Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Race in
01 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in
07 Hours
:
50 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Estoril / Race report

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in Superpole race

shares
comments
Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in Superpole race
By:

Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu scored his second successive victory in the Estoril season finale with a dominant performance in Sunday’s Superpole race.

From pole, Razgatlioglu made a rapid start to lead the field into Turn 1, with GRT Yamaha’s Garrett Gerloff overtaking factory Honda rider Leon Haslam to slot into second.

From there, the Turkish rider enjoyed an untroubled run to the finish as he broke the circuit lap record, taking the chequered flag by a commanding margin of two seconds.

Gerloff likewise stayed well clear of the chasing pack to finish second, securing a third podium finish of his rookie season - and second in a row.

The fight for the final spot on the podium was fought hard between Ducati’s Chaz Davies and Michael van der Mark, with the latter coming on top to make it a podium lockout for Yamaha.

The two riders made light contact when Davies ran wide at Turn 3 on lap 7, but both were able to continue without suffering any damage to their bikes.

Their battle was sealed in van der Mark’s favour when Davies made a mistake on the penultimate lap, allowing the Yamaha rider through to take third.

Both newly-crowned champion Jonathan Rea and Ducati’s Scott Redding were able to rise up the order following a disastrous qualifying session in which they suffered separate crashes, finishing less than a second off each other in fourth and fifth respectively.

Alvaro Bautista finished as the top Honda rider in seventh after passing Haslam on lap 5, the latter slipping down the order after qualifying on the front row of the grid.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who will replace Davies at the factory Ducati squad next year, wrapped up the independent riders’ title with a ninth place finish for the Go Eleven team.

Puccetti Kawasaki rider Xavi Fores rounded out the top 10 ahead of the top BMW of Tom Sykes, as Eugene Laverty was classified in 16th place on the second S1000 RR.

Superpole race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 10  
2 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 10 1.928
3 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark Yamaha 10 2.940
4 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 10 4.074
5 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 10 4.745
6 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding Ducati 10 5.915
7 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Honda 10 7.969
8 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Honda 10 11.835
9 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 10 12.293
10 12 Spain Xavi Fores Kawasaki 10 12.342
11 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 10 12.643
12 64 Italy Federico Caricasulo Yamaha 10 12.714
13 94 Germany Jonas Folger Yamaha 10 14.984
14 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Ducati 10 22.177
15 71 Italy Matteo Ferrari Ducati 10 22.349
16 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty BMW 10 22.581
17 13 Japan Takumi Takahashi Honda 10 27.889
18 51 Brazil Eric Granado Honda 10 29.975
19 32 South Africa Sheridan Morais Kawasaki 10 30.067
20 84 Belgium Loris Cresson Kawasaki 10 50.259
  76 France Loris Baz Yamaha 0  
  22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 0  
View full results
Estoril WSBK: Rea seals record sixth title as Redding retires

Previous article

Estoril WSBK: Rea seals record sixth title as Redding retires
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Estoril
Drivers Toprak Razgatlioglu
Teams Yamaha Pata
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Aragon MotoGP: Start time pushed back in schedule shake-up
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Aragon MotoGP: Start time pushed back in schedule shake-up

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Aragon Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Aragon Grand Prix?

Wolff: Drivers critiquing Hamilton should question themselves
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Drivers critiquing Hamilton should question themselves

Has the Eifel GP made two-day F1 weekends inevitable?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Has the Eifel GP made two-day F1 weekends inevitable?

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race

Grosjean "hugely interested" in Peugeot Hypercar drive
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Grosjean "hugely interested" in Peugeot Hypercar drive

Sette Camara caught out by the cold in Sugo crash
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

Sette Camara caught out by the cold in Sugo crash

Supercars boss confirms Bathurst opener
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars boss confirms Bathurst opener

Latest news

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in Superpole race
WSBK World Superbike / Race report

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in Superpole race

Estoril WSBK: Rea seals record sixth title as Redding retires
WSBK World Superbike / Race report

Estoril WSBK: Rea seals record sixth title as Redding retires

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash
WSBK World Superbike / Qualifying report

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash

Estoril WSBK: Redding tops practice ahead of decider
WSBK World Superbike / Practice report

Estoril WSBK: Redding tops practice ahead of decider

Trending

1
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Start time pushed back in schedule shake-up

2
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Aragon Grand Prix?

3
Formula 1

Wolff: Drivers critiquing Hamilton should question themselves

10m
4
Formula 1

Has the Eifel GP made two-day F1 weekends inevitable?

3h
5
MotoGP

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race

3h

Latest news

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in Superpole race
WSBK

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in Superpole race

Estoril WSBK: Rea seals record sixth title as Redding retires
WSBK

Estoril WSBK: Rea seals record sixth title as Redding retires

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash
WSBK

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash

Estoril WSBK: Redding tops practice ahead of decider
WSBK

Estoril WSBK: Redding tops practice ahead of decider

BMW in talks to add satellite team in 2021 WSBK season
WSBK

BMW in talks to add satellite team in 2021 WSBK season

Latest videos

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.