World Superbike / Estoril / Race report

Estoril WSBK: Davies leads Ducati 1-2 in season finale

shares
comments
Estoril WSBK: Davies leads Ducati 1-2 in season finale
By:

Chaz Davies capped off his stint as a factory Ducati rider with a fine victory in the final race of the 2020 World Superbike season at Estoril, leading a 1-2 for the Italian manufacturer.

While polesitter Toprak Razgatlioglu got the best launch off the line, Davies managed to pass him into Turn 1 to take an early lead.

The two were quickly joined by the Kawasaki of Jonathan Rea, who had jumped Michael van der Mark at the start before capitalising on a crash for GRT Yamaha’s to move up to third.

After bringing the gap to under a second, Rea slipped past Razgatlioglu at Turn 1 on lap 8, only for the Turkish rider to immediately repass him. The six-time championship made another attempt at passing Razgatlioglu on the same tour, but clattered onto the back of the Yamaha and fell on the ground.

Rea managed to remount on his Kawasaki but could only rejoin the race in 16th, giving Davies a clear run to the finish, the British rider scoring his second victory of the season to end his seven-year stint with Ducati on a high.

While Rea missed out on a 100th career win in WSBK, the 14th place finish he eventually managed helped Kawasaki beat Ducati by a single point in the manufacturers’ championship.

Meanwhile, Scott Redding passed Razgatlioglu three laps from the flag to finish second, while van der Mark recovered from a sluggish start to take fourth.

Honda’s Alvaro Bautista made it three different manufacturers in the top five, while Go Eleven Ducati’s Michael Ruben Rinaldi was the highest rider on a satellite bike in sixth, having secured the independent riders’ title in the Superpole race earlier on Sunday.

Leon Haslam was classified seventh for Honda, while Xavi Fores equalled his best result with eighth on the Puccetti Kawasaki.

Federico Caricasulo was ninth on the sole surviving GRT Yamaha bike, while BMW’s Tom Sykes rounded out the top 10 finishers ahead of wildcard Jonas Folger (MGM Yamaha) and teammate Eugene Laverty.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati  
2 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding Ducati 1.951
3 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 2.556
4 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark Yamaha 10.423
5 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Honda 15.473
6 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 20.277
7 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Honda 21.074
8 12 Spain Xavi Fores Kawasaki 21.291
9 64 Italy Federico Caricasulo Yamaha 22.427
10 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 25.168
11 94 Germany Jonas Folger Yamaha 26.945
12 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty BMW 28.511
13 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Ducati 32.281
14 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 38.800
15 71 Italy Matteo Ferrari Ducati 46.083
16 51 Brazil Eric Granado Honda 47.000
17 13 Japan Takumi Takahashi Honda 47.295
18 32 South Africa Sheridan Morais Kawasaki  
19 84 Belgium Loris Cresson Kawasaki  
  22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki  
  76 France Loris Baz Yamaha  
  31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha  
View full results
About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Estoril
Sub-event SSP Race 2
Drivers Chaz Davies
Teams Ducati Aruba.IT
Author Rachit Thukral

