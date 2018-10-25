Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Catalunya / Stage report

Catalunya WRC: Ogier tops opener as Loeb, Block lose time

shares
comments
Catalunya WRC: Ogier tops opener as Loeb, Block lose time
By: Jack Benyon
1h ago

M-Sport’s Sebastien Ogier opened the World Rally Championship’s penultimate round, Rally Catalunya, by winning the first stage to lead the rally overnight from title rival Thierry Neuville of Hyundai.

Ogier – who trails Neuville by seven points in the standings – rounded the tight and twisty 3.2km asphalt test in 3m35.3s, besting the Belgian by a brilliant 3.7s.

"It won't be easy for the rest of the weekend,” said Ogier. “We had a good strategy on the tyres but now tomorrow we have a little less tyres than everyone else."

Neuville had rolled in the pre-event shakedown, and thanked his mechanics at the end of SS1 for repairing his I20 Coupe WRC in time for the start.

Crucially, he will open the running tomorrow and run first on the road in the rally's gravel phase, clearing a path for those behind.

Ott Tanak made sure all three title rivals were at the head of the order, the Estonian just 0.5s behind Neuville. Hyundai’s Andreas Mikkelsen took fourth ahead of Ogier’s Fiesta teammate Elfyn Evans.

Despite running well down the order and in the dark, when most of his WRC2 rivals had driven in the light, Eric Camilli gave the Volkswagen Polo R5 a stunning competitive debut in sixth. The ex-M-Sport driver has carried out much of the testing on the new car and comfortably topped his class.

Dani Sordo, returning for his home event after a lengthy absence in the car he shares with Hayden Paddon took seventh, ahead of WRC2 runner-up Kalle Rovanpera.

Behind the 18-year-old Skoda Fabia driver, Craig Breen had the honour of being the top Citroen in ninth, as WRC2 champion elect Jan Kopecky rounded out the top 10 ahead of Toyota teammates Jari-Matti Latvala and Esapekka Lappi.

Camilli's teammate Petter Solberg took 15th in the second Volkswagen Polo R5 in competition on his first WRC outing since 2012.

Nine-time champion Sebastien Loeb – appearing in his third event of the year in a Citroen C3 – was 15.9s slower than Ogier and well behind a group of R5 cars in 27th, as was Gymkhana star Ken Block, 26.5s down on Ogier in 32nd.

Block did two extra donuts on his stage than was required as he showboated for the spectators.

Next WRC article
Neuville suffers roll during Rally Spain shakedown

Previous article

Neuville suffers roll during Rally Spain shakedown
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Catalunya
Drivers Sébastien Ogier
Teams M-Sport
Author Jack Benyon
Article type Stage report

Red zone: trending stories

Vettel: Downforce "hole" a factor in "weird" spins
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Downforce "hole" a factor in "weird" spins

50m ago
Haas announces F1 title sponsorship deal with Rich Energy Article
Formula 1

Haas announces F1 title sponsorship deal with Rich Energy

Analysis: How wheel rims became F1’s latest controversy Article
Formula 1

Analysis: How wheel rims became F1’s latest controversy

Latest videos
Wonderkid Rovanpera dominates in WRC2 04:58
WRC

Wonderkid Rovanpera dominates in WRC2

Oct 11, 2018
Kris Meeke returns to WRC for 2019 12:16
WRC

Kris Meeke returns to WRC for 2019

Oct 11, 2018

News in depth
Catalunya WRC: Ogier tops opener as Loeb, Block lose time
WRC

Catalunya WRC: Ogier tops opener as Loeb, Block lose time

Neuville suffers roll during Rally Spain shakedown
WRC

Neuville suffers roll during Rally Spain shakedown

Meeke relishing
WRC

Meeke relishing "completely different" Toyota atmosphere

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.