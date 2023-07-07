WEC Monza: Toyota edges Ferrari in second practice

Kamui Kobayashi was quickest initially in the #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar and then improved to a 1m36.363s to give him a margin of just under two tenths over Antonio Fuoco in the #50 Ferrari 499P LMH.

The Italian driver jumped to second just under halfway through the 90-minute afternoon session to split the Toyotas, his 1m36.533s just shading Brendon Hartley’s 1m36.686s in the championship-leading #8 GR010.

Cadillac took fourth position in FP2 with its solo Ganassi-run V-Series.R LMDh courtesy of a 1m36.748s from Alex Lynn.

Frederic Makowiecki made a late improvement in the best of the Porsche 963 LMDhs to take fifth spot with a 1m36.991s best.

The #5 factory Porsche Penske Motorsport entry beat the privateer Proton Competition car into sixth place by two tenths of a second as a result.

Harry Tincknell ended up only eight tenths off the pace with 1m37.181s in the brand new Proton 963, which had only undertaken a short shakedown at Porsche’s Weissach test facility prior to arriving for its WEC debut in Monza.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The Le Mans 24 Hours-winning Ferrari just missed out on a place in the top six in Alessandro Pier Guidi’s hands, the Italian shaving three tenths from the lap with which he topped the FP1 times to get down to a 1m37.204s.

The best of the two Peugeot 9X8 LMHs finished the session in eighth place and within a second of the pace on a 1m37.269s from Jean-Eric Vergne.

A 1m37.637s from Will Stevens right at the end of the 90 minutes got the Jota Porsche that had pushed Ferrari close in the morning into the top 10.

The second Peugeot took 10th position thanks to a 1m37.638s from Gustavo Menezes.

Glickenhaus ended up 11th on a track where it took pole position last year, Nathanael Berthon’s 1m38.234s leaving the car nearly two seconds off the pace.

WRT team again led the way in LMP2, though this time the Le Mans 24 Hours class winner Inter Europol split the Belgian team’s two ORECA-Gibson 07s at the top of the class order.

Robert Kubica topped the times for a second session in a row with a 1m39.995s, which was two tenth’s up on Albert Costa’s 1m40.136s in the Inter Europol ORECA.

The Spaniard’s time shaded Ferdinand Habsburg’s 1m40.162s in the second of the WRT entries by just two hundredths.

United Autosport took fourth with its #22 car in which Phil Hanson set a 1m40.348s.

Alessio Picariello pulled out a lap as the chequered flag approached to go more than three tenths clear in GTE Am aboard his Iron Lynx Porsche 911 RSR.

His 1m46.973s vaulted him from second to first ahead of the GR Racing Porsche in which Riccardo Pera had sat at the top of the times on a 1m47.331.

Matteo Cairoli made it a Porsche 1-2-3 in the Project 1 - AO car.

Final free practice for Sunday’s Monza 6 hours begins at 10:45 local time on Saturday, with qualifying kicking off at 14:40.