568
21 20 France Sylvain Barrier Ducati 10 36.574
22 13 Japan Takumi Takahashi Honda 10 36.892
  54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 6  
View full results
About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Jerez
Drivers Jonathan Rea
Teams Kawasaki Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

