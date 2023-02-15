Subscribe
Previous / WRC Sweden: The Good, The Bad and a title race teaser Next / Acropolis Rally secures two-year WRC extension
WRC / Rally Sweden News

Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific

Elfyn Evans is hopeful the car balance issues that sapped confidence in Rally Sweden are event-specific after struggling for outright pace at the World Rally Championship's only snow event. 

Tom Howard
By:
Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific
Listen to this article

The Toyota driver battled with his GR Yaris across the snow rally resulting in the Welshman finishing a distant fifth, 1m24.0s behind winner M-Sport’s Ott Tanak.  

The lack of pace came as a surprise given Evans had challenged for the victory in Sweden 12 months ago. 

Heading into the second round of the championship, Evans had shown strong pace behind the wheel of the 2023-specification GR Yaris in Monte Carlo, only for a puncture to end a likely podium result.

Last weekend, Evans admitted he didn’t have the confidence behind the wheel to challenge, but isn’t expecting this to be an issue when the championship returns to gravel in Mexico next month. 

“Well it is better than last year, actually not in terms of performance, but in terms of what I take from here. The points are still better than nothing at the end of the day, it could be worse,” Evans, the 2020 and 2021 WRC championship runner-up, told Motorsport.com.

“I think, of course, relatively the pace has changed with the cars in 12 months. 

“I think if we brought last year’s car here for sure, that wouldn’t have been faster as things move on. 

“Mostly it was a car balance issue for myself, to be honest. That was the biggest point and when you don’t have that you struggle for confidence, and as you know with these fast rallies, it is all about confidence and if that is not with you, then it is difficult.

“I hope it is an event-specific thing. Certainly, in terms of balance I haven’t felt, let’s say, this level of unhappiness with the car on gravel before, so l’m not as concerned. But we will see from there.”

Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Asked about Evans’s performance in Sweden, Toyota WRC boss Jari-Matti Latvala added: “We know with Elfyn he has the ability to drive fast, he is a really fast driver, but I think he is sometimes very sensitive for the set-up.

“If the car is not there for them then it is difficult for him to get the best out of it."  

After witnessing Tanak score a win for M-Sport and Hyundai filling the remaining two positions on the Sweden podium through Craig Breen and Thierry Neuville, Evans expects this year’s title fight to turn into an intense battle between all three teams.   

“It is not a huge surprise as they [M-Sport and Hyundai] also had rallies last year where they were exceptionally strong and I think this year will be the same,” he added. 

“We saw in Monte Carlo the Toyota was pretty strong and I’m sure it is going to be a big battle like it has been for the last four or five years.” 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

WRC Sweden: The Good, The Bad and a title race teaser

Acropolis Rally secures two-year WRC extension
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Acropolis Rally secures two-year WRC extension

Acropolis Rally secures two-year WRC extension

WRC

Acropolis Rally secures two-year WRC extension Acropolis Rally secures two-year WRC extension

WRC Sweden: The Good, The Bad and a title race teaser

WRC Sweden: The Good, The Bad and a title race teaser

WRC
Rally Sweden

The best of Rally Sweden WRC Sweden: The Good, The Bad and a title race teaser

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Elfyn Evans More from
Elfyn Evans
Evans confident of clearer direction with Toyota WRC car for 2023

Evans confident of clearer direction with Toyota WRC car for 2023

WRC

Evans hopes '23 car will suit better Evans confident of clearer direction with Toyota WRC car for 2023

Evans doesn't need to "reinvent the wheel" on WRC approach

Evans doesn't need to "reinvent the wheel" on WRC approach

WRC

Evans: No need to reinvent the wheel Evans doesn't need to "reinvent the wheel" on WRC approach

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

Prime
Prime
WRC

Evans on WRC 2021's talking points Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

More from
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Toyota unveils revised GR Yaris for 2023 WRC title defence

Toyota unveils revised GR Yaris for 2023 WRC title defence

WRC

Toyota unveils updated 2023 WRC car Toyota unveils revised GR Yaris for 2023 WRC title defence

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Prime
Prime
WRC

The stillborn Toyota WRC car The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book

How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book

Prime
Prime
WRC

How Rovanpera ripped up record books How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book

Latest news

New Detroit GP venue to feature more than 50% free viewing

New Detroit GP venue to feature more than 50% free viewing

IndyCar

New Detroit GP venue to feature more than 50% free viewing New Detroit GP venue to feature more than 50% free viewing

Marquez's surgeon "didn't sleep a wink" before career-saving arm operation

Marquez's surgeon "didn't sleep a wink" before career-saving arm operation

MotoGP

Marquez's surgeon "didn't sleep a wink" before career-saving arm operation Marquez's surgeon "didn't sleep a wink" before career-saving arm operation

Le Mans hydrogen class delayed to 2026

Le Mans hydrogen class delayed to 2026

LM24 Le Mans

Le Mans hydrogen class delayed to 2026 Le Mans hydrogen class delayed to 2026

Pastrana admits NASCAR Cup debut at Daytona 500 is "nerve-wracking"

Pastrana admits NASCAR Cup debut at Daytona 500 is "nerve-wracking"

NAS NASCAR Cup

Pastrana admits NASCAR Cup debut at Daytona 500 is "nerve-wracking" Pastrana admits NASCAR Cup debut at Daytona 500 is "nerve-wracking"

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Delecour on starting a new chapter Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier mastered Monte How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia defeated Audi in 1983 How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

Why M-Sport focused on WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

Rovanpera's title rivals in 2023 The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera can defend his title Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

From F1 to WRC: Hyundai's new boss From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.