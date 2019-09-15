Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Race in
07 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
11 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Saturday in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Rallycross / Bikernieki / Breaking news

Latvia World RX: Hansen recovers to retake points lead

shares
comments
Latvia World RX: Hansen recovers to retake points lead
By:
Sep 15, 2019, 2:01 PM

Timmy Hansen moved to the head of the World Rallycross Championship standings by a single point with a fight back drive to victory at the Latvian round.

Hansen placed 15th overall after the opening day at the Bikernieki circuit in Riga, following retirement from Q2 after turn one contact with European Champion Robin Larsson.

As bone dry conditions turned to full wet on Sunday morning for the remaining two qualifiers, Hansen was set the best time in Q3 and Q4 to climb to second in the Intermediate Classification, behind points lead Andreas Bakkerud.

The Norwegian entered the Latvian round two points ahead of Hansen brothers Timmy and Kevin, and stayed out of trouble through qualifiers three and four on Sunday morning, following Timmy Hansen through their Q4 encounter to secure top qualifier position in the Intermediate Classification and extend his championship margin by a single point.

Bakkerud then survived a dramatic opening corner in semi-final one from pole position, where contact with fast starting Renault driver Anton Marklund coupled with all six of the competitors running deep, dropped the Audi racer to second after the first sequence of corners.

He immediately dived up the inside of RX Cartel teammate Liam Doran into turn four to take the lead and claim victory, to secure pole for the final.

Hansen meanwhile started the front row of semi-final two alongside teammate and brother Kevin, the elder of pair the making the best start from pole as Kevin Hansen shut the door on Latvian driver Reinis Nitiss to run second, where the duo would finish.

With the rain having eased but the circuit still soaking, Hansen then made the best launch of the front row protagonists in the final, while Timur Timerzyanov made the best start of all from the third row but ran wide at turn one.

Bakkerud dropped into the pack through the turn one and two chicane, before holding fourth on the opening tour by passing teammate Doran, who was also jumped by Kevin Hansen in turn three.

Timerzyanov ran third on lap one, but made a mistake at the hairpin after the jump and ran wide, handing the place to Bakkerud before diving into the joker.

Bakkerud would also make a mistake at turn eight while running behind Gronholm on lap three, as Gronholm went straight to the joker and dropped to third, ahead of Kevin Hansen.

Had Bakkerud remained in seconds position to the finish, the points would have been equal at the top of the table heading to the season finale in South Africa, but when the Norwegian took his joker, he dropped back behind Gronholm.

Despite pressuring the Hyundai driver all the way to the finish, he ended the Latvia event third, as Hansen took a final tour joker to claim his fourth win of the season and move back into the series lead.

For the second round in a row, outgoing Super1600 champion Rokas Baciuska held the qualifying lead after the opening day, but a slow start from the front row of the grid in semi-final one was followed by first corner contact and he didn’t make final.

Results:

Cla Driver Chassis Gap
1 Sweden Timmy Hansen Peugeot 208  
2 Finland Niclas Gronholm Hyundai i20 2.297
3 Norway Andreas Bakkerud Audi S1 2.670
4 Sweden Kevin Hansen Peugeot 208 6.055
5 Russian Federation Timur Timerzyanov Hyundai i20 8.773
6 United Kingdom Liam Doran Audi S1 24.540
View full results

 

Next article
Latvia World RX: Baciuska leads Gronholm on Day 1

Previous article

Latvia World RX: Baciuska leads Gronholm on Day 1
Load comments

About this article

Series World Rallycross
Event Bikernieki
Drivers Timmy Hansen
Author Hal Ridge

World Rallycross Next session

Bikernieki

Bikernieki

13 Sep - 15 Sep

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff didn’t lose trust in Renault despite Ocon snub

2
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Marquez defeats Quartararo in last-lap duel

2h
3
Formula 1

Steiner admits Haas struggles are 'killing' him

4
MotoGP

Quartararo: Last-lap battle proves Marquez is "human"

39m
5
MotoGP

Rossi spat provided Marquez with "extra motivation"

1h

Latest news

Latvia World RX: Hansen recovers to retake points lead
WRX

Latvia World RX: Hansen recovers to retake points lead

Latvia World RX: Baciuska leads Gronholm on Day 1
WRX

Latvia World RX: Baciuska leads Gronholm on Day 1

All-electric Projekt E rallycross car unveiled
RX

All-electric Projekt E rallycross car unveiled

Hansen skipping Latvia RX round for reality show
WRX

Hansen skipping Latvia RX round for reality show

France World RX: Timmy Hansen wins, Bakkerud takes points lead
WRX

France World RX: Timmy Hansen wins, Bakkerud takes points lead

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.