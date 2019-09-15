Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Race in
10 Hours
:
57 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Saturday in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Turkey / Leg report

Turkey WRC: Ogier reignites title hopes with win

shares
comments
Turkey WRC: Ogier reignites title hopes with win
By:
Sep 15, 2019, 11:44 AM

Sebastien Ogier reignited his WRC title hopes by scoring his first win since March in Turkey, leading home a Citroen 1-2.

Ogier took the rally lead from Citroen teammate Esapekka Lappi at the end of Saturday's running and continued to pull out time over the Finn across Sunday’s four stages, finally taking victory by 34.7 seconds.

The reigning champion could only managed third on the rally-closing Power Stage however, while title rival Ott Tanak swept up the maximum five points, which leaves Ogier still trailing the Toyota driver by 17 points in the championship fight.

After an electrical issue that forced him to retire after Saturday’s opening stage, Tanak rejoined the event under Rally2 regulations on Sunday and made the risky decision to not take any spare tyres to save the maximum weight possible.

It was a choice that paid off when he won the Power Stage by 2.6s ahead of Thierry Neuville.

The final podium spot went to Hyundai’s Andreas Mikkelsen, a little over a minute off the pace of Ogier, while M-Sport Ford driver Teemu Suninen was fourth, 31.1 seconds behind, collecting one extra point for fifth on the Power Stage.

Dani Sordo held on to fifth overall in his Hyundai ahead of Toyota pair Jari-Matti Latvala, who scored two bonus point on the final stage, and Kris Meeke.

A roll for Neuville on Saturday left him unable to finish the rally any higher than eighth and dropping him to third in the drivers' standings, despite clawing back four extra points in the Power Stage.

Pontus Tidemand finished in ninth standing in for the injured Elfyn Evans at M-Sport, while WRC2 winner Gus Greensmith took 10th place.

Final standings (top 10):

Pos. Driver Car Time/Gap
1 FRA Sebastien Ogier Citroen 3:50:12.1
2 FIN Esapekka Lappi Citroen +34.7
3 NOR Andreas Mikkelsen Hyundai +1:04.5
4 FIN Teemu Suninen Ford +1:35.1
5 ESP Dani Sordo Hyundai +2:25.9
6 FIN Jari-Matti Latvala Toyota +2:59.1
7 GBR Kris Meeke Toyota +3:53.3
8 BEL Thierry Neuville Hyundai +5:34.8
9 SWE Pontus Tidemand Ford +7:22.9
10
 
GBR Gus Greensmith
 Ford +15:18.7
Next article
Turkey WRC: Ogier overhauls Lappi to take lead

Previous article

Turkey WRC: Ogier overhauls Lappi to take lead
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Turkey
Drivers Sébastien Ogier
Teams Citroën World Rally Team
Author Anna Duxbury

WRC Next session

Rally Turkey

Rally Turkey

12 Sep - 15 Sep

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff didn’t lose trust in Renault despite Ocon snub

2
MotoGP

Live: Follow the Misano MotoGP race as it happens

26m
3
Formula 1

Steiner admits Haas struggles are 'killing' him

1h
4
Moto2

Misano Moto2: Fernandez wins but faces investigation

45m
5
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Marquez leads Vinales in warm-up

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Turkey SS8-10 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS8-10

WRC: Rally Turkey SS5-7 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS5-7

WRC: Rally Turkey SS1-4 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS1-4

WRC: Rally Turkey Shakedown 01:49
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey Shakedown

WRC: Rally Germany SS19 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Germany SS19

Latest news

Turkey WRC: Ogier reignites title hopes with win
WRC

Turkey WRC: Ogier reignites title hopes with win

Turkey WRC: Ogier overhauls Lappi to take lead
WRC

Turkey WRC: Ogier overhauls Lappi to take lead

Turkey WRC: Ogier closes the gap on Lappi
WRC

Turkey WRC: Ogier closes the gap on Lappi

WRC points leader Tanak forced to retire in Turkey
WRC

WRC points leader Tanak forced to retire in Turkey

Turkey WRC: Citroen holds 1-2 after Friday stages
WRC

Turkey WRC: Citroen holds 1-2 after Friday stages

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.