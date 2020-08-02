Kawasaki rider Rea was the long-time leader in Saturday’s first feature race, but was usurped late on by Redding and had to settle for second.

In a repeat of race one’s start, Rea got the jump on Redding into Turn 1, while Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu leaped from fifth to third on the inside of his teammate Michael van der Mark.

The Turkish rider’s assault continued into Turn 2, with Redding being demoted to third as Rea tried to immediately build up a gap in the 10-lap sprint race.

The Ulsterman did just that, his lead standing at just under nine tenths as he went onto his fifth tour, with Razgatlioglu 1.2s in arrears come the following tour.

Keeping it clean over the remaining laps, Rea eased across the line to claim his 90th win in WSBK and secure pole for this afternoon’s second feature race.

Razgatlioglu came under close attention from Redding in the latter stages, with the Ducati rider using the grunt of the V4 R to get the run on the Yamaha into the Turn 6 Pedrosa corner on lap seven.

As Redding pulled alongside Razgatlioglu, the Yamaha rider sat up as his R1 was struck by a technical issue.

The Turk was able to ride back to the pits, suggesting the problem wasn’t as serious as that which took teammate van der Mark out of Saturday’s race.

Redding took the chequered flag in second to eke out his points lead from six to nine points over Rea, while van der Mark made up for the disappointment of Saturday with third in the Superpole race – his first podium of the season.

Loris Baz didn’t factor in the podium battle on Sunday morning and was fourth on the Ten Kate Yamaha, with Ducati’s Chaz Davies completing the top five.

Tom Sykes got the BMW to the finish in sixth after Saturday’s mechanical woes, with Alex Lowes recovering from 14th on the grid to seventh ahead of rookie Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha) and Honda’s Leon Haslam.

The top nine in the Superpole race will make up the top nine on the grid for this afternoon’s second feature race, with Razgatlioglu starting from 10th as the top qualifier from Saturday not to finish in the top nine.