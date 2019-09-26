Sordo set to remain with Hyundai in 2020

The 36-year-old Spaniard told Motorsport.com that he feels comfortable and happy with the Korean manufacturer, whose line-up he has been part of since 2014.

“It’s very close with Hyundai,” Sordo said. “For me it’s close because I feel really good with the people, they respect me a lot, they consider me in everything.

"For me I am happy with [Hyundai Motorsport director Andrea] Adamo, everything is [up] front with him. If you have a problem, I can tell [him], “Hey, you are a f***ing b******,” but after that we take a coffee and it’s fixed.”

Sordo dismissed talk of a move to Toyota, adding: “If Tommi [Makinen, Toyota team principal] really wants me then he needs to talk. Adamo came to me and he says I want you.

"It’s normal, if I want something from you then I ask you – this is the normal way. I don’t care, I have no problem with Tommi – he’s nice, but I never had a chat face-to-face with him."

With Sebastien Loeb under contract to Hyundai for six rallies next year, Adamo needs to find a driver ready to run a part-programme – something that suits Sordo.

Asked how likely Sordo was to remain in 2020, Adamo replied: “Let me say the other way around – I cannot see somebody better.

"That doesn’t mean that he remains here because I have no alternatives, I don’t want to be misunderstood. I grab him because he’s a team-builder, he’s reliable, somebody with a good mood and when there’s a problem there’s no finger pointing.

"When he has something to say he comes to me and we talk – he doesn’t make the show around the world. This is why I say I don’t see somebody better."