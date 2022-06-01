Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Redding: Mikhalchik not the right choice for BMW substitute Next / Lowes says confidence "slowly coming back" in WSBK
World Superbike / Estoril News

Super-sub Fores feels he showed he still belongs in WSBK

Xavi Fores believes his performances in his last-minute World Superbike appearance for the GoEleven Ducati team last month at Estoril show he still deserves a place in the series.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Sebastian Fränzschky
, Writer
Super-sub Fores feels he showed he still belongs in WSBK
Listen to this article

Spanish rider Fores was called up on Saturday morning at the Portuguese venue by GoEleven following Philipp Oettl’s big crash in Friday practice, which left the German rider with a broken collarbone.

That morning’s third practice session was Fores’ first aboard the GoEleven V4 Panigale R, but despite a lack of track time he qualified a respectable 17th and progressed to 11th in the opening race, best of the independent Ducati riders.

He followed that up with 10th in Sunday’s second full-length race to cap off an accomplished return to WSBK after 18 months away from the series.

“To finish in the top 10 was nice and a little bit unexpected, to be honest,” said Fores. “It was my very first time on the V4 Superbike, but I felt quite good on the bike even from the first session I did with Philipp’s set-up.”

 

Asked whether he felt he still belonged in WSBK after such a strong showing with limited practice time at Estoril, the 36-year-old replied: “Of course it’s something I’m pushing for. 

“I talked a lot with Barni [the Ducati satellite team Fores raced for in 2016-18], we have a good relationship, and I am always telling them that I still feel strong. You could see in the races, my strongest point was the second part of the race. 

“If I had a good bike and could work properly on my own bike and style, I can be very strong. But unfortunately there are no bikes [available]. 

“GoEleven gave me an amazing opportunity to show people that I am still on the pace, I believe in myself, but it’s not in my hands. If there are no bikes, I can’t do anything.”

Fores had established himself a semi-regular podium finisher with the Barni team, finishing seventh in the standings in both 2017 and ‘18, but was replaced for '19 by now-Ducati works rider Michael Ruben Rinaldi at the behest of sponsor Aruba - something he spoke out strongly against at the time.

 

That prompted Fores to switch to British Superbike in 2019 with Honda, and after a single season in the series he made a return to WSBK in 2020 on the uncompetitive Puccetti Kawasaki, again moving on after one season.

He went back to BSB in 2021 as part of a deal with BMW that also encompassed outings in the FIM Endurance World Championship, where he has remained for 2022 as part of the Team ERC Endurance Ducati outfit.

Fores downplayed his chances of establishing another foothold in WSBK, citing his age and a limited number of competitive non-factory packages as obstacles.

“I always believed my place was in WSBK, but now more than in the past, if you don’t have a factory bike or a proper [satellite] bike, it is not easy like it was in the past to stay with the pack,” said Fores. 

“There are only a few good privateer teams, Barni, GoEleven, the second BMW team [Bonovo], maybe GRT [Yamaha]… but they are looking for young riders and it’s always been difficult for me to find a place. 

“Now I’m enjoying doing different things, but I’m always ready for these kinds of situations.”

Fores says he is not sure yet whether he will be needed by GoEleven for the next WSBK round at Misano next weekend.

“It doesn’t depend on me, it depends whether Philipp is ready or not [after surgery],” he pointed out. “Hopefully he is ready, but in case he is not ready, I am available.”

 

shares
comments
Redding: Mikhalchik not the right choice for BMW substitute
Previous article

Redding: Mikhalchik not the right choice for BMW substitute
Next article

Lowes says confidence "slowly coming back" in WSBK

Lowes says confidence "slowly coming back" in WSBK
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Toyota: Door still open for Yamashita to return to WEC
WEC

Toyota: Door still open for Yamashita to return to WEC

Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in
WEC

Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Xavi Fores More from
Xavi Fores
Puccetti Kawasaki replaces Fores with Mahias for 2021
World Superbike

Puccetti Kawasaki replaces Fores with Mahias for 2021

Lowes, Fores join Rea for Kawasaki Suzuka 8h defence
FIM Endurance

Lowes, Fores join Rea for Kawasaki Suzuka 8h defence

Fores returns to WSBK with Puccetti Kawasaki
World Superbike

Fores returns to WSBK with Puccetti Kawasaki

Team Go Eleven More from
Team Go Eleven
Oettl suffers collarbone fracture in Estoril WSBK crash Estoril
World Superbike

Oettl suffers collarbone fracture in Estoril WSBK crash

Davies "wasn't fully there" in last-ever WSBK race Mandalika
World Superbike

Davies "wasn't fully there" in last-ever WSBK race

Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash Algarve
Video Inside
World Superbike

Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash

Latest news

Razgatlioglu completes Yamaha MotoGP test at Aragon
World Superbike World Superbike

Razgatlioglu completes Yamaha MotoGP test at Aragon

Ducati considering ex-MotoGP rider Petrucci for 2023 WSBK season
World Superbike World Superbike

Ducati considering ex-MotoGP rider Petrucci for 2023 WSBK season

Razgatlioglu: First win of 2022 "incredible" but Ducati too quick
World Superbike World Superbike

Razgatlioglu: First win of 2022 "incredible" but Ducati too quick

Rea "frustrated" after struggling for pace in Misano WSBK
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea "frustrated" after struggling for pace in Misano WSBK

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.