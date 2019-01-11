World Superbike reveals 18-rider 2019 entry list
World Superbike has revealed a provisional entry list for the 2019 season comprising 18 riders.
The entry list contains few surprises, with the only new name that hadn't previously been confirmed being that of Argentine racer Leandro Mercado, who returns with the Orelac Racing Kawasaki team.
He in effect replaces Gabriele Ruiu, who had been announced as a Pedercini Kawasaki rider alongside Jordi Torres - but is absent from the entry list issued on Friday.
Ruiu was instead named on the World Supersport entry list with the Cioiciaria Corse team.
The entry is split between five manufacturers: Kawasaki, Honda, Ducati, Yamaha and BMW. Of those, Kawasaki is the best represented with five bikes, followed by Yamaha and Ducati (four apiece), Honda (three) and BMW (two).
Aprilia is absent from the grid, following Shaun Muir Racing's switch to BMW machinery for the 2019 campaign.
Testing for the upcoming season will resume at Jerez on January 23-24, and continues at Portimao on January 27-28. Phillip Island plays host to the opening round of the season on February 23-24.
2019 WSBK provisional entry list:
|No.
|Rider
|Bike
|Team
|1
|Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|2
|Leon Camier
|Honda CBR1000RR
|Moriwaki-Althea HONDA Racing Team
|7
|Chaz Davies
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|ARUBA.IT Racing - Ducati
|11
|Sandro Cortese
|Yamaha YZF R1
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK
|19
|Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|ARUBA.IT Racing - Ducati
|21
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|BARNI Racing Team
|22
|Alex Lowes
|Yamaha YZF R1
|Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|23
|Ryuichi Kiyonari
|Honda CBR1000RR
|Moriwaki-Althea HONDA Racing Team
|28
|Markus Reiterberger
|BMW S1000 RR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|33
|Marco Melandri
|Yamaha YZF R1
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK
|36
|Leandro Mercado
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|Orelac Racing VerdNatura
|50
|Eugene Laverty
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|Team Goeleven
|52
|Alessandro Delbianco
|Honda CBR1000RR
|Althea Mie Racing Team
|54
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|Turkish Puccetti Racing
|60
|Michael van der Mark
|Yamaha YZF R1
|Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|66
|Tom Sykes
|BMW S1000 RR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|81
|Jordi Torres
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|Team Pedercini Racing
|91
|Leon Haslam
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
