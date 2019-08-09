Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WRC / Breaking news

Paddon working on new WRC chance after Finland crash

shares
comments
Paddon working on new WRC chance after Finland crash
By:
Aug 9, 2019, 10:34 AM

Hayden Paddon is working on a deal to land another drive with M-Sport before the end of the 2019 WRC season, after a testing crash ruled him out last weekend's Rally Finland.

The New Zealander's planned return was wrecked when he hit a rock during a pre-event test, destroying the Ford Fiesta WRC in which he was due to make his first top-level start since last year's Rally Australia.

Read Also:

The ex-Hyundai WRC driver then flew home from Finland before the rally had begun to line up meetings with investors, as he continues to try to get back into the Fiesta.

"Even though we knew there was no chance of doing anything on the rally, John [Kennard, co-driver] and I had planned to do the recce, but then there was the chance to sit down with people at home to talk through the options, so I had to jump on the plane," said Paddon.

"I don't think I can manage [the backing I had for] Finland, but I'm working flat-out to put a package together. I will drive anywhere, on any rally for the rest of the year. I just want the opportunity to show what I can do.

"Even though I only worked with those guys for a short time, it was clear to see the ambition and the ability within the team. And the Fiesta felt fantastic from the first kilometre.

"I'll do whatever it takes to be there. I got close in Finland, and it hurt really bad that it ended the way it did. That's not going to be the end of my time in the WRC.

"I've still got a lot of years left in me and, as I said before Finland, I honestly believe I've never driven better or been in better shape than I am right now."

M-Sport team principal Richard Millener said his outfit was keen to find a way to get Paddon back in the team.

"We want to help Hayden," said Millener. "We were massively disappointed for him last week, and we want to see him in the car.

"I was really impressed with the effort he put in, and the work he did ahead of the event to bring the deal together in such a short time. But the simple fact is that we need some more budget to be able to get him back in the car again."

Breen set for Rally GB Hyundai outing

Craig Breen has secured a WRC return with Hyundai for Wales Rally GB off the back of a strong showing in Finland, Motorsport.com has learned.

The ex-Citroen driver impressed in a one-off outing for the Korean manufacturer, fighting inside the top five for the majority of the rally before falling back to seventh to help teammate and championship contender Thierry Neuville.

Motorsport.com understands Breen is also in contention for more outings besides Rally GB with Hyundai this year and for a seat in the WRC next season.

“The event surpassed my expectations,” said Breen of his Finland outing. “My whole plan before rally was to be in position to have to slow down and let somebody by. 

“That’s all I could target and that’s exactly how it panned out. I know it’s an odd thing to say and it’s probably the only time in my career I’ll be happy to slow down for somebody, but that’s the truth.

“It was the first event for me and Paul [Nagle, co-driver] in the big [World Rally] car and know it can only get better from here. I’m delighted.”

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Next article
Tanak set to sign new Toyota WRC deal

Previous article

Tanak set to sign new Toyota WRC deal

Next article

Tidemand lands M-Sport WRC drive for Turkey

Tidemand lands M-Sport WRC drive for Turkey
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Drivers Hayden Paddon
Teams M-Sport
Author David Evans

WRC Next session

Rally Germany

Rally Germany

22 Aug - 25 Aug
Shakedown Starts in
13 Hours
:
58 Minutes
:
46 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Finland SS23 01:49
WRC

WRC: Rally Finland SS23

WRC: Rally Finland SS20-22 01:49
WRC

WRC: Rally Finland SS20-22

WRC: Rally Finland SS16-19 01:44
WRC

WRC: Rally Finland SS16-19

WRC: Rally Finland SS11-15 01:47
WRC

WRC: Rally Finland SS11-15

WRC: Rally Finland SS6-10 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Finland SS6-10

Latest news

Tidemand lands M-Sport WRC drive for Turkey
WRC

Tidemand lands M-Sport WRC drive for Turkey

Paddon working on new WRC chance after Finland crash
WRC

Paddon working on new WRC chance after Finland crash

Tanak set to sign new Toyota WRC deal
WRC

Tanak set to sign new Toyota WRC deal

Evans to miss Rally Germany due to back injury
WRC

Evans to miss Rally Germany due to back injury

Why Toyota must rein in its WRC support players
WRC

Why Toyota must rein in its WRC support players

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.