WRC Rally Sweden

Martins Sesks sets out target ahead of WRC return

The highly-rated M-Sport star has a clear goal for 2026

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Edited:
mārtiņš_sesks_480

Photo by: WRC.com

Rising World Rally Championship star Martins Sesks has set out two key objectives ahead of his return to rallying’s tip tier at Rally Sweden this weekend.

Sweden’s snow stages mark the start of Sesks’ seven-round partial programme with M-Sport-Ford that includes the same line-up of rallies (Sweden, Portugal, Greece, Estonia, Finland, Sardinia) and the possibility of a run at the season-ending trip to Saudi Arabia.

It was Sesks’ stunning display in Saudi Arabia last November, where he challenged for a maiden win right up until a double puncture and engine issue ended his rally, that reminded the WRC service park of his ability.

Aside from his stunning speed in Saudi Arabia, his 2025 campaign proved challenging for the Latvian, who claimed three top-10 finishes, albeit on events where he had limited experience, especially in top-level Rally machinery.   

Now the 26-year-old has another opportunity to showcase his talent in the final year of the current Rally1 regulations, which could prove crucial in forging a WRC career in the future.

But first up on Sesks objectives is Rally Sweden, which just so happens to be the event where he scored his best finish of sixth from his 2025 campaign. The objective this time around is simple.

“First off it is about trying to enjoy and have fun with these beasts of cars and have some pleasure driving on the snow,” said Sesks. 

Martins Sesks, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team

Martins Sesks, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team

Photo by: M-Sport

“This is a bit of a different scenery [compared to Saudi Arabia] and this rally is known by everyone and we are doing this for the second time as well as other rallies so let's see how we can catch up.

“I just need to see if experience counts as we are doing the same rallies we have done before, and if I’m any better the second time doing the same rallies.

“I’m really looking forward to being back with the team and the car, and hopefully we can target another good result and show a similar pace to what we had in Saudi.”

Sesks will be part of a three-car M-Sport-Ford line-up that includes Irish duo Josh McErlean and Jon Armstrong. Like Sesks, the event marks the second Rally Sweden attempt for McErlean in Rally1 machinery. 

For Armstrong, this will be his first Rally1 outing on a full snow event, although the Northern Irishman has previously won the Junior WRC class at Rally Sweden in 2022.

Rally Sweden will be contested over 18 competitive stages, comprising 300 kilometres.

WRC
