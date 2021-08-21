Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden
World Rallycross / Holjes Race report

Sweden WRX: Kristoffersson, Hansen tied after qualifying

By:

Former World Rallycross Champions Johan Kristoffersson and Timmy Hansen claimed a fastest time apiece on the opening day of the second round of the series at Holjes in Sweden to be tied in qualifying overnight.

Sweden WRX: Kristoffersson, Hansen tied after qualifying

However, by virtue of Hansen beating Kristoffersson in a head-to-head battle in Q2, the 2019 World RX title winner sits top of the order.

Triple and defending World RX Champion Kristoffersson made the best launch from the same Q1 race as Hansen and led throughout, defending his track position despite a big push from Hansen behind, who had taken an early joker.

While the joker merge on the final tour was close, the cars separated by a small margin, it was even closer in Q2. In that second encounter Kristoffersson initially led from pole position as Hansen’s Peugeot 208 was sent sideways into the right-over-crest opening turn, making contact with both Niclas Gronholm and compatriot Peter Hedstrom, but survived to run second.

Kristoffersson made a mistake in the ultra-fast right-hander before the Holjes circuit’s biggest jump, an area of the venue that has been revised for 2021 to mean the cars fly higher than ever. Having lost ground early on, there Hansen closed by half a second, and then immediately took his joker at the second opportunity.

Again Kristoffersson stayed out until the final tour, but this time around, Hansen had done enough to nibble the tenths out of his compatriot’s Audi S1, and dived up the inside into the left-hander after the joker merge. Kristoffersson applied big pressure to the rear of Hansen’s 208 in the final stages, but could find no way through.

Hungarian Krisztian Szabo set the sixth best time in Q1 having followed Hedstrom, making his maiden World RX start with the ex-GRX Hyundai i20, into the joker tour, but stormed to victory in the second race of Q2 and was only just pipped in the standings by Hansen and Kristoffersson.

Gronholm was third and then fourth, despite a poor start in his Q1 race and is third overall at the end of day one, just ahead of teammate Szabo and Enzo Ide.

Round one winner Kevin Hansen twice lucked out in the first corner scrums and was fourth and then ninth to end the day sixth overall, two places ahead of Kevin Abbring, the former works WRC driver setting the fastest lap times of Q1 but only after he’d been spun in the joker lap after contact with Enzo Ide. The Dutchman then got stuck in traffic in Q2.

shares
comments

Related video

Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden

Previous article

Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden
Load comments

Trending

1
Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

2 h
2
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H1: #7 Toyota leads after dramatic opening hour

1 h
3
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Michigan?

22 h
4
Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

20 h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull could never accept 2021 F1 development sacrifice

8 h
Latest news
Sweden WRX: Kristoffersson, Hansen tied after qualifying
WRX

Sweden WRX: Kristoffersson, Hansen tied after qualifying

9m
Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden
Video Inside
WRX

Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden

Aug 17, 2021
Spain WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy in Barcelona
Video Inside
WRX

Spain WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy in Barcelona

Jul 24, 2021
Spain WRX: Kristoffersson stripped of Day 1 lead
Video Inside
WRX

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson stripped of Day 1 lead

Jul 23, 2021
Spain WRX: Kristoffersson leads way on Audi debut
WRX

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson leads way on Audi debut

Jul 23, 2021
Latest videos
WRX: Bakkerud to return to competitive action in Sweden 00:45
World Rallycross
Aug 17, 2021

WRX: Bakkerud to return to competitive action in Sweden

WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy in Barcelona 00:47
World Rallycross
Jul 25, 2021

WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy in Barcelona

WRX: Kristoffersson Stripped of day 1 lead in Spain 00:42
World Rallycross
Jul 24, 2021

WRX: Kristoffersson Stripped of day 1 lead in Spain

World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding 00:44
World Rallycross
Jul 23, 2021

World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding

WRX: Abbring to contest the year with a Renault Megane 00:29
World Rallycross
Jun 8, 2021

WRX: Abbring to contest the year with a Renault Megane

Hal Ridge More from
Hal Ridge
Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden Barcelona
Video Inside
World Rallycross

Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden

Spain WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy in Barcelona Barcelona
Video Inside
World Rallycross

Spain WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy in Barcelona

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar Prime
National

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar

Timmy Hansen More from
Timmy Hansen
World RX Esports: Hansen beats Blomqvist to seal title
Esports

World RX Esports: Hansen beats Blomqvist to seal title

Hansen squad firms up 2020 World Rallycross plans
World Rallycross

Hansen squad firms up 2020 World Rallycross plans

Hansen poised to defend World Rallycross title
World Rallycross

Hansen poised to defend World Rallycross title

Trending Today

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Le Mans 24h, H1: #7 Toyota leads after dramatic opening hour
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H1: #7 Toyota leads after dramatic opening hour

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Michigan?
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Michigan?

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

Red Bull could never accept 2021 F1 development sacrifice
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull could never accept 2021 F1 development sacrifice

Glickenhaus questions legality of IMSA rules on Le Mans Hypercars
IMSA IMSA

Glickenhaus questions legality of IMSA rules on Le Mans Hypercars

Navarra WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground
World Superbike World Superbike

Navarra WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground

What channel is IndyCar on? Gateway start time, TV channel & more
IndyCar IndyCar

What channel is IndyCar on? Gateway start time, TV channel & more

Latest news

Sweden WRX: Kristoffersson, Hansen tied after qualifying
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Sweden WRX: Kristoffersson, Hansen tied after qualifying

Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden
Video Inside
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden

Spain WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy in Barcelona
Video Inside
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Spain WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy in Barcelona

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson stripped of Day 1 lead
Video Inside
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson stripped of Day 1 lead

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.