World Superbike / Aragon / Practice report

Aragon WSBK: Bautista maintains dominance in Friday practices

Aragon WSBK: Bautista maintains dominance in Friday practices
By:
44m ago

Ducati's Alvaro Bautista continued to dominate the World Superbike field in the two Friday practices at Aragon, topping the sessions by 1.1s and 0.5s respectively.

Bautista spent most of both practices in first place, both sessions held in damp conditions with drops of rain reported, and topped them with nearly identical times, ending the day with a 1m49.607s.

His closest challenger on both occasions was Yamaha's Alex Lowes, the Briton significantly closing the gap in FP2, but still ending up with a sizable 0.519s difference.

Kawasaki rider Jonathan Rea was third in both sessions and was just two hundredths of a second slower than Lowes.

BMW's Tom Sykes brought a fourth different bike into the top four - he was black-flagged in FP2 for not pulling into the pits following a crash, but was allowed to carry on just four minutes later.

In fifth, Eugene Laverty (GoEleven) was Bautista's closest challenger within the Ducati camp as his teammate Chaz Davies continued to struggle, going 1.3s slower in ninth place overall.

The Welshman was also beaten by Sandro Cortese (GRT Yamaha), Leon Haslam (Kawasaki) and Markus Reiterberger (BMW), the trio occupying sixth, seventh and eighth respectively, while the top 10 was completed by Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Barni Ducati).

The three Hondas struggled immensely as they were the three slowest riders by a massive gap as team pace-setter Leon Camier was eight tenths slower than Jordi Torres, the lowest-ranked non-Honda rider.

Combined practice times

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 1'49.607  
2 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes  Yamaha 1'50.126 0.519
3 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea  Kawasaki 1'50.149 0.542
4 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes  BMW 1'50.226 0.619
5 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty  Ducati 1'50.356 0.749
6 11 Germany Sandro Cortese  Yamaha 1'50.636 1.029
7 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam  Kawasaki 1'50.754 1.147
8 28 Germany Markus Reiterberger  BMW 1'50.799 1.192
9 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies  Ducati 1'50.920 1.313
10 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi  Ducati 1'50.985 1.378
11 33 Italy Marco Melandri  Yamaha 1'51.053 1.446
12 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark  Yamaha 1'51.103 1.496
13 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu  Kawasaki 1'51.232 1.625
14 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado  Kawasaki 1'51.560 1.953
15 81 Spain Jordi Torres  Kawasaki 1'51.576 1.969
16 2 United Kingdom Leon Camier  Honda 1'52.364 2.757
17 23 Japan Ryuichi Kiyonari  Honda 1'53.800 4.193
18 52 Italy Alessandro Delbianco  Honda 1'53.883 4.276

 

