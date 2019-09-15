MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / San Marino GP / Breaking news

Rossi spat provided Marquez with "extra motivation"

shares
comments
Rossi spat provided Marquez with "extra motivation"
By:
Sep 15, 2019, 1:39 PM

Marc Marquez says the spat between he and Valentino Rossi in MotoGP qualifying provided “extra motivation” to win the San Marino Grand Prix, even though it was not “necessary”.

Marquez and Rossi tripped each other up in a controversial moment at the end of Q2 on Saturday at Misano when both were pushing for a final laptime.

The Honda man said he was confused by Rossi’s “motivation” for holding him up, while the Yamaha rider said afterwards he felt Marquez knew he was deliberately ruining Rossi’s lap, although in the end neither were punished.

After making a last-lap move stick on the Petronas Yamaha of long-time race leader Fabio Quartararo at the Quercia left-hander, Marquez took a seventh win of the season.

With nearest title rival Andrea Dovizioso only finishing sixth and Alex Rins crashing out, Marquez admitted he did not need to push for the win – but the incident in qualifying gave him “that extra push” to win on Rossi’s home soil.

"I knew that it was not necessary to win, because I saw that Rins was out, Dovi was far,” Marquez said in parc ferme. “But honestly speaking, yesterday was the extra motivation, the extra push for the race.

"Somebody woke me up. It was the way to react, the best way to speak is on the track."

He added: "I tried to stay there [behind Quartararo], and then I say, ‘[Do] I try or not?’ But then I say I will try on the last lap. I will not sleep well [if I don’t attempt a pass].

"I knew that Fabio was really, really fast in [sector three]. So for that reason I tried to overtake him before T3, and in the T3 just I closed [down] the corners.

“I tried to be smart, and in the end [it’s] really nice to win here in Italy - but it's even nicer to have 93 points advantage in the championship.”

Marquez said his increased points buffer allowed him to adopt a different strategy compared to the previous race at Silverstone, where he was narrowly beaten by Rins.

"In Silverstone my strategy was different," he explained. "Today the [points] advantage was bigger, then you can change strategy. You can follow, you can play, and that’s what I did.

"In the end I just attacked on the last lap because I knew it was the best way."

Marquez's 93-point cushion in the standings means he only needs 58 points from the remaining six races of the season to put a sixth MotoGP title beyond doubt.

Race winner Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Race winner Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Misano MotoGP: Marquez defeats Quartararo in last-lap duel

Previous article

Misano MotoGP: Marquez defeats Quartararo in last-lap duel
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event San Marino GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now , Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

San Marino GP

San Marino GP

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Race In progress
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 13 Sep
09:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 13 Sep
14:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 14 Sep
09:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 14 Sep
13:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 14 Sep
14:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 14 Sep
14:35
14:35
WU Sun 15 Sep
09:20
09:20
Race Sun 15 Sep
14:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Marquez defeats Quartararo in last-lap duel

52m
2
Formula 1

Wolff didn’t lose trust in Renault despite Ocon snub

3
Formula 1

Steiner admits Haas struggles are 'killing' him

3h
4
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP - the race as it happened

1h
5
Moto2

Misano Moto2: Fernandez wins but faces investigation

2h

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile 05:15
MotoGP

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

Latest news

Rossi spat provided Marquez with "extra motivation"
MGP

Rossi spat provided Marquez with "extra motivation"

Misano MotoGP: Marquez defeats Quartararo in last-lap duel
MGP

Misano MotoGP: Marquez defeats Quartararo in last-lap duel

Misano MotoGP - the race as it happened
MGP

Misano MotoGP - the race as it happened

Misano MotoGP: Marquez leads Vinales in warm-up
MGP

Misano MotoGP: Marquez leads Vinales in warm-up

KTM's "new ideas" key to Espargaro's "unbelievable" front row
MGP

KTM's "new ideas" key to Espargaro's "unbelievable" front row

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.