Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Saturday in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
4 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Turkey / Breaking news

Ogier warns Citroen not to get complacent after 1-2

shares
comments
Ogier warns Citroen not to get complacent after 1-2
By:
Sep 16, 2019, 3:59 PM

Rally Turkey winner Sebastien Ogier has urged his Citroen team to push for further developments and not be distracted by its first WRC one-two in four years.

The C3 WRC led for 15 out of 17 stages on the rough roads around Marmaris last weekend, with Ogier leading home teammate Esapekka Lappi - the Finn securing his second runner-up spot in three rallies following a similar result at home in Finland.

It marks Citroen's first 1-2 finish since Kris Meeke led home Mads Ostberg in Argentina in 2015.

A disappointing Rally Germany performance - where Ogier and Lappi finished seventh and eighth after suffering with understeer - remains fresh in the team's mind, however.

Ogier told Motorsport.com: "We win today and I'm of course happy for the weekend we had. We had a very strong car, very reliable and the pace wasn't bad.

"But not all is right straight away. It is very encouraging but we need to keep working hard. We still need to find more pace."

Ogier admitted to some straight talking with Citroen, after he said he found the C3 'undriveable' in Germany.

The six-time world champion pointed out that last week's victory - his third of the season following wins in Monte Carlo and Mexico - hadn't come courtesy of work completed since Germany.

He added: "I think there not many changes have happened in these three weeks, to be honest.

"After Germany I had a discussion with the team and I said that it is at this moment we need to stay strong together, work even harder. The team has started to do more and realise we need to make a bigger push.

"This weekend is not the result of that yet, but it is coming in the right direction to motivate everyone even more. We can enjoy this one now."

Ogier was also quick to pay tribute to Lappi, who led for nine of Turkey's 17 stages.

"They have done a great rally," said Ogier. "I would love to fight with him. Maybe in the future we fight for the title together. Maybe next year.

"It was nice to have the back-up and great to have a one-two for the team. It was very needed also."

Victory for Ogier moves him into second place in the championship, 17 points behind Ott Tanak ahead of next month's Wales Rally GB - a rally he has won five times in the last six starts with Volkswagen and M-Sport Ford.

Podium: Winners Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Citroën World Rally Team Citroen C3 WRC

Podium: Winners Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Citroën World Rally Team Citroen C3 WRC

Photo by: McKlein / LAT Images

Next article
Turkey WRC: Ogier reignites title hopes with win

Previous article

Turkey WRC: Ogier reignites title hopes with win
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Turkey
Drivers Sébastien Ogier
Teams Citroën World Rally Team
Author David Evans

WRC Next session

Rally Turkey

Rally Turkey

12 Sep - 15 Sep

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Realities of F1 dangers are still "shocking"

1h
2
Formula 1

Singapore GP organisers react to "unhealthy" air concerns

3h
3
Formula 1

Haas reveals updated livery after Rich Energy split

4
Formula 1

Ricciardo hails Renault's "special" engine effort

5
DTM

Audi reveals talks with Kubica's management

2h

Latest videos

Rally Turkey SS15-17 01:50
WRC

Rally Turkey SS15-17

WRC: Rally Turkey SS11-14 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS11-14

WRC: Rally Turkey SS8-10 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS8-10

WRC: Rally Turkey SS5-7 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS5-7

WRC: Rally Turkey SS1-4 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS1-4

Latest news

Ogier warns Citroen not to get complacent after 1-2
WRC

Ogier warns Citroen not to get complacent after 1-2

Turkey WRC: Ogier reignites title hopes with win
WRC

Turkey WRC: Ogier reignites title hopes with win

Turkey WRC: Ogier overhauls Lappi to take lead
WRC

Turkey WRC: Ogier overhauls Lappi to take lead

Turkey WRC: Ogier closes the gap on Lappi
WRC

Turkey WRC: Ogier closes the gap on Lappi

WRC points leader Tanak forced to retire in Turkey
WRC

WRC points leader Tanak forced to retire in Turkey

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.