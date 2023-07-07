WEC Monza: Toyota edges Ferrari in second practice
Toyota beat Ferrari to the top of the times in second free practice for this weekend’s Monza round of the World Endurance Championship.
Kamui Kobayashi was quickest initially in the #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar and then improved to a 1m36.363s to give him a margin of just under two tenths over Antonio Fuoco in the #50 Ferrari 499P LMH.
The Italian driver jumped to second just under halfway through the 90-minute afternoon session to split the Toyotas, his 1m36.533s just shading Brendon Hartley’s 1m36.686s in the championship-leading #8 GR010.
Cadillac took fourth position in FP2 with its solo Ganassi-run V-Series.R LMDh courtesy of a 1m36.748s from Alex Lynn.
Frederic Makowiecki made a late improvement in the best of the Porsche 963 LMDhs to take fifth spot with a 1m36.991s best.
The #5 factory Porsche Penske Motorsport entry beat the privateer Proton Competition car into sixth place by two tenths of a second as a result.
Harry Tincknell ended up only eight tenths off the pace with 1m37.181s in the brand new Proton 963, which had only undertaken a short shakedown at Porsche’s Weissach test facility prior to arriving for its WEC debut in Monza.
#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
The Le Mans 24 Hours-winning Ferrari just missed out on a place in the top six in Alessandro Pier Guidi’s hands, the Italian shaving three tenths from the lap with which he topped the FP1 times to get down to a 1m37.204s.
The best of the two Peugeot 9X8 LMHs finished the session in eighth place and within a second of the pace on a 1m37.269s from Jean-Eric Vergne.
A 1m37.637s from Will Stevens right at the end of the 90 minutes got the Jota Porsche that had pushed Ferrari close in the morning into the top 10.
The second Peugeot took 10th position thanks to a 1m37.638s from Gustavo Menezes.
Glickenhaus ended up 11th on a track where it took pole position last year, Nathanael Berthon’s 1m38.234s leaving the car nearly two seconds off the pace.
WRT team again led the way in LMP2, though this time the Le Mans 24 Hours class winner Inter Europol split the Belgian team’s two ORECA-Gibson 07s at the top of the class order.
Robert Kubica topped the times for a second session in a row with a 1m39.995s, which was two tenth’s up on Albert Costa’s 1m40.136s in the Inter Europol ORECA.
The Spaniard’s time shaded Ferdinand Habsburg’s 1m40.162s in the second of the WRT entries by just two hundredths.
United Autosport took fourth with its #22 car in which Phil Hanson set a 1m40.348s.
Alessio Picariello pulled out a lap as the chequered flag approached to go more than three tenths clear in GTE Am aboard his Iron Lynx Porsche 911 RSR.
His 1m46.973s vaulted him from second to first ahead of the GR Racing Porsche in which Riccardo Pera had sat at the top of the times on a 1m47.331.
Matteo Cairoli made it a Porsche 1-2-3 in the Project 1 - AO car.
Final free practice for Sunday’s Monza 6 hours begins at 10:45 local time on Saturday, with qualifying kicking off at 14:40.
|Cla
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|45
|1'36.363
|2
| Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|47
|1'36.533
|0.170
|3
| Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|46
|1'36.686
|0.323
|4
| Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|48
|1'36.748
|0.385
|5
| Dane Cameron
Michael Christensen
Frédéric Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|37
|1'36.991
|0.628
|6
| Gianmaria Bruni
Harry Tincknell
Neel Jani
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|HYPERCAR
|22
|1'37.181
|0.818
|7
| Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|45
|1'37.204
|0.841
|8
| Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|47
|1'37.269
|0.906
|9
| Antonio Felix da Costa
Will Stevens
Ye Yifei
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|32
|1'37.637
|1.274
|10
| Loic Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|46
|1'37.638
|1.275
|11
| Romain Dumas
Olivier Pla
Nathanael Berthon
|Glickenhaus 007
|HYPERCAR
|47
|1'38.234
|1.871
|12
| Kevin Estre
Andre Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|33
|1'38.284
|1.921
|13
| Rui Andrade
Robert Kubica
Louis Deletraz
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|45
|1'39.955
|3.592
|14
| Jakub Smiechowski
Fabio Scherer
Albert Costa
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|38
|1'40.136
|3.773
|15
| Sean Gelael
Ferdinand Habsburg
Robin Frijns
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|43
|1'40.162
|3.799
|16
| Frederick Lubin
Philip Hanson
Ben Hanley
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|41
|1'40.348
|3.985
|17
| Doriane Pin
Mathias Beche
Daniil Kvyat
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|40
|1'40.548
|4.185
|18
| Matthieu Vaxiviere
Julien Canal
Charles Milesi
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|46
|1'40.643
|4.280
|19
| Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
Gabriel Aubry
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|31
|1'40.653
|4.290
|20
| Andre Negrao
Memo Rojas
Olli Caldwell
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|37
|1'40.901
|4.538
|21
| Josh Pierson
Giedo van der Garde
Oliver Jarvis
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|37
|1'41.010
|4.647
|22
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Pietro Fittipaldi
Oliver Rasmussen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|37
|1'41.084
|4.721
|23
| Esteban Guerrieri
Tristan Vautier
JP De
|Vanwall Vandervell 680
|HYPERCAR
|13
|1'41.304
|4.941
|24
| Filip Ugran
Bent Viscaal
Andrea Caldarelli
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|42
|1'41.553
|5.190
|25
| Claudio Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
Alessio Picariello
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|40
|1'46.973
|10.610
|26
| Michael Wainwright
Riccardo Pera
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|43
|1'47.331
|10.968
|27
|Guilherme Oliveira
Efrin Castro
Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|40
|1'47.499
|11.136
|28
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|43
|1'47.625
|11.262
|29
| Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen
Julien Andlauer
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|41
|1'47.654
|11.291
|30
| Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Rahel Frey
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|39
|1'47.901
|11.538
|31
| Takeshi Kimura
Scott Huffaker
Kei Cozzolino
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|43
|1'47.972
|11.609
|32
| Julien Piguet
Simon Mann
Ulysse De Pauw
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|44
|1'48.018
|11.655
|33
| Luis Perez Companc
Lilou Wadoux
Alessio Rovera
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|37
|1'48.419
|12.056
|34
| Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone
Nick Catsburg
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|LMGTE AM
|40
|1'48.544
|12.181
|35
| Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charles Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|39
|1'48.641
|12.278
|36
| Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
Tomonobu Fujii
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|39
|1'48.698
|12.335
|View full results
WEC Monza: Pier Guidi Ferrari shades Jota Porsche for top spot in FP1
Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza
Latest news
IMSA CTMP: Taylor Acura beats Blomqvist in second practice
IMSA CTMP: Taylor Acura beats Blomqvist in second practice IMSA CTMP: Taylor Acura beats Blomqvist in second practice
F2 Silverstone: Vesti wins as Doohan and Bearman clash in the rain
F2 Silverstone: Vesti wins as Doohan and Bearman clash in the rain F2 Silverstone: Vesti wins as Doohan and Bearman clash in the rain
DTM Norisring: Van der Linde leads BMW 1-2 in chaotic Saturday race
DTM Norisring: Van der Linde leads BMW 1-2 in chaotic Saturday race DTM Norisring: Van der Linde leads BMW 1-2 in chaotic Saturday race
Mercedes downplays impact of staff lost to Red Bull Powertrains
Mercedes downplays impact of staff lost to Red Bull Powertrains Mercedes downplays impact of staff lost to Red Bull Powertrains
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.