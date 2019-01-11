Sign in
World Superbike / Breaking news

World Superbike reveals 18-rider 2019 entry list

Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Jan 11, 2019, 2:56 PM

World Superbike has revealed a provisional entry list for the 2019 season comprising 18 riders.

The entry list contains few surprises, with the only new name that hadn't previously been confirmed being that of Argentine racer Leandro Mercado, who returns with the Orelac Racing Kawasaki team.

He in effect replaces Gabriele Ruiu, who had been announced as a Pedercini Kawasaki rider alongside Jordi Torres - but is absent from the entry list issued on Friday.

Ruiu was instead named on the World Supersport entry list with the Cioiciaria Corse team.

The entry is split between five manufacturers: Kawasaki, Honda, Ducati, Yamaha and BMW. Of those, Kawasaki is the best represented with five bikes, followed by Yamaha and Ducati (four apiece), Honda (three) and BMW (two). 

Aprilia is absent from the grid, following Shaun Muir Racing's switch to BMW machinery for the 2019 campaign.

Testing for the upcoming season will resume at Jerez on January 23-24, and continues at Portimao on January 27-28. Phillip Island plays host to the opening round of the season on February 23-24.

2019 WSBK provisional entry list:

No. Rider Bike Team
1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
2 United Kingdom Leon Camier Honda CBR1000RR Moriwaki-Althea HONDA Racing Team
7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati Panigale V4 R ARUBA.IT Racing - Ducati
11 Germany Sandro Cortese Yamaha YZF R1 GRT Yamaha WorldSBK
19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati Panigale V4 R ARUBA.IT Racing - Ducati
21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4 R BARNI Racing Team
22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Yamaha YZF R1 Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Team
23 Japan Ryuichi Kiyonari Honda CBR1000RR Moriwaki-Althea HONDA Racing Team
28 Germany Markus Reiterberger BMW S1000 RR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
33 Italy Marco Melandri Yamaha YZF R1 GRT Yamaha WorldSBK
36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Kawasaki ZX-10RR Orelac Racing VerdNatura
50 Ireland Eugene Laverty Ducati Panigale V4 R Team Goeleven
52 Italy Alessandro Delbianco Honda CBR1000RR Althea Mie Racing Team
54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Kawasaki ZX-10RR Turkish Puccetti Racing
60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark Yamaha YZF R1 Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Team
66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW S1000 RR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
81 Spain Jordi Torres Kawasaki ZX-10RR Team Pedercini Racing
91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Kawasaki ZX-10RR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
