Sordo set to remain with Hyundai in 2020
Dani Sordo is expected to remain with Hyundai for a seventh WRC season in 2020, despite reported advances for his services from Toyota.
The 36-year-old Spaniard told Motorsport.com that he feels comfortable and happy with the Korean manufacturer, whose line-up he has been part of since 2014.
“It’s very close with Hyundai,” Sordo said. “For me it’s close because I feel really good with the people, they respect me a lot, they consider me in everything.
"For me I am happy with [Hyundai Motorsport director Andrea] Adamo, everything is [up] front with him. If you have a problem, I can tell [him], “Hey, you are a f***ing b******,” but after that we take a coffee and it’s fixed.”
Sordo dismissed talk of a move to Toyota, adding: “If Tommi [Makinen, Toyota team principal] really wants me then he needs to talk. Adamo came to me and he says I want you.
"It’s normal, if I want something from you then I ask you – this is the normal way. I don’t care, I have no problem with Tommi – he’s nice, but I never had a chat face-to-face with him."
With Sebastien Loeb under contract to Hyundai for six rallies next year, Adamo needs to find a driver ready to run a part-programme – something that suits Sordo.
Asked how likely Sordo was to remain in 2020, Adamo replied: “Let me say the other way around – I cannot see somebody better.
"That doesn’t mean that he remains here because I have no alternatives, I don’t want to be misunderstood. I grab him because he’s a team-builder, he’s reliable, somebody with a good mood and when there’s a problem there’s no finger pointing.
"When he has something to say he comes to me and we talk – he doesn’t make the show around the world. This is why I say I don’t see somebody better."
Dani Sordo, Carlos del Barrio, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
Photo by: McKlein / LAT Images
About this article
|Series
|WRC
|Drivers
|Dani Sordo
|Teams
|Hyundai Motorsport
|Author
|David Evans
Sordo set to remain with Hyundai in 2020
WRC Next session
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by