From pole, Bautista was once again unstoppable as he led a Ducati 1-2 from team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi, the pair of works riders sporting a special yellow livery for this weekend.

Toprak Razgatlioglu completed the podium in third for Yamaha, but now sits a huge 78 points behind Bautista in the riders' standings with two races left to run at Misano on Sunday.

Another Ducati rider, Motocorsa Racing's Axel Bassani, was the top independent rider home in fourth ahead of Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea.

Danilo Petrucci was among the non-finishers after a crash on his Barni Racing Ducati.

Misano World Superbike - Race 1 results: